Meet Peter, GBBO contestant and accounting student

It gained’t be lengthy now earlier than we see all of the Nice British Bake Off contestants enter the notorious tent for Nice British Bake Off.

Collection 11 will air this Autumn, and if the GBBO trailer is something to go by, it seems prefer it’s going to be an fascinating collection!

One among this 12 months’s contenders is Peter – who’s the youngest baker collaborating on the present.

Peter hasn’t missed a collection of Bake Off for the reason that present began. However will that be sufficient to take him by means of to the finals?

Right here’s every little thing that you must learn about him.

Who’s Peter?

Title: Peter

Peter Age: 20

20 The place is Peter from? Edinburgh

Edinburgh What jobs does Peter do? Accounting and finance student

Together with his dad and mom and brother, Edinburgh-born Peter grew up feasting on his mum’s residence cooking.

Nonetheless, it was truly the Channel Four present that impressed him to start out baking for himself. Peter has watched each collection for the reason that present first began in 2010 and has been baking significantly since he was simply 12-years-old.

He likes to honour his homeland in his cooking, utilizing Scottish elements, together with berries, whisky, oats and honey every time he can.

When he’s not baking, you will discover him both upholding the household’s love of numbers by learning accounting and finance at college, or demonstrating his aggressive streak on the badminton courtroom.

Peter has been taking part in badminton for a decade and has even represented his county within the sport since 2012.

What are Peter’s strengths? “My strengths are time administration and planning.”

What are Peter’s weaknesses? “My weaknesses are inventive ornament and bread baking.”

What has Peter mentioned about becoming a member of The Nice British Bake Off?

Talking of his Bake Off signing, the 20-year-old gushed: “[I was] Completely satisfied! It was an extended and unsure path attending to the tent.”

He added: “I used to be simply so excited to get baking within the tent and fulfil this superb dream.”

The Nice British Bake Off producers just lately revealed the behind-the-scenes modifications the present needed to undergo as a way to get Bake Off again on air throughout the pandemic.

One among these modifications concerned all of the solid, crew and manufacturing having to isolate during filming.

So, if Peter had the possibility to isolate with one former contestant, who wouldn’t it be?

“Possibly Selasi. He would preserve our bubble very chilled out!” he mentioned.

Seems like an excellent shout!

When is GBBO again?

The collection will return to Channel Four on September 22nd at 8pm.

Bake Off introduced the information on their official Twitter web page, sharing an image of the hosts and judges with the caption: “Put slightly love in your tart. Be part of us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Nice British Bake Off!”

Based on a producer on the present, manufacturing was virtually placed on maintain for the collection after somebody on set started to indicate potential signs of the virus and needed to be examined.

Talking in a difficulty of Radio Instances, The Nice British Bake Off producer Kieran Smith mentioned, “Anyone spoke to our medical staff as a result of they have been exhibiting signs that would have been COVID.”

The Nice British Bake Off begins on Channel Four on September 22nd at 8pm.