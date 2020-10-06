Meet the cast of BBC drama Life

Physician Foster author Mike Bartlett new BBC drama Life introduces us to a big assortment of characters as he takes us inside 4 separate flats inside a subdivided mansion in Manchester.

As we observe the lives of every of these inhabitants, their tales “unfold and intertwine in shocking methods”. Dwelling below the identical roof, you’ve obtained a struggling pilates trainer, an older couple, a grieving teenager, a younger couple with a child – and extra. You possibly can check out our Life evaluation to seek out out why we’ve given the present 4 stars.

Listed below are the characters who characteristic in the drama – and the actors who play them.

Alison Steadman performs Gail

Who’s Gail? Gail is about to have fun her seventieth birthday “when an opportunity encounter throws her complete life into query”. She is married to Henry, they usually have two grown-up kids and a younger grandson.

What else has Alison Steadman been in? She is, of course, Pam Shipman from Gavin & Stacey – however Alison Steadman has nearly 130 display screen credit to her title. Different roles have included Edith in Maintain the Sundown, Mrs Bennet in Satisfaction & Prejudice, Barbara in Butterfly, Kendall Malone in Orphan Black, Rose in The Syndicate, Betty Simpson in Fats Buddies, Mrs Barlow in The Singing Detective, and Pauline Mole in Adrian Mole The Cappuccino Years.

Peter Davison performs Henry

Who’s Henry? Gail’s husband of many, a few years. He tends to belittle and patronise her.

What else has Peter Davison been in? Rather a lot of various things! In the early 80s he was the Fifth Physician in Physician Who, and he performed Tristan Farnon in the authentic BBC sequence of All Creatures Nice and Small (which has now been remade by Channel 5). Lately he performed William Priestley in Gentleman Jack, and James Burge in The Trial of Christine Keeler; he’s additionally been in Liar, Toast of London, The Final Detective, At House with the Braithwaites, and A Very Peculiar Follow.

Victoria Hamilton performs Belle



BBC



Who’s Belle? A pilates trainer whose “neatly ordered life” is disrupted when she has to soak up her difficult teenage niece, Maya. We’ve truly met her earlier than, in author Mike Bartlett’s earlier drama; she’s one of the Physician Foster characters in Life. “Belle” is Gemma’s neighbour Anna Baker, who left her husband is now attempting to make a brand new life in Manchester.

What else has Victoria Hamilton been in? The actress has starred in some huge TV dramas in recent times: she was the Queen Mom in the first two seasons of The Crown, Anna in Physician Foster, Anna Marshall in Cobra, and Senator Meaghan Sullivan in Deep State. She has lots of credit on stage and display screen, together with Victoria & Albert, Lark Rise to Candleford, A Day in the Loss of life of Joe Egg, Satisfaction & Prejudice, Scoop, Persuasion, and Mansfield Park.

Adam James performs Neil Baker

Who’s Neil? One of the two Physician Foster characters in Life. He’s Belle’s ex-husband, and the two had a tumultuous relationship.

What else has Adam James been in? Other than enjoying Neil in Physician Foster, Adam James has starred in Belgravia (as John Bellasis), I Might Destroy You (as Julian), Deep State (as Adam McKay), House from House (as Robert Dillon), and Johnny English Strikes Once more (as Pegasus). He additionally has an upcoming function in the TV drama Vigil, enjoying Lt Commander Mark Prentice.

Adrian Lester performs David

Who’s David? A college educational. He has a deep Christian religion, and married childhood sweetheart Kelly after they had been each younger. He’s “conflicted by temptation” when he goes on a solo vacation and meets Saira.

What else has Adrian Lester been in? Again in 2004, he performed Simon in The Day After Tomorrow; extra lately, he’s starred in Hustle (as Mickey Stone), London Spy (as Prof Marcus Shaw), Riviera (as Robert Carver), Trauma (as Jon Allerton) and The Rook (as Conrad Grantchester), in addition to enjoying himself in an episode of David Tennant and Michael Sheen’s lockdown drama Staged.

Rachael Stirling performs Kelly

Who’s Kelly? David’s spouse. We study much more about her in the first episode, which you’ll be able to examine in our Life evaluation (spoilers!)

What else has Rachael Stirling been in? It’s possible you’ll recognise her as Becky from Detectorists, or Millie Harcourt from The Bletchley Circle, or Mary Harborough from Wild Invoice; or maybe as Nan Astley from Tipping the Velvet. She’s additionally performed Ada in Physician Who episode The Crimson Horror, and the Duchess of Sutherland in The Younger Victoria.

Saira Choudhry performs Saira

Who’s Saira? Described as “impulsive”, Saira is on vacation along with her pals when she meets David and takes a shine to him.

