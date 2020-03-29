Meet the cast of BBC One’s The Nest

How far would you go to have a baby? That’s one of the questions at the coronary heart of BBC One’s upcoming Glasgow-set surrogacy thriller The Nest, starring Line of Responsibility’s Martin Compston and Gentleman Jack’s Sophie Rundle as a rich couple who enlist a teen to change into their surrogate.

Learn on for every little thing that you must learn about the cast and characters of BBC One’s The Nest.

Martin Compston performs Dan

Who’s Dan? A nasty boy turned good, Dan is a self-made man who drives a Bentley and now apparently owns half of Glasgow. He’s additionally charitable, even forking out for a large sports activities stadium for the use of underprivileged kids. A neighborhood hero, Dan appears to have all of it, together with an enormous home and a phenomenal spouse, Emily – the solely factor the couple don’t have, nonetheless, is a baby, one thing that Emily particularly desperately needs, and that Dan will give something to offer her…

The place have I seen Martin Compston earlier than? Viewers is perhaps shocked at listening to the Scottish actor’s personal regional accent – Compston is greatest identified for enjoying Londoner Steve Arnott in the BBC sequence Line of Responsibility. He’s additionally starred in Traces (as Danny), and initiatives together with Mary Queen of Scots, Crimson Highway, In Plain Sight, and his breakout function in Candy Sixteen.

Sophie Rundle performs Emily

Who’s Emily? A trainer and conductor at a prestigious Scottish music college, Emily is fortunately married to Dan, however their seemingly idyllic relationship has been put beneath pressure by their struggles with infertility and Emily’s a number of miscarriages. Since Dan is reluctant to undertake, all their hopes of beginning a household lie with their final remaining frozen embryo – and Emily is set to discover a surrogate.

The place have I seen Sophie Rundle earlier than? You’ll little question recognise Rundle from a number of acclaimed drams from latest years.

Her roles have included Ann Walker (Anne Lister’s spouse) in Gentleman Jack, Vicky (PC Budd’s estranged spouse) in BBC One’s acclaimed thriller Bodyguard, and Ada Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Extra lately she performed lacking individual Sukey in the drama Elizabeth Is Lacking.

Mirren Mack performs Kaya

Who’s Kaya? A mysterious eighteen-year-old who’s grown up in a kids’s residence and solely lately begun dwelling on her personal, Kaya is formidable and hopes to change into an entrepreneur like Dan. When she meets his spouse Emily by probability, she is instantly fascinated by the couple’s fertility points, and provides to be their surrogate – for a worth.

The place have I seen Mirren Mack earlier than? The newcomer has solely starred in a single different on-screen function – as asexual college actress Florence in Netflix’s hit teen comedy-drama Intercourse Training.

James Harkness performs James

Who’s James? Kaya’s social employee, he’s involved about her welfare.

The place have I seen James Harkness earlier than? Harkness lately starred in the TV thriller sequence The Sufferer, by which he performed Craig Myers, a suspected child-killer dwelling beneath witness safety. The actor has additionally appeared in Silent Witness, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, In Plain Sight, and Macbeth.

David Hayman performs Souter

Who’s Souter? A shadowy affiliate of Dan’s.

The place have I seen David Hayman earlier than? The actor lately performed Personal Frazer in Dad’s Military: The Misplaced Episodes, and Danny Jones in the TV mini-series Hatton Gardens. He’s additionally starred in the likes of Taboo, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, and the movie Sid and Nancy.

Fiona Bell performs Hilary

Who’s Hilary? Dan’s sister, and mom to his two younger nephews.

The place have I seen Fiona Bell earlier than? Bell performed Donna Killick in the TV detective sequence Shetland, and performed Gillian Mooney in the sequence Blood. She’s additionally starred in Taggart, Royally Ever After, EastEnders, and Acceptable Danger.

Samuel Small performs Jack

Who’s Jack? Hilary’s son and Dan and Emily’s nephew, Jack is a gifted teenager in his final yr of college. Intelligent and musical, he’s set to go to Cambridge College.

The place have I seen Samuel Small earlier than? The newcomer performed one of Viserys’ “Little Birds” in HBO’s Recreation of Thrones, and performed Robert Edwards in the TV sequence So Awkward.

Katie Leung performs Eleanor

Who’s Eleanor? A journalist fascinated by Dan’s enterprise affairs – and his connection to a latest loss of life.

The place have I seen Katie Leung earlier than? The Scottish actress is greatest identified for enjoying Harry Potter’s old flame curiosity, Cho Chang, in the Harry Potter movie sequence. She performed Liuli in the latest TV sequence Chimerica, and Lau Chen in Strangers.

Paul Brannigan performs Doddy

Who’s Doddy? Kaya’s previous neighbour.

The place have I seen Paul Brannigan? The actor performed Scotty in the TV sequence Love/Hate, and has beforehand starred in initiatives together with Underneath the Pores and skin, The Angels’ Share, and Sunshine on Leith.

Different cast members set to seem in later episodes of The Nest embody: Shirley Henderson (Stan and Ollie), Bailey Patrick (Good Omens) and Kate Dickie (Recreation of Thrones).

The Nest begins on Sunday 22nd March at 9pm on BBC One