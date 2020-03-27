Meet the cast of BBC One’s crime drama London Kills

London Kills is returning for a second collection on BBC One, which sees a Metropolitan Police homicide squad tackle extra gritty instances.

Tensions are near boiling over, as two detectives ponder whether their boss may have had one thing to do with the disappearance of his personal spouse.

Right here’s every little thing it’s essential to find out about the cast and characters of BBC One’s London Kills collection two…

Hugo Speer performs DI David Bradford



BBC



Who’s David Bradford? David is the head of the Metropolitan Police homicide investigation staff. After taking compassionate go away following the disappearance of his spouse, he returned to work regardless of discovering no solutions of her whereabouts – or if she is even nonetheless alive.

Amid the fruitless seek for solutions, his staff and his personal teenage daughter are beginning to turn into suspicious that he may have killed her.

What else has Hugo Speer been in? Speer has had recurring roles on a quantity of standard exhibits, showing as Minister Treville on BBC One’s The Musketeers, Inspector Valentine in Father Brown and Lucius in Sky Atlantic’s Britannia.

Sharon Small performs DS Vivienne Cole



BBC



Who’s Vivienne Cole? Detective Superintendent Cole is David’s second-in-command on the homicide investigation squad. She is a extremely competent officer, however has been criticised by David’s daughter for not taking her accusations significantly.

What else has Sharon Small been in? Small might be greatest generally known as Sergeant Barbara Havers in The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, however has additionally had starring roles in BBC drama Mistresses, Channel four thriller Born to Kill and ITV’s latest providing Flesh and Blood.

Bailey Patrick performs DC Rob Brady

Who’s Rob Brady? Rob is a senior detective on the homicide investigation staff. When accusations begin flying in opposition to David, he finds himself questioning whether or not he may actually be succesful of homicide.

What else has Bailey Patrick been in? Patrick had a stint on long-running cleaning soap opera EastEnders in 2016, following it up with roles in Casualty, Good Omens, Bodyguard and BBC One’s model new drama The Nest.

Tori Allen-Martin performs TDC Billie Fitzgerald

Who’s Billie Fitzgerald? Billie is the youngest member of the homicide investigation squad and a trainee detective. In collection two, she is recovering from a stab wound incurred after a run-in with Amber Saunders, a girl with whom she briefly had a romantic connection. Saunders later died after falling from David’s high-storey residence beneath mysterious circumstances.

What else has Tori Allen-Martin been in? Allen-Martin performed Sandra Rayworth in the third collection of ITV drama Unforgotten and in addition performed Libby in Channel four comedy drama Pure.

Adrianna Bertola performs Carly Bradford

Who’s Carly Bradford? Carly is David Bradford’s teenage daughter. Since her mom went lacking, she has had a tough relationship along with her father and suspects that he had one thing to do along with her disappearance. This has brought about her to insurgent, skipping faculty and interesting in underage ingesting.

What else has Adrianna Bertola been in? Bertola has been performing from a younger age, debuting on the stage earlier than making early display screen roles in Casualty and Silent Witness. Extra lately, she has appeared in the kids’s collection Hank Zipzer and BBC One favorite Name The Midwife.

Maimie McCoy performs Grace Harper

Who’s Grace Harper? Grace is a girl David is secretly visiting, though the actual nature of their relationship is unclear.

What else has Maimie McCoy been in? McCoy lately appeared in hard-hitting factual dramas White Home Farm and A Confession, with earlier roles in DCI Banks and The Musketeers. She is going to seem in the upcoming remake of traditional detective collection Van der Valk, reverse Marc Warren (Hustle).

Steve John Shepherd performs Adrian Prepare dinner

Who’s Adrian Prepare dinner? Adrian is an previous acquaintance from David’s previous who he encounters throughout an investigation. What data does he have about David’s spouse?

What else has Steve John Shepherd been in? Shepherd performed the function of Michael Moon on BBC cleaning soap opera EastEnders for 3 years between 2010 and 2013. He additionally starred reverse The Strolling Useless‘s Andrew Lincoln in the cult tv collection This Life.

London Kills collection two begins on BBC One at 2:15pm on Monday 30th March 2020 – check out what else is on with our TV Information