Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Callum Jones – the cheeky chap whose ideal woman in Megan Fox

Bid farewell to your social life – Love Island is again on our screens for its very first winter version.

As the present forged members get used to their South African villa in order to search out love, now we have every thing it’s worthwhile to find out about Callum Jones, who hails from Manchester.

Right here’s every thing it’s worthwhile to find out about Callum.

Callum Jones – Key Details Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder In three phrases: Energetic, caring and up for fun Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Shaughna

Callum’s time in the Love Island villa to this point…

Callum coupled up with Shaughna Phillips in the first episode, and though they’re nonetheless collectively, their journey hasn’t been simple.

When twins Eve and Jess Gale entered the villa, tensions have been raised as Eve set her eyes firmly on Callum, leaving Shaughna single in the recoupling.

Nonetheless, he rapidly labored out Shaughna was the one for him and went again to his authentic flame.

However when new lady Rebecca Gormley entered the villa, it appeared like it might all occur once more.

Shaughna was furious to see the Geordie magnificence queen head straight for her man and was fast to let her emotions be identified.

Her scheme could have labored as Callum determined he wished to stay together with his authentic once more, and went again to Shaughna.

Will there be any extra hurdles for the pair to beat?

How would Callum describe his ideal woman?

Callum says that he all the time fancies girls with “darkish hair, tanned pores and skin, purple lipstick and white nail polish” and singles out Megan Fox as his movie star crush.

On the different hand, he isn’t in women who aren’t unbiased and who would depend on him to do issues for all of them the time.

What does Callum suppose makes him the ideal contestant?

Callum says that he’s a cheeky chap, he has builder’s banter however can be right down to earth – which he reckons supplies a superb stability.

He additionally says he would fee himself as a 9 on a scale of 1-10 with regards to his appears, including that his greatest characteristic is his smile – “I’ve obtained dimples” he says.

Who has Callum instructed about Love Island?

Fairly surprisingly, none of his mates know he will likely be getting into the villa.

Callum instructed us and different press: “I utilized in the summer time and [my friends] have been like, how did you get on? So, I stated I used to be simply going to have to use in the winter and that’s most likely so far as I’ve obtained to telling them. They’re all the time asking questions like, you occurring it, you occurring it? And I’m like, I don’t know.”

However did any of them work out he could be on Love Island contemplating he’s give up his job?

Callum defined: “They may have yesterday as I used to be meant to show in yesterday. I’ve solely instructed one individual, my supervisor, that I used to be leaving. I simply instructed him. Everybody else was anticipating me in.”

What does Callum consider the bro code?

Callum says, “I all the time suppose it’s greatest to go to a man and communicate to them first to clear up something it’s worthwhile to. I wouldn’t go behind a lad’s again.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.