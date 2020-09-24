Meet Myleene Klass, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and singer

We will’t look forward to Dancing on Ice to begin! The 2021 collection is anticipated to air in January, and already some celebrities have been confirmed for the line-up.

Becoming a member of the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up is singer and TV presenter Myleene Klass – who was the primary celeb introduced for the present.

Ghe singer rose to fame within the 90s as a member of pop group Hear’Say and she’s gone on to launch her personal music.

She’ll be competing towards the likes of Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant, who was additionally confirmed for the ITV present – and actress Denise Van Outen.

However can Myleene skate in addition to she will sing? Right here’s every little thing it’s essential to find out about her.

Who’s Dancing On Ice contestant Myleene Klass?

Age: 42

Instagram: @myleeneklass

Twitter: @KlassMyleene

Job: Singer, tv presenter and mannequin

Myleene Klass is finest recognized for being a member of noughties pop group, Hear’Say, which she turned part of after showing on ITV’s Popstars.

The group launched two studio albums and 5 singles, the primary two of which reached primary within the UK singles chart.

On her personal, Klass has launched two solo classical crossover albums in 2003 and 2007.

Extra not too long ago, Klass has been a tv and radio presenter. She has hosted numerous tv reveals, together with The one Present, Popstar to Operastar in 2010, and BBQ Champ on ITV. In 2014, she was additionally briefly an everyday panellist on ITV’s Unfastened Girls.

These days, her focus is on life as a mom. Klass has three kids – Hero and Ava Quinn from her ex-husband Simon Quinn, and final 12 months, she welcomed a son together with her boyfriend Simon Motson.

What has Myleene Klass mentioned about becoming a member of Dancing on Ice?

Talking about her DoI signing, Klass mentioned in a press release: “I’ve a 13-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old daughter who’re obsessive about ice skating. They each ice skate and I stand there and I maintain the coats. That’s my function – to tie the shoelaces and maintain the coats. Now it’s my flip to study and I can’t wait!”

She adopted up with a social media submit, gushing about her new gig.

Alongside a promotional pic, she instructed her followers: “Guess who received’t be holding the coats along side the rink anymore! I’m so, SO excited to be becoming a member of the solid of @dancingonice. My women have all the time needed me to do that however I’ve all the time been too scared somebody will skate over my fingers!

“Anyway, I wish to make them proud and present them I’m up for a problem when fully out of my consolation zone however most of all, I need a bum like JLo!”

Sounds nice, Myleene!

Dancing on Ice is about to return to ITV in 2021.