Meet the Cast of BET’s ‘Tyler Perry’s Assisted Residing'(Unique)

Introducing the solid of “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Residing,” Tyler Perry’s newest comedy for BET.

The sequence stars Na’im Lynn, J. Anthony Brown, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson, whereas longtime Tyler Perry collaborators David and Tamela Mann reprise their roles as Mr. Brown and Cora.

In an unique behind the scenes clip, David Mann shares why he’s excited to play Mr. Brown once more.

“Having Mr. Brown on a brand new undertaking is sort of a breath of contemporary air for me as a result of it’s someone new for me to combat with, some new pals,” David Mann says. “And, of course, bringing Cora alongside is that added bonus. … Mr. Brown was loopy earlier than, however now that he has another person to take him to the subsequent loopy stage, it’s gonna be enjoyable.”

Tamela Mann provides: “Cora is the peacemaker, I’m all the time – even with Madea and Mr. Brown – I’ve all the time been the pacemaker. And on ‘Assisted Residing,’ I’m the peacemaker between Mr. Brown and Mr. Vinny.”

The present facilities on Jeremy (Lynn), a person who strikes his spouse and two youngsters from Chicago to Georgia to gather his inheritance from his grandmother, solely to seek out that his grandfather Vinny (Brown) has used the cash to buy an assisted residing facility.

Nonetheless from BET’s “Assisted Residing” episode 101. (Photograph: Charles Bergmann/BET/Tyler Imaginative and prescient, LLC)

“Vinny is hassle from the phrase ‘Go’,” Brown says, describing his character as an “over-the prime Fred Sanford” of “Sanford and Son.” “Working with David Mann once more is unimaginable, he’s so fast and he doesn’t curse in any respect. My character curses on and off stage.”

Thankfully, the Manns already knew what they had been getting themselves into with the veteran actor and comic having beforehand appeared on their sequence “Mann and Spouse,” in addition to in Tyler Perry’s “Madea Goes to Jail.”

However Brown says even he was shocked at some of the strains Perry would counsel from off-camera. “I used to be like ‘Are we gonna have the ability to say that?’” he remembers.

Although the present performs with the idea of getting older, David Mann says, “It’s not all unhappy, trigger some of the stuff we do, you suppose ‘Did they actually go there? That’s a bit on the edge.’ However some of the stuff we simply merely need to snigger at, it’s humorous.”

“It’s the grumpy outdated males,” Tamela Mann jokes. “Outdated Black, grumpy outdated males.”

Manufacturing on the sequence started in February at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, with Perry as government producer, author and director. Michelle Sneed serves as government producer of the sequence for Tyler Perry Studios.

“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Residing” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 9pm ET/PT on BET, following the seventh season premiere of “Tyler Perry’s Home of Payne.”