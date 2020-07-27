Meet the cast of BBC One’s A Suitable Boy

BBC One’s A Suitable Boy adaptation options an all-Indian cast, portraying the now iconic characters from Vikram Seth’s bestseller of the similar title.

Tanya Maniktala, who performs the younger protagonist Lata Mehra, beforehand instructed RadioTimes.com that it was necessary to cast Indian actors, slightly than British Indian, given the present’s post-partition backdrop.

The cast options some of Bollywood’s greatest stars, together with Tabu, Namit Das and Ishaan Khatter. Learn on for the whole lot you might want to learn about the cast and characters of A Suitable Boy.

Tanya Maniktala performs Lata Mehra



BBC Photos



Who’s Lata Mehra? The e book’s most important protagonist: a younger college scholar residing in 1950s North India, who is set to search out her personal path – regardless of her mom’s assertions that she must calm down with “an appropriate boy”.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com and different press, Tanya Maniktala mentioned of her position, “Lata’s character I really feel has quite a bit of shades to it, she’s very vibrant, she’s full of life, she’s a younger woman who’s very assured.”

She continued, “[Lata is] this younger woman who’s on this journey to search out herself, and what she needs – in spite of the proven fact that what her mom would possibly need for her could be very completely different. She chooses what she needs, and he or she’s solely guided by her soul and what her coronary heart says. In order that for me is Lata, a really assured woman, not afraid of making errors or falling down as a result of she is aware of she’ll come again stronger.”

The place have I seen Tanya Maniktala earlier than? The relative newcomer (handpicked by director Mira Nair) has just one different display credit score to her title: the net TV collection Flames, wherein she performs Ishita.

“I couldn’t have requested for a greater debut, she is a dream to work with. She’s so clear in her imaginative and prescient,” Tanya Maniktala mentioned of Nair in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

Tabu performs Saeeda Bai



BBC Photos



Who’s Saeeda Bai? A courtesan and musician who begins a relationship with Maan Kapoor.

The place have I seen Tabu earlier than? The award-winning Indian movie actress is a Bollywood legend, with credit together with Coolie No. 1, Life of Pi, Jai Ho, and Andhadhun.

Ishaan Khatter performs Maan Kapoor



BBC Photos



Who’s Maan Kapoor? Lata’s brother-in-law, and the son of a outstanding politician, he’s in love with an older courtesan, Saeeda Bai.

The place have I seen Ishaan Katter earlier than? A Bollywood star, his movie credit embrace Half Widow, Udta Punjab, Past the Clouds, and Dhadak.

Rasika Dugal performs Savita Mehra Kapoor



BBC Photos



Who’s Savita Mehra Kapoor? Lata’s older sister, who marries Pran Kapoor, a college lecturer, at the begin of Vikram Seth’s novel.

The place have I seen Rasika Dugal earlier than? The Indian movie and tv actress has starred in varied tasks, together with Netflix collection Dehli Crime (based mostly on the 2012 Dehli gang rape). She’s additionally starred in Amazon Prime’s Made In Heaven, and in the movies Anwar, Manto, and As soon as Once more.

Mahira Kakkar performs Rupa Mehra



BBC Photos



Who’s Rupa Mehra? Lata’s mom, she is set to search out her youthful daughter a “appropriate boy”.

The place have I seen Mahira Kakkar earlier than? The Indian actress is understood for roles in for Hank and Asha, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, and beforehand starred in Orange Is The New Black as Chaarumathi.

Ram Kapoor performs Mahesh Kapoor



BBC Photos



Who’s Mahesh Kapoor? Maan’s politician father, he strongly disapproves of his youthful son’s infatuation with a courtesan.

The place have I seen Ram Kapoor earlier than? The Indian tv presenter and actor is maybe finest recognized for his roles as Jai Walia in the TV collection Kasamh Se, and as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He additionally hosts the Indian model of The Bachelorette.

Gagan Dev Riar performs Pran Kapoor



BBC Photos



Who’s Pran Kapoor? Lata’s brother-in-law, and married to Savita.

The place have I seen Gagan Dev Riar earlier than? The actor has starred in Sonchiriya, Not Match, and Sunsilk Actual FM.

Danesh Razvi performs Kabir Durrani



BBC Photos



Who’s Kabir Durrani? Lata’s old flame curiosity, whom she later discovers is Muslim.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com and different press, Tanya Maniktala mentioned ,”Kabir the first suitor is [Lata’s] college lover, a man she comes throughout in her college in the library, and Lata has this very wild, very free facet with Kabir that’s she by no means actually had earlier than, she’s very passionate with him.”

The place have I seen Danesh Razvi earlier than? That is the actor’s first main position on-screen.

Mikhail Sen performs Amit Chatterji



BBC Photos



Who’s Amit Chatterji? Lata’s second love curiosity, an England-educated poet.

The place have I seen Mikhail Sen earlier than? The display and theatre actor is maybe finest recognized for play Helenus in the 2018 Royal Shakespeare Firm manufacturing Troilus and Cressida.

Namit Das performs Haresh Khanna



BBC Photos



Who’s Haresh Khanna? Lata’s third love curiosity, the pragmatic proprietor of a shoe manufacturing facility.

The place have I seen Namit Das earlier than? A famed Indian musician and Bollywood actor, he has launched a music album, and starred in a quantity of movies, TV reveals and performs. His more moderen movie roles embrace Pataakha, Sui Dhaaga, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani.

Shubham Saraf performs Firoz Ali Khan



BBC Photos



Who’s Firoz Ali Khan? Maan’s finest buddy, he additionally falls for Tasneem.

The place have I seen Shubham Saraf earlier than? British audiences will possible recognise the actor for his roles in Honour, BBC One’s Bodyguard (as Tahir), Contemporary Meat, and the latest Netflix collection Felony: UK.

Joyeeta Dutta performs Tasneem



BBC Photos



Who’s Tasneem? The youthful sister of courtesan Saeeda Bai.

The place have I seen Joyeeta Dutta earlier than? That is the actor’s first main on-screen position.

Randeep Hooda performs Billy Irani



BBC Photos



Who’s Billy Irani? A buddy of Lata’s brother, Arun Mehra.

The place have I seen Randeep Hooda earlier than? The prolific actor is maybe finest recognized for his roles in Freeway, As soon as Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and Netflix’s worldwide crime thriller Extraction, along with the likes of Shooter and Beeba Boys.

A Suitable Boy begins BBC One on Sunday, 26th July at 9pm for UK and Irish viewers, and shall be obtainable on Netflix internationally.

Searching for one thing else to look at? Take a look at our information to the finest TV collection on Netflix and finest films on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.