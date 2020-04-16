Meet the cast of After Life season 2 on Netflix

Created by and starring Ricky Gervais, After Life proved to be as heart-wrenching because it was hilarious when it premiered on Netflix in March 2019.

Although the first season noticed grieving widower Tony (Gervais) curb his rampage of rudeness, having found that everybody in the city of Tambury was coping with a ache of their very own, season two sees him nonetheless mourning his late spouse, at the same time as he works onerous to be a greater individual.

Right here’s all the pieces you might want to find out about the cast and characters of After Life season two.

Ricky Gervais performs Tony

Who’s Tony? Head of characteristic tales at native newspaper, the Tambury Gazette, Tony is making an attempt his finest to not wallow in grief and to be variety to these round him, however remains to be grieving the loss of his beloved spouse Lisa.

The place have I seen Ricky Gervais earlier than? Gervais is the multi-award successful co-creator, author and star of groundbreaking BBC comedy The Workplace and its spin-off movie David Brent: Life on the Highway. He’s additionally identified for the sitcoms Extras and Derek, for movie appearances in the Evening at the Museum trilogy and Muppets Most Wished and for his vastly standard podcast The Ricky Gervais Present.

Penelope Wilton performs Anne

Who’s Anne? A widow and good friend to Tony, who presents recommendation and phrases of consolation whereas coping with her personal grief.

The place have I seen Penelope Wilton earlier than? Dame Penelope is finest identified for BBC sitcom Ever Lowering Circles and for her position as Isobel Crawley in ITV’s Downton Abbey. She additionally performed the recurring position of Harriet Jones in Physician Who and performed Barbara, mom of the title character, in Shaun of the Lifeless.

David Bradley performs Ray

Who’s Ray? Tony’s father, who has dementia and lives in a nursing dwelling.

The place have I seen David Bradley earlier than? A well-respected actor of stage and display screen, Bradley is understood for enjoying Argus Filch in the Harry Potter movie collection and Walder Frey in Recreation of Thrones. Physician Who followers may know him finest for portraying William Hartnell in docudrama An Journey in Area and Time and later the First Physician (as initially portrayed by Hartnell), whereas he additionally gained a BAFTA for his position in ITV’s Broadchurch.

Ashley Jensen performs Emma

Who’s Emma? A nurse working at the nursing dwelling who cares for Ray and has grown near Tony.

The place have I seen Ashley Jensen earlier than? Emmy-nominated for her earlier position reverse Gervais in Extras, Jensen went on to seem in Ugly Betty and as the title character in comedy-drama Agatha Raisin.

Tom Basden performs Matt

Who’s Matt? Tony’s mild-mannered brother-in-law and likewise his boss at the Tambury Gazette.

The place have I seen Tom Basden earlier than? An actor, comedy author and member of the sketch group Cowards, Basden has appeared in The Fallacious Mans, W1A and Plebs. He beforehand labored with Gervais on David Brent: Life on the Highway, taking part in Dan Harvey.

Tony Approach performs Lenny

Who’s Lenny? Tony’s good friend and photographer at the Gazette, whom Tony affectionately teases.

The place have I seen Tony Approach earlier than? Approach has performed roles in TV comedy classics like Extras (with Gervais) and Black Books, however has additionally tackled dramatic roles; taking part in Plague in the 2011 movie verison of The Woman with the Dragon Tattoo and Dontos Hollard in Recreation of Thrones.

David Earl performs Brian

Who’s Brian? A hoarder who needed to seem in the Tambury Gazette and has now landed a job at the paper.

The place have I seen David Earl earlier than? Earl is finest identified for his collaborations with Gervais, having performed an obsessive fan of his character Andy Millman in Extras and later showing as Kev in Derek.

Joe Wilkinson performs “Postman” Pat

Who’s Pat? Tony’s overly acquainted postman.

The place have I seen Joe Wilkinson earlier than? A slapstick comedian and actor, Wilkinson has appeared on Stay at the Apollo, eight Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Taskmaster and likewise performed oddball neighbour Dan Perkins in the sitcom Him & Her. He performed Cliff in two episodes of Gervais’s Derek.

Kerry Godliman performs Lisa

Who’s Lisa? Tony’s beloved spouse, who died from most cancers earlier than the collection begins however options by method of dwelling motion pictures.

The place have I seen Kerry Godliman earlier than? Godliman performed care dwelling supervisor Hannah in Gervais’s collection Derek and likewise performed smaller roles in Extras and Life’s Too Brief. She has additionally appeared in ITV sitcom Unhealthy Transfer, and is a slapstick comedian, successful the seventh collection of Taskmaster.

