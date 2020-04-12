Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Finley Tapp – the footballer from Milton Keynes

Winter Love Island is effectively underway, with a bunch of younger singles converging on a luxurious villa in South Africa in the hopes of discovering a associate.

Right here’s every thing you have to learn about Finley Tapp, considered one of our bombshells.

Finley Tapp – Key Details Age: 20 Job: Recruitment guide and footballer – performs for Oxford Metropolis In three phrases: Loud, outgoing and good wanting Instagram: @finn_tapp Coupled up with: Paige

Finley’s time in the Love Island villa to this point…

Finley instantly set eyes on Paige Turley and it appeared he couldn’t get her out of his head.

After taking her on a date, he determined in a short time he didn’t need anybody else and even planted a kiss on her lips.

The pair gave the impression to be pretty sturdy however Finley did have a wobble over Rebecca Gormley.

Will he stick with Paige and declare the money prize?

How outdated is Finley?

Regardless of his look, many islanders had been shocked to find he’s solely 20-years-old.

It appeared to place a few of the women off a bit as they questioned whether or not they might date somebody a lot youthful than them.

Will Finn battle to couple up in consequence?

What’s Finley’s best lady?

Finley, who charges himself a 9/10, says it’s “not all about appears to be like” when he’s selecting a associate.

“I desire a lady who’s enjoyable and outgoing and somebody who could make me snicker,” he mentioned. “I don’t have a sort looks-wise however clearly you need that preliminary attraction.”

He provides his celeb crush is Maya Jama.

Does Finley have his eye on anybody in the villa?

Siannise, Paige and Sophie are in Finley’s firing line, with Finley including he’s not afraid to ruffle just a few feathers to get what he desires.

“It’ll be nice if I come out of the villa with mates but when I have to step on toes to get the lady I like, I’ll do it,” he mentioned.

“If you happen to really feel such as you’ve acquired loyalties with the boys and so they’ve proven you loyalty earlier than then that’s the place the respect lies.”

Is Finley loyal?

In keeping with Finley, sure.

“I’ve at all times been loyal. At any time when I begin getting the wandering eye, it’s time to interrupt up. Who is aware of what might occur in the villa!”

What soccer groups has Finley performed for?

Having began out at the MK Dons Academy aged simply eight, he performed for the group professionally in 2018. After being loaned to seventh-tier group Staines City till January 2019, Finley then selected to signal with Oxford Metropolis as a defender.

Finley suffered a head harm in January final 12 months after he was knocked unconscious on the pitch throughout a match towards Dartford.

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2