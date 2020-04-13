Meet the cast of BBC One’s The Nest

How far would you go to have a baby? That’s one of the questions at the coronary heart of BBC One’s upcoming Glasgow-set surrogacy thriller The Nest, starring Line of Responsibility’s Martin Compston and Gentleman Jack’s Sophie Rundle as a rich couple who enlist a youngster to change into their surrogate.

Learn on for the whole lot you have to find out about the cast and characters of BBC One’s The Nest.

Martin Compston performs Dan

Who’s Dan? A nasty boy turned good, Dan is a self-made man who drives a Bentley and now apparently owns half of Glasgow. He’s additionally charitable, even forking out for an enormous sports activities stadium for the use of underprivileged kids. An area hero, Dan appears to have all of it, together with an enormous home and a gorgeous spouse, Emily – the solely factor the couple don’t have, nonetheless, is a baby, one thing that Emily particularly desperately desires, and that Dan will give something to provide her…

The place have I seen Martin Compston earlier than? Viewers is likely to be shocked at listening to the Scottish actor’s personal regional accent – Compston is greatest identified for taking part in Londoner Steve Arnott in the BBC collection Line of Responsibility. He’s additionally starred in Traces (as Danny), and tasks together with Mary Queen of Scots, Crimson Highway, In Plain Sight, and his breakout function in Candy Sixteen.

Sophie Rundle performs Emily

Who’s Emily? A trainer and conductor at a prestigious Scottish music college, Emily is fortunately married to Dan, however their seemingly idyllic relationship has been put underneath pressure by their struggles with infertility and Emily’s a number of miscarriages. Since Dan is reluctant to undertake, all their hopes of beginning a household lie with their final remaining frozen embryo – and Emily is set to discover a surrogate.

The place have I seen Sophie Rundle earlier than? You’ll little question recognise Rundle from a bunch of acclaimed drams from current years.

Her roles have included Ann Walker (Anne Lister’s spouse) in Gentleman Jack, Vicky (PC Budd’s estranged spouse) in BBC One’s acclaimed thriller Bodyguard, and Ada Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Extra lately she performed lacking particular person Sukey in the drama Elizabeth Is Lacking.

Mirren Mack performs Kaya

Who’s Kaya? A mysterious eighteen-year-old who’s grown up in a kids’s residence and solely lately begun residing on her personal, Kaya is formidable and hopes to change into an entrepreneur like Dan. When she meets his spouse Emily by likelihood, she is straight away concerned about the couple’s fertility points, and provides to be their surrogate – for a worth.

The place have I seen Mirren Mack earlier than? The newcomer has solely starred in a single different on-screen function – as asexual college actress Florence in Netflix’s hit teen comedy-drama Intercourse Training.

James Harkness performs James

Who’s James? Kaya’s social employee, he’s involved about her welfare.

The place have I seen James Harkness earlier than? Harkness lately starred in the TV thriller collection The Sufferer, wherein he performed Craig Myers, a suspected child-killer residing underneath witness safety. The actor has additionally appeared in Silent Witness, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, In Plain Sight, and Macbeth.

David Hayman performs Souter

Who’s Souter? A shadowy affiliate of Dan’s.

The place have I seen David Hayman earlier than? The actor lately performed Personal Frazer in Dad’s Military: The Misplaced Episodes, and Danny Jones in the TV mini-series Hatton Gardens. He’s additionally starred in the likes of Taboo, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, and the movie Sid and Nancy.

Fiona Bell performs Hilary

Who’s Hilary? Dan’s sister, and mom to his two younger nephews.

The place have I seen Fiona Bell earlier than? Bell performed Donna Killick in the TV detective collection Shetland, and performed Gillian Mooney in the collection Blood. She’s additionally starred in Taggart, Royally Ever After, EastEnders, and Acceptable Danger.

Samuel Small performs Jack

Who’s Jack? Hilary’s son and Dan and Emily’s nephew, Jack is a proficient teenager in his final yr of college. Intelligent and musical, he’s set to go to Cambridge College.

The place have I seen Samuel Small earlier than? The newcomer performed one of Viserys’ “Little Birds” in HBO’s Recreation of Thrones, and performed Robert Edwards in the TV collection So Awkward.

Katie Leung performs Eleanor

Who’s Eleanor? A journalist concerned about Dan’s enterprise affairs – and his connection to a current loss of life.

The place have I seen Katie Leung earlier than? The Scottish actress is greatest identified for taking part in Harry Potter’s old flame curiosity, Cho Chang, in the Harry Potter movie collection. She performed Liuli in the current TV collection Chimerica, and Lau Chen in Strangers.

Kate Dickie performs Detective Mcclelland

Who’s Detective Mcclelland? A police detective investigating the loss of life of ‘Doddy’.

The place have I seen Kate Dickie earlier than? Recreation of Thrones followers will most likely recognise Dickie for taking part in Lysa Arryn (yep, Sansa’s loopy aunt who was pushed by way of the Moon Door). She’s additionally starred in Netflix’s The English Recreation, The Cry, Shetland, Peaky Blinders, and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Final Jedi.

Bailey Patrick performs Callum

Who’s Callum? Hilary’s husband and father to Jack.

The place have I seen Bailey Patrick earlier than? The actor lately performed Spike in Good Omens, and has beforehand starred in Bodyguard, Casualty, and as Mike Rendon in EastEnders.

Shirley Henderson performs Siobhan

Who’s Siobhan? Mom to Heather, a younger woman convicted of stabbing a pregnant girl.

The place have I seen Shirley Henderson earlier than? The actress is maybe greatest identified for taking part in Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter movies, and she or he additionally lately supplied the voice of Babu Frik in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She’s beforehand starred in Stan and Ollie, The ABC Murders , The Bridget Jones movie franchise, T2 Trainspotting, and Blissful Valley.

Paul Brannigan performs Doddy

Who’s Doddy? Kaya’s previous neighbour.

The place have I seen Paul Brannigan? The actor performed Scotty in the TV collection Love/Hate, and has beforehand starred in tasks together with Beneath the Pores and skin, The Angels’ Share, and Sunshine on Leith.

The Nest started on Sunday 22nd March at 9pm on BBC One.

The closing two episodes will air back-to-back this Easter vacation: episode 4 will air as anticipated at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday 12th April (Easter Sunday), whereas episode will air the night after episode 4, on Monday 13th April (Easter Monday) at 9pm on BBC One – as an alternative of the following Sunday.