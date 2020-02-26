Meet the cast and characters of ITV’s Flesh and Blood

ITV’s new household drama Flesh and Blood centres round character Vivien’s budding romance with a retired surgeon and her grownup youngsters’s suspicions about his intentions in the direction of her.

Imelda Staunton leads the cast as the household’s perceptive (learn: nosey) neighbour, who has a crush on Vivien.

Learn on for the full cast and character particulars, together with RadioTimes.com unique interviews with stars Staunton and Russell Tovey.

Imelda Staunton performs Mary

Who’s Mary? Mary has lived subsequent door to Vivien and her household since the youngsters had been born, and used to assist out with childcare duties. We quickly uncover she has a considerably unhealthy obsession with Vivien herself, and is irritated by the presence of Mark, Vivien’s new man.

Talking solely to RadioTimes.com, Imelda Staunton mentioned of her character: “I believe she’s looking for Vivien and I additionally suppose possibly she doesn’t need issues to alter, and if [Mark is] round then issues have modified just a little bit, and Vivien’s out and having fun with herself… I believe [Mary is] a bit weary of him however most likely not as a lot as the children are. However I simply don’t suppose she desires issues to alter…I believe she type of worships Vivien.”

The place have I seen Imelda Staunton earlier than? The actress has simply been cast as the third (and last) model of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown, however she has beforehand performed Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies, and starred in the latest Downton Abbey movie.

Francesca Annis performs Vivien

Who’s Vivien? Vivien is a 60-something widow who’s decided to dwell her life to the full by having fun with her newfound independence. Nonetheless, her three grownup youngsters develop into instantly suspicious of her budding romance with retired surgeon Mark.

The place have I seen Francesca Annis earlier than? The actress is thought for a range of TV and movie roles, together with The Libertine, King of Thieves, Deceit, and the interval drama collection Cranford.

Stephen Rea performs Mark

Who’s Mark? A retired surgeon, Mark appears too good to be true, showering Vivien with costly present, holidays, and a wedding proposal simply six moths after assembly her. When Vivien falls in poor health, he tends to her each want – however is the timing a coincidence?

The place have I seen Stephen Rea earlier than? The Oscar-nominated Northern Irish actor has starred in movies like V for Vendetta, Michael Collins and The Crying Sport, and has extra not too long ago appeared in exhibits like Struggle & Peace, Dickensian, and The Stranger.

Russell Tovey performs Jake

Who’s Jake? Vivien’s solely son Jake resides aside from his spouse and youngster following tensions over his playing habit. A private coach, he’s additionally reached an ‘association’ with a rich shopper, Stella.

Talking solely to RadioTimes.com, Russell Tovey mentioned of his character: “I believe he’s the epitome of poisonous masculinity… I believe he’s precisely what so many thirty-somethings are like. They’re caught adrift at the moment in their life… [where] their behaviours [have] been enabled, and then they get to some extent the place issues begin screwing up and it doesn’t make sense to them.”

The place have I seen Russell Tovey earlier than? You’ll most likely recognise him as Daniel, one of the Lyons siblings in Russell T Davies’ dystopian drama Years and Years. He’s additionally starred in Being Human, Banished, Sherlock, Gavin and Stacey, and The Historical past Boys.

Claudie Blakley performs Helen

Who’s Helen? Helen is the oldest of the three siblings. She’s obtained a high-pressured job in hospital administration, and depends on alcohol to assist her with the stress. Caught up in her work, she’s deluded about the state of her marriage with husband George.

The place have I seen Claudie Blakley earlier than? English actress Claudie Blakley might be best-known for her roles in interval dramas, taking part in Emma Timmins in the BBC collection Lark Rise to Candleford; Charlotte Lucas in the 2005 movie model of Satisfaction and Prejudice; and Martha in Cranford.

Lydia Leonard performs Natalie

Who’s Natalie? Inventive, youngest sibling Natalie is working as a private assistant to a property developer, and having an affair together with her boss, Tony.

The place have I seen Lydia Leonard earlier than? Leonard not too long ago performed Anne Lister’s former lover Mariana Lawton in BBC One interval drama Gentleman Jack, and had a task in the Emma Thompson festive movie Final Christmas. She’s additionally starred in the likes of Apple Tree Yard and Absentia.

Sharon Small performs Stella

Who’s Stella? A associate in an area legislation agency, Stella additionally has a small side-line in property leases. She’s been taking health courses with Jake – who’s additionally been offering different providers…

The place have I seen Sharon Small earlier than? The actress has starred in a range of TV collection, together with Downton Abbey, Belief Me, Born to Kill, London Kills, and The Bay.

Keir Charles performs George

Who’s George? George is a stay-at-home dad and husband to Helen, however his dwelling life is making him more and more sad and he retreats by smoking marijuana.

The place have I seen Keir Charles earlier than? Charles performed Robert Buckland MP in A Confession, Chris in Lady/Haji, and has starred in the likes of The Finish of the F***ing World, Casualty and The Invoice.

Lara Rossi performs Leila

Who’s Leila? Leila not too long ago threw her husband Jake out of the household dwelling after studying of his playing money owed. She desires to guard her youngsters and the dwelling they’ve constructed, but in addition deeply loves him.

The place have I seen Lara Rossi earlier than? Rossi’s notable roles have included Evelyn in the 2018 movie Robin Hood; Amy in the TV collection Cheat; and Woman Sybil Ramkin in The Watch.

Vincent Regan performs Tony

Who’s Tony? Tony is Natalie’s married boss and lover, and has lengthy been promising to go away his spouse for her.

The place have I seen Vincent Regan earlier than? Regan not too long ago performed Ned Despard in the newest season of BBC One interval drama Poldark. He’s additionally starred in The Royals, The White Princess, Snatch, Atlantis, and Insurgent Coronary heart.

Flesh and Blood will air on Monday 24th February on ITV over 4 consecutive nights.