Meet the cast of BBC One Windrush drama Sitting in Limbo

The horrible expertise of a Windrush sufferer has been made into a strong characteristic movie to be proven in a chief time slot on BBC One.

Sitting in Limbo tells the true story of Anthony Bryan, a person who had lived in London for greater than 50 years when the Dwelling Workplace started investigating him and threatening deportation.

The occasions that adopted put himself and his household below large quantities of misery, confusion and anger, as they fought desperately to maintain him in the United Kingdom.

The Windrush scandal got here to public consideration in 2018, resulting in the resignation of Dwelling Secretary Amber Rudd, however not earlier than no less than 83 folks have been wrongly deported.

Patrick Robinson performs Anthony Bryan

Who’s Anthony Bryan? Sitting in Limbo tells the true story of Anthony Bryan, who was born in Jamaica however immigrated to the UK to be along with his mom as a younger boy and has lived in London for greater than 50 years. He has constructed a loving household right here and has labored for a few years in a care residence, till his job is out of the blue taken away following a letter from the Dwelling Workplace.

The federal government claims they lack proof that he’s legally allowed to stay in the UK, plunging him right into a dwelling nightmare as he faces interrogation, detainment and the risk of everlasting deportation. He’s one of many victims of the Windrush scandal, which noticed Caribbean immigrants wrongly focused by immigration enforcement.

What else has Patrick Robinson been in? Robinson performed the position of DC Jacob Banks in ITV cop drama The Invoice and advisor Martin ‘Ash’ Ashford in the long-running medical drama Casualty. Earlier this yr, he appeared in Daybreak French comedy-drama The Hassle with Maggie Cole.

Nadine Marshall performs Janet

Who’s Janet? Janet is Anthony’s accomplice who’s horrified and outraged to see him focused utterly unjustly. She stands by him all through the painful saga and helps him to construct his case towards the authorities.

What else has Nadine Marshall been in? Marshall’s earlier roles embrace Steph Norton on Waterloo Highway, DI Palmer in Channel 4 drama Nationwide Treasure and most just lately DS Shola O’Halloran in Sky Atlantic’s Save Me.

Pippa Bennett-Warner performs Eileen

Who’s Eileen? Eileen is Anthony’s daughter, who has two children and works for a grocery store. She involves her father’s support when he’s wrongly focused by immigration enforcement.

What else has Pippa Bennett-Warner been in? Bennett-Warner has just lately appeared in a number of main tv reveals together with ITV Encore’s Harlots, Rupert Grint comedy Sick Word and Sky Atlantic mega-hit Gangs of London.

CJ Beckford performs Gary

Who’s Gary? Gary is Anthony’s son who helps him in constructing his case to stay in the UK and tries to supply help as a listening ear.

What else has CJ Beckford been in? Beckford is a theatre actor who has just lately made display appearances in ITV’s Victoria and BBC One’s The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Florisa Kamara performs Lateesha

Who’s Lateesha? Lateesha is one of Anthony’s granddaughters.

What else has Florisa Kamara been in? Kamara performs Pike’s daughter in Sky One drama Bulletproof starring Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke.

Andrew Dennis performs Barrington

Who’s Barrington? Barrington is one of Anthony’s shut pals and has been for a few years. They usually go to soccer matches, music gigs and pubs collectively and are avid supporters of Tottenham Hotspurs.

What else has Andrew Dennis been in? Dennis has been concerned in quite a few stage productions together with One Man Two Guvnors and Of Mice and Males.

Jay Simpson performs Trevor

Who’s Trevor? Trevor is one other of Anthony’s childhood pals. He and Barrington attempt to provide their help to his household throughout his harrowing expertise at the fingers of immigration enforcement.

What else has Jay Simpson been in? Simpson performed Sergeant Brooke in Foyle’s Battle and has gone on to later roles in Sheridan Smith’s Mrs Biggs, Peter Kay’s Cradle to Grave and Jason Momoa’s Frontier.

Leo Wringer performs Thaddeus

Who’s Thaddeus? Thaddeus is one other man being wrongfully investigated by immigration enforcement, who Anthony meets and kinds a bond with.

What else has Leo Wringer been in? Wringer performed Gabriel in BBC One drama The Moonstone.

Sarah Woodward performs Rhona

Who’s Rhona? Rhona is a authorities worker investigating Anthony’s case.

What else has Sarah Woodward been in? Woodward just lately appeared as Clemency Ardingly in Agatha Christie adaptation The Pale Horse.

