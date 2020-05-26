Meet the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s Alex Rider

Amazon Prime Video’s new teen spy collection Alex Rider adapts the novel Level Blanc, the second in Anthony Horowitz’s bestselling guide collection.

Whereas the story could also be acquainted to some followers of the books, some of the characters have been up to date for contemporary occasions – and a few have been newly created for the TV collection.

Learn on for all the pieces you could find out about the cast and characters in Alex Rider.

Otto Farrant performs Alex Rider

Who’s Alex Rider? A seemingly peculiar teenage schoolboy who has been raised by his uncle, a banker named Ian Rider, following the dying of his mother and father.

Nevertheless, after Alex is informed that Ian has been killed in automobile crash, his suspicions are aroused and he begins to analyze – solely to find that his residence life has all been a lie, and that his supposedly uninteresting uncle has been secretly coaching him for a profession in espionage.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Otto Farrant revealed that his model of the character might be considerably totally different from the books: “[In the show] he’s extra of an outsider, he’s not the most assured with ladies, he’s the most clean talker, he’s not even the greatest spy.”

The place have I seen Otto Farrant earlier than? Though that is Farrant’s first main function, he’s no stranger to the small display screen. He’s beforehand starred alongside Ruth Wilson in the drama Mrs Wilson, and has additionally appeared in Struggle & Peace (as Petya Rostov), Marcella (as Evan Jones), and The White Queen (as Thomas Gray), amongst different tasks.

Vicky McClure performs Mrs Jones

Who’s Mrs Jones? Mrs Jones is a British secret service agent who’s assigned the function of Alex Rider’s handler. She strongly disagrees together with her boss Alan Blunt’s motives and often questions why they’re using an untrained teen spy.

“She [Mrs Jones] does have her points with him [Blunt] yeah,” Vicky McClure informed RadioTimes.com. “I feel there’s a specific amount of respect there, however she questions his selections as a lot as she will be able to.”

On her character’s relationship with Alex, she stated: “[Her] relationship kind of grows with Alex in a lot as, she has a job to do, however then there’s the ingredient of eager to – she can also be given the job to be his handler, and when that comes, the human facet of it, that he’s a younger boy being put in actually horrific conditions, you possibly can see in direction of the finish that she cares about him a minimum of.”

The place have I seen Vicky McClure earlier than? Line of Obligation followers couldn’t fail to recognise the actress as AC-12 officer Kate, however she’s additionally starred in quite a few different dramas, together with the This Is England movie and TV franchise (through which she performs Lol), Mom’s Day, Broadchurch (as Karen White), and the latest one-off drama I Am Nicola.

Stephen Dillane performs Alan Blunt

Who’s Alan Blunt? The top of a ‘sub-division’ of MI6, he was Ian Rider’s boss. He makes the controversial determination of blackmailing Ian’s bereaved teenage nephew, Alex Rider, into working for him.

The place have I seen Stephen Dillane earlier than? You’ll probably recognise Dillane for his function as Stannis Baratheon in the HBO epic fantasy drama Sport of Thrones. He’s additionally lately starred in Netflix’s The Crown (as Graham Sutherland), Outlaw King (as King Edward I), Oscar-winning movie Darkest Hour (as Viscount Halifax), and has starred in movies like The Hours and Spy Sport.

Ace Bhatti performs John Crawley

Who’s John Crawley? An worker at the mysterious sub-division of MI6 the place Alex Rider’s uncle labored earlier than his dying.

“I’m [John Crawley is] Blunt’s proper hand man, so at first I’m just a little bit suspicious of Alex,” Ace Bhatti informed RadioTimes.com, “however as he [Alex] does his stuff, I feel slowly I’ll develop to admire him, as a result of he does some fairly cool stuff.”

The place have I seen Ace Bhatti earlier than? Bhatti performed PCC Rohan Sindwhani in the BBC drama Line of Obligation (though he and Alex Rider co-star Vicky McClure by no means shared the display screen). He’s additionally starred in the likes of Bend It Like Beckham, EastEnders, Three Ladies, No Offence, and the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Brenock O’Connor performs Tom

Who’s Tom? Tom is Alex Rider’s eccentric greatest good friend, who lives a number of streets away from him.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Brenock O’Connor stated of his character: “Tom is that child in class who thinks he’s the solely individual that’s found cool music, or cool movies. He walks in, goes, ‘Yo have you ever seen this movie, it’s actually area of interest, nobody is aware of it, it’s referred to as Pulp Fiction…’ I feel he simply tries just a little too exhausting to be cool and related.”

He added: “Tom was only a pleasure to play. You simply get to take the mickey out of Otto [Farrant, who plays Alex] the complete time, it’s nice… [The two characters are] longtime childhood greatest buddies, they’ve grown up collectively.”

The place have I seen Brenock O’Connor? The younger actor is greatest recognized for taking part in Evening’s Watch recruit Olly (who meets a grisly finish) in HBO’s Sport of Thrones, however he’s additionally cropped up in loads of different TV exhibits, together with Derry Ladies, Dickensian (as Peter Cratchit), The Break up, Dwelling the Dream, and the movie Vita & Virginia.

Haluk Bilginer performs Dr Greif

Who’s Dr Greif? A scientist who works at Level Blanc, a college in the French Alps for troubled, wealthy youngsters.

The place have I seen Haluk Bilginer earlier than? The Turkish actor and Worldwide Emmy award winner performed Mehmet Osman in EastEnders, and has starred in each TV and movie, together with Halloween, BBC drama Spooks, Persona, and The Worldwide.

Ronke Adekoluejo performs Jack Starbright

Who’s Jack Starbright? Ian Rider’s American housekeeper, she’s been finding out for a level alongside caring for Alex.

The place have I seen Ronke Adekoluejo earlier than? The actress has starred in three Michaela Cole tasks: Netflix’s Been So Lengthy, Chewing Gum, and Black Earth Rising. She’s additionally starred in Physician Who, NW, the movie Christopher Robin, and Prepared Participant One.

Andrew Buchan performs Ian Rider

Who’s Ian Rider? Alex Rider’s uncle, he claims to work for a financial institution – however his actual job is one thing way more thrilling.

The place have I seen Andrew Buchan earlier than? Buchan has performed grieving father Mark Latimer in the previous three seasons of Broadchurch. He’s additionally starred in Genius (as Henri Matisse), The ABC Murders (as Franklin Clarke), Garrow’s Regulation, All The Cash In The World (as John Paul Getty II), and extra lately as Andrew Parker Bowles in Netflix’s The Crown.

Marli Siu performs Kyra

Who’s Kyra? A brand new character not in the unique guide, we meet Kyra at the faculty Level Blanc.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, collection author Man Burt stated: “We’ve additionally launched a personality who’s not in the guide, referred to as Kyra, [she] is a woman at Level Blanc, the faculty the place Alex will get despatched. And… my imaginative and prescient for her was to have any person who just about instantly doesn’t purchase Alex’s cowl story. So she sees by way of him.”

The place have I seen Marli Siu earlier than? The actress has starred in Our Girls (as Kylah), Run (as Kelly), Grantchester, and Anna and the Apocalypse.

Alex Rider will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on 4th June, with all eight episodes accessible for UK Prime members to stream. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.