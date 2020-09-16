Meet Rowan, GBBO contestant and music teacher

Get able to see this yr’s Nice British Bake Off contestants mixing it up and kneading their manner into the hearts of The Nice British Bake off judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The 11th sequence is on its solution to Channel 4, and the entire line-up has now been introduced.

One in all this yr’s hopefuls is Rowan – a 55-year-old music teacher from Worcestershire.

Solely self-taught, Rowan calls his baking type “ostentatious” – however how will the judges discover his bakes?

Right here’s all the things you could learn about him.

Who’s GBBO contestant Rowan?

Identify: Rowan

Age: 55

The place’s Rowan from? Worcestershire

What jobs does Rowan do? Music teacher

Rowan lives in in Worcestershire along with his companion, who shares his ardour for music, the humanities and theatre.

He can typically be discovered within the British Library researching all issues 1700s.

A health fanatic, Rowan swims a mile most mornings and is a eager bicycle owner and occasional horse-rider, however, when he’s not busy instructing music or maintaining match, he will be discovered baking up a storm within the kitchen.

Rowan’s baking type is extra on the flamboyant facet. French patisserie is his absolute ardour – he loves the subtlety of flavour, and the type and sophistication of French baking, and he’s drawn to wonderful, complicated, layered muffins.

His love of the Georgian period encourages him to reinvent 18th-century recipes at any time when he can. He enjoys adorning his bakes with flowers, ideally edible ones, utilizing what’s in bloom in his backyard.

What’s Rowan’s strengths and weaknesses? “My strengths are ambition in concepts and design. My weak spot is over-ambition and no real interest in timings!”

What has Rowan mentioned about becoming a member of The Nice British Bake Off?

Talking of his Bake Off signing, he mentioned: “It was very thrilling and appeared unreal after all of the uncertainty and the huge quantity of preparatory work.”

Rowan was relieved as soon as he lastly entered the Bake Off tent, and felt speedy “pleasure” and “satisfaction” of working alongside the opposite bakers.



This yr, the contestants had been made to isolate because the producers needed to make many behind-the-scenes adjustments to the present with a purpose to get Bake Off again on air throughout the pandemic.

So who would Rowan select, if given the possibility to “bubble with” any earlier contestant?

“Dame Edna Everage. As a result of like me, she has a expertise for snatching catastrophe from the jaws of success. Her look on GBBO was the funniest factor I’ve EVER seen!” he laughed.

We couldn’t agree extra, Rowan!

When is GBBO again?

The present will return for an 11th sequence on September 22nd at 8pm.

Bake Off introduced the information on their official Twitter web page.

Alongside an image of the hosts and judges, they wrote: “Put a bit love in your tart. Be part of us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Nice British Bake Off!”

Manufacturing for the brand new sequence was virtually placed on maintain after somebody on set started to point out potential signs of coronavirus.

Talking in a difficulty of Radio Occasions Journal, Love Inventive producer Kieran Smith mentioned: “Any individual spoke to our medical group as a result of they had been exhibiting signs that might have been COVID.”

Fortunately, it was only a false alarm and it gained’t be lengthy now earlier than followers coronary heart these well-known phrases: “In your marks, Get set…. BAKE!”

The Nice British Bake Off begins on Channel Four on September 22nd at 8pm.