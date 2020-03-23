Meet the cast of BBC One’s The Nest

How far would you go to have a baby? That’s one of the questions at the coronary heart of BBC One’s upcoming Glasgow-set surrogacy thriller The Nest, starring Line of Responsibility’s Martin Compston and Gentleman Jack’s Sophie Rundle as a rich couple who enlist an adolescent to develop into their surrogate.

Learn on for every little thing that you must find out about the cast and characters of BBC One’s The Nest.

Martin Compston performs Dan

Who’s Dan? A foul boy turned good, Dan is a self-made man who drives a Bentley and now apparently owns half of Glasgow. He’s additionally charitable, even forking out for a large sports activities stadium for the use of underprivileged youngsters. A neighborhood hero, Dan appears to have all of it, together with an enormous home and a stupendous spouse, Emily – the solely factor the couple don’t have, nevertheless, is a baby, one thing that Emily particularly desperately needs, and that Dan will give something to provide her…

The place have I seen Martin Compston earlier than? Viewers may be stunned at listening to the Scottish actor’s personal regional accent – Compston is finest identified for taking part in Londoner Steve Arnott in the BBC collection Line of Responsibility. He’s additionally starred in Traces (as Danny), and tasks together with Mary Queen of Scots, Purple Highway, In Plain Sight, and his breakout function in Candy Sixteen.

Sophie Rundle performs Emily

Who’s Emily? A instructor and conductor at a prestigious Scottish music faculty, Emily is fortunately married to Dan, however their seemingly idyllic relationship has been put below pressure by their struggles with infertility and Emily’s a number of miscarriages. Since Dan is reluctant to undertake, all their hopes of beginning a household lie with their final remaining frozen embryo – and Emily is set to discover a surrogate.

The place have I seen Sophie Rundle earlier than? You’ll little question recognise Rundle from a number of acclaimed drams from latest years.

Her roles have included Ann Walker (Anne Lister’s spouse) in Gentleman Jack, Vicky (PC Budd’s estranged spouse) in BBC One’s acclaimed thriller Bodyguard, and Ada Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Extra just lately she performed lacking particular person Sukey in the drama Elizabeth Is Lacking.

Mirren Mack performs Kaya

Who’s Kaya? A mysterious eighteen-year-old who’s grown up in a youngsters’s residence and solely just lately begun dwelling on her personal, Kaya is bold and hopes to develop into an entrepreneur like Dan. When she meets his spouse Emily by probability, she is straight away fascinated about the couple’s fertility points, and provides to be their surrogate – for a worth.

The place have I seen Mirren Mack earlier than? The newcomer has solely starred in a single different on-screen function – as asexual faculty actress Florence in Netflix’s hit teen comedy-drama Intercourse Schooling.

James Harkness performs James

Who’s James? Kaya’s social employee, he’s involved about her welfare.

The place have I seen James Harkness earlier than? Harkness just lately starred in the TV thriller collection The Sufferer, wherein he performed Craig Myers, a suspected child-killer dwelling below witness safety. The actor has additionally appeared in Silent Witness, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, In Plain Sight, and Macbeth.

David Hayman performs Souter

Who’s Souter? A shadowy affiliate of Dan’s.

The place have I seen David Hayman earlier than? The actor just lately performed Non-public Frazer in Dad’s Military: The Misplaced Episodes, and Danny Jones in the TV mini-series Hatton Gardens. He’s additionally starred in the likes of Taboo, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, and the movie Sid and Nancy.

Fiona Bell performs Hilary

Who’s Hilary? Dan’s sister, and mom to his two younger nephews.

The place have I seen Fiona Bell earlier than? Bell performed Donna Killick in the TV detective collection Shetland, and performed Gillian Mooney in the collection Blood. She’s additionally starred in Taggart, Royally Ever After, EastEnders, and Acceptable Danger.

Paul Brannigan performs Doddy

Who’s Doddy? Kaya’s new neighbour.

The place have I seen Paul Brannigan? The actor performed Scotty in the TV collection Love/Hate, and has beforehand starred in tasks together with Beneath the Pores and skin, The Angels’ Share, and Sunshine on Leith.

Different cast members set to look later in the collection embody: Shirley Henderson (Stan and Ollie), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Bailey Patrick (Good Omens) and Kate Dickie (Recreation of Thrones).

The Nest begins on Sunday 22nd March at 9pm on BBC One