What else has Saira Choudhry been in? The actress spent the first three years of her profession starring as Anita Roy in Hollyoaks. Since then, she’s been in exhibits together with Chilly Toes (as Vedika Jawad), No Offence (as PC Tegan Thompson), and Coronation Road (as Naila Badal).

Susannah Fielding performs Ruth

Who’s Ruth? Belle’s sister. She suffers from psychological well being issues and has a tough relationship along with her daughter, Maya.

What else has Susannah Fielding been in? Susanna Fielding has lately performed Jennie Gresham in This Time with Alan Partridge, and Isobel in Sticks and Stones. Her display screen credit embrace McDonald & Dodds, The Nice Indoors, Lovesick, The C Phrase, and Disaster.

Erin Kellyman performs Maya

Who’s Maya? A 15-year-old who’s going via rather a lot proper now. Her mom Ruth is mentally ailing and might’t cope along with her, and her aunt Belle doesn’t wish to take care of her both. Maya’s academics name her “aggressive”; she feels she’s misunderstood.

What else has Erin Kellyman been in? She is probably finest identified for enjoying Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story, or for starring as Éponine in the 2019 BBC model of Les Misérables. Erin Kellyman has additionally appeared in Don’t Neglect the Driver, Raised by Wolves, and upcoming film The Inexperienced Knight.

Melissa Johns performs Hannah

Who’s Hannah? A heavily-pregnant younger lady who is prepared and ready to welcome her child daughter. The infant is the outcome of a passionate one-night stand with a person known as Andy, however since changing into pregnant Hannah has coupled up with Liam and they’re planning to lift the little one collectively. Nonetheless – Hannah’s eager for Andy to even be concerned in his little one’s life.

What else has Melissa Johns been in? She performed Imogen Pascoe in Coronation Road, and Sadie in The Interceptor. Different latest TV credit have included In the Lengthy Run, I Hate Suzie, and Flack, whereas on Radio 4 she starred in In My Personal Pores and skin.

Joshua James performs Liam

Who’s Liam? Described as “secure and secure”, Liam is properly conscious that Hannah’s child will not be biologically his – however he’s trying ahead to being a dad. He doesn’t notably need Andy to be concerned.

What else has Joshua James been in? He stars as Tyler Brandon Mills in the TV sequence Absentia, and has additionally appeared in I Hate Suzie, Raised by Wolves, McMafia, Black Mirror, and Name the Midwife.

Calvin Demba performs Andy

Who’s Andy? The organic father of Hannah’s child. After their one-night stand he went travelling for months, however now he’s again and dealing as a grocery store supply driver. Andy is eager to be concerned and needs to be supportive, however he lacks confidence about tips on how to be a dad.

What else has Calvin Demba been in? One of Calvin Demba’s first roles was as Scott Sabeke in Hollyoaks. Since leaving the present in 2012 he’s been in TV exhibits together with Youngers (as Jay) and Sherlock (as Isaac Whitney), and flicks together with Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Geoffrey Streatfeild performs Jonathan

Who’s Jonathan? Gail and Henry’s son.

What else has Geoffrey Streatfeild been in? Latest credit have included Traitors, The Miniaturist, and Prime Suspect 1973. A bit of additional again, he performed Fergus Williams in The Thick of It and Calum Reed in Spooks.

Kate Ashfield performs Rachel

Who’s Rachel? Gail and Henry’s daughter.

What else has Kate Ashfield been in? She starred as Liz in Shaun of the Useless, and lately performed Mary Parker in Sanditon and Yvonne Fulcher in A Confession. Different credit embrace Collision, The Diary of Anne Frank, and Line of Obligation sequence one – wherein she performed DCI Gates’s spouse, Jools.

Karl Theobald performs Dominic the electrician

Who’s Dominic? A divorced electrician who mends the intercom – and later pops spherical to repair Belle’s mild swap.

What else has Karl Theobald been in? He starred as Martin Pricey in the Channel 4 sitcom Inexperienced Wing, and likewise performed the Landlord in Plebs. Different credit embrace Yesterday (as Terry), The Queen and I, Grasp Ups, Sick Word, GameFace, Twenty Twelve, Primeval, and Pramface.

Buffy Davis performs Daybreak

Who’s Daybreak? Gail’s buddy from faculty, who has loved a profitable profession.

What else has Buffy Davis been in? She is the voice of Jolene Archer on The Archers, and performs Pippa Woodley in Doc Martin. Lately she appeared in The Trial of Christine Keeler as Barbara Fortress MP, whereas different credit embrace Anna Karenina, The Machinist, Angel Has Fallen, and The Evening Supervisor.

Life started on Tuesday twenty ninth September on BBC One and airs on Tuesdays at 9pm, with the full sequence now obtainable on BBC iPlayer.