Meet the cast of BBC One’s lockdown drama Staged

Good Omens co-stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen reunite on this hilarious six-part lockdown satire, during which each actors play exaggerated variations of themselves as they rehearse a play over Zoom.

Learn on for every thing it’s essential learn about the important cast and characters of BBC One comedy Staged, additionally that includes Tennant and Sheen’s respective real-life companions.

David Tennant performs David

Who’s David? An exaggerated model of Tennant himself, Staged’s “lockdown model” of David Tennant is affable however a bit slobbish, dressing in the similar gray hoodie every single day and struggling to prepare dinner something aside from his spouse Georgia’s frozen lasagna.

He’s additionally rankled by the undeniable fact that Michael Sheen’s identify was credited earlier than his personal in all the promotion for Good Omens – and needs to ensure that his identify will likely be credited above Sheen’s in the new play’s promotional posters (“It’s my flip!”).

The place have I seen David Tennant earlier than? The movie, tv and stage actor has performed an alien in the title position of Physician Who, and extra just lately the demon Crowley in Amazon’s Good Omens adaptation, alongside Michael Sheen.

He’s beforehand starred in quite a few tasks, together with Broadchurch (as DI Alex Hardy), the current Deadwater Fell, Netflix’s Prison, Casanova, Jessica Jones (as Kilgrave), the movie Mary Queen of Scots, and There She Goes (as Simon).

Michael Sheen performs Michael

Who’s Michael? An exaggerated model of the real-life Michael Sheen, in Staged he’s portrayed as grumpy and paranoid, and should be coaxed by Tennant (the director Simon is simply too scared of Sheen) earlier than he commits to the distant rehearsals that they plan to do through Zoom.

He’s busy portray and dwelling out lockdown along with his accomplice Anna, who brings him wine and charcuterie boards (which makes Tennant jealous). Nonetheless, the pair get in a spot of trouble when their aged neighbour catches them sneaking their empty bottles of wine into her recycling bin.

The place have I seen Michael Sheen earlier than? Sheen is maybe finest recognized for his uncanny expertise at enjoying real-life individuals, whether or not in the current ITV drama Quiz (as Chris Tarrant), or in Frost/Nixon (as David Frost) and The Queen (as Tony Blair).

He’s additionally starred in the likes of Midnight in Paris, The Good Struggle, and Masters of Intercourse, and just lately performed the angel Aziraphale reverse David Tennant’s demon Crowley in Good Omens.

Georgia Tennant performs Georgia

Who’s Georgia? The “lockdown model” of Georgia Tennant, she’s way more savvy and organised than her husband, as she manages to boost and homeschool 5 kids alongside finishing a novel and agreeing to be a delivery accomplice for her pregnant good friend.

She encourages David to participate in the distant rehearsals steered by Simon, as he turns into stir-crazy when left to his personal gadgets.

The place have I seen Georgia Tennant earlier than? Tennant (née Moffett) first starred alongside her husband David in Physician Who again in 2008, when she performed the Physician’s grownup daughter. She’s additionally starred in the likes of Casualty, My Household, Merlin, White Van Man, Holby Metropolis, and IN The Darkish.

Anna Lundberg performs Anna

Who’s Anna? A model of the real-life Anna Lundberg, she’s dwelling out lockdown together with her new child and accomplice, Michael (whose obsession with the “bastard” birds that flock outdoors their window is beginning to fear her…).

Equally to Georgia, she encourages Michael to participate in the Zoom rehearsals for his or her West Finish play.

The place have I seen Anna Lundberg earlier than? That is the Swedish actor’s first main on-screen position, in keeping with her IMDB web page.

Simon Evans performs Simon

Who is Simon? The (borderline inept) director of the West Finish play that each David Tennant and Michael Sheen have been cast in, and have been about to start out rehearsing earlier than lockdown.

He’s dwelling in an idyllic countryside home – which seems to belong to his sister.

The place have I seen Simon Evans earlier than? The actor, author and director created and stars in Staged. He’s beforehand starred in Stig of the Dump, Lewis, Disaster, and John Carter.

Nina Sosanya performs Jo

Who’s Jo? The one wholly fictional character in the important cast, Jo is the “cash” behind Simon’s play, and is greater than a bit intimidating – she’s even bought her assistant staying in her home together with her beneath lockdown.

The place have I seen Nina Sosanya earlier than? The actress is maybe finest recognized for her roles in Final Tango in Halifax (as Kate), the spoof Olympics comedy Twenty Twelve, W1A, Killing Eve (as Jess), and Love Really (as Annie). She’s additionally starred in Ladies on the Verge, Silk (as Kate Brockman), Marcella (as DCI Laura Porter), and just lately as Will’s mom Elaine Parry in the BBC/HBO adaptation of His Darkish Supplies.

She’s additionally co-starred reverse each David Tennant and Michael Sheen earlier than, when she performed Sister Mary Loquacious in Good Omens.

Lucy Eaton performs Lucy

Who’s Lucy? The “lockdown model” of the real-life Lucy Eaton, who seems to be way more cultured than her brother, Simon. She’s learn Ulysses “twice”, whereas Michael Sheen is flattered when she reveals that she additionally noticed his on-stage model of Hamlet a number of occasions – not like Simon.

The place have I seen Lucy Eaton earlier than? The stage and display screen actress has beforehand starred in a number of shorts and the TV collection Homicide Maps.

Staged begins on Wednesday 10th June at 10:45pm on BBC One, with a double invoice. The entire collection will likely be accessible as a boxset on BBC iPlayer straight after transmission on the 10th. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.