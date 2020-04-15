Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Connagh Howard – model who once worked with Anthony Joshua

Love Island is again on ITV2, maybe earlier than all of us thought, for the primary ever winter collection.

Along with the unique forged members, the bombshells are inflicting a stir.

Connagh Howard is heating up the South African villa, and we’ve every thing it is advisable to find out about “Connagh with a G”.

Connagh Howard – Key Information Age: 27 From: Cardiff Job: Model In three phrases: Goofy, laid-back and compassionate Instagram: @connagh92 Coupled up with: Sophie

Connagh’s time within the Love Island villa up to now…

It’s been an fascinating time for Connagh, as he’s had a few women chasing after him.

He initially confirmed some curiosity in Sophie Piper and Siannise Fudge, however after a few nights deliberation, he went with the previous to couple up with.

As they received to know one another, it grew to become clear Sophie wished the opposite Connor (Durman) again and Connagh was left single once extra.

Nevertheless, new lady Rebecca Gormley set her eyes on him and after a few flirty encounters, the pair ultimately hit it off, regardless of a clumsy interruption from Siannise.

Who’s Connagh’s supreme lady?

Sporty Connagh is after a woman who shares his pursuits, whereas additionally being self-sufficient.

He stated forward of his arrival within the villa: “I like brunettes, a woman with good eyes, who likes to care for themselves.

“I like a woman who can do some kind of sport as I’m in to sport. I’m in search of somebody I may be myself with.”

What’s Connagh’s turn-off?

Connagh is pretty set on what he likes and what he doesn’t like.

The model merely stated he doesn’t like “pettiness” in his lovers.

Nevertheless, if he can discover somebody who can watch a film with him, he’ll fall hook, line and sinker.

“My supreme date can be to go to the cinema, as a result of I like movies.”

How does Connagh know Anthony Joshua?

No doubt, Anthony Joshua was everybody’s kind, with many calling him their kind on paper earlier than coming into the villa.

Nevertheless, model Connagh has truly breathed the identical air because the boxing champ.

He recalled: “I used to be in an advert with Anthony Joshua. I’m an enormous boxing fan. I used to be actually excited to satisfy him.

“Within the advert we have been each coaching. It was fairly nerve-wracking – he’s an enormous boy!”

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Love Island airs weeknights on ITV2 from 9pm