Mandeep Dhillon performs Sandy

Who’s Sandy? -natured aspiring journalist who joined the Tambury Gazette and shares an emotional bond with Tony.

The place have I seen Mandeep Dhillon earlier than? Dhillon has featured in the BBC Three comedy TV collection Some Ladies and Fried, appeared alongside David Morrissey in BBC Two thriller The Metropolis and the Metropolis. She additionally has a powerful sci-fi pedigree, having performed Shireen in the Physician Who episode Knock Knock, Lieutenant Garam in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Luna in Crimson Dwarf: The Promised Land.

Jo Hartley performs June

Who’s June? Lenny’s girlfriend and mom to the socially awkward James.

The place have I seen Jo Hartley earlier than? Making her debut with a small half in Shane Meadows movie Lifeless Man’s Sneakers, she later performed Cynthia, Shaun’s mom, in This Is England (each the movie and TV collection spin-off). She has additionally appeared in TV collection The Mimic and In My Pores and skin and performed Pauline Grey in David Brent: Life on the Highway.

Roisin Conaty performs “Roxy”

Who’s Roxy? Actual title Daphne, “Roxy” is a intercourse employee who befriends Tony and, in season two, makes an surprising reference to one other character.

The place have I seen Roisin Conaty earlier than? Conaty is an award-winning slapstick comedian and has appeared on a quantity of panel reveals, in addition to the first collection of Taskmaster. Her appearing roles embody Jo in Channel four sitcom Man Down with Greg Davies and Cat in David Brent: Life on the Highway.

Diane Morgan performs Kath

Who’s Kath? The Tambury Gazette’s head of promoting who has a ardour for the paranormal.

The place have I seen Diane Morgan earlier than? Recognized for her comedy alter-ego Philomena Cunk, Morgan has appeared in Phoenix Nights, Him & Her and Motherland. She additionally performed David Brent’s PR guru in Life on the Highway.

Tracy-Ann Oberman performs Rebecca

Who’s Rebecca? Beforehand credited solely as “Tony’s date”, Rebecca shared a disastrous blind date with Tony final season however returns in a bigger position this time round.

The place have I seen Tracy-Ann Oberman earlier than? Oberman performed Soiled Den’s spouse and assassin Chrissie Watts on EastEnders from 2004 to 2005 and has since appeared in Physician Who, Toast of London and Friday Evening Dinner, on which she recurs as Auntie Val.

Ethan Lawrence performs James

Who’s James? June’s oddball son – he can play two recorders utilizing solely his nostril.

The place have I seen Ethan Lawrence earlier than? Lawrence is finest identified for enjoying Joe in BBC Three sitcom Unhealthy Training and its spin-off film.

Paul Kaye performs “Psychiatrist”

Who’s “Psychiatrist”? As his title suggests, Kaye’s character is a psychiatrist… a very terrible one. He handled Tony, type of, in season one and returns in season two.

The place have I seen Paul Kaye earlier than? Famend for his alter-ego of shock interviewer Dennis Pennis, Kaye has gone on to seem in lots of notable comedies and dramas, together with Jonathan Unusual & Mr Norrell, Three Ladies, 12 months of the Rabbit and The Stranger. He notably performed Thoros of Myr in HBO’s Recreation of Thrones.

Colin Hoult performs Ken

Who’s Ken? Head of the native newbie dramatics firm and a wannabe showbiz famous person.

The place have I seen Colin Hoult earlier than? Hoult has appeared in a number of episodes of Being Human, Cuckoo, Homicide in Successville and Derek (by which he performed Geoff) and likewise appeared on Russell Howard’s Good Information and l Murray’s A number of Persona Dysfunction

Peter Egan performs Paul

Who’s Paul? The proprietor of the Tambury Gazette.

The place have I seen Peter Egan earlier than? Egan appeared reverse After Life co-star Penelope Wilton in Ever Lowering Circles and likewise performed Hugh “Shrimpie” MacClare, Marquess of Flintshire, in Downton Abbey (2012–15). He has additionally appeared in Unforgotten and Maintain the Sundown.

Invoice Ward performs Simon

Who’s Simon? A dashing new customer to the nursing dwelling – may he rival Tony for Emma’s affections?

The place have I seen Invoice Ward earlier than? A two-time cleaning soap famous person, Ward performed Charlie Stubbs on Coronation Avenue from 2003 to 2007 and later James Barton on Emmerdale from 2013 to 2016.

Anti performs Brandy

Who’s Brandy? Tony and Lisa’s canine.

The place have I seen Anti earlier than? Anti beforehand appeared in the 2018 movie In Material and likewise performed the title position in brief movie Oscar’s Bell. She is an excellent lady.

