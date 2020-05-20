Meet the cast of Blood and Water on Netflix

Netflix has added yet one more new teen drama sequence to its ever increasing roster – with South African sequence Blood and Water the newest to reach on the platform.

The thriller sequence, which follows a lady who’s seek for her lacking sister leads her to infiltrate a faculty, landed on Netflix immediately (Wednesday 20th Might).

Right here’s all the things it is advisable learn about the primary cast and characters…

Ama Qamata performs Puleng Khumalo

Who’s Puleng Khumalo? The lead character in the sequence, Puleng is an adolescent who strikes to Parkhurst Faculty as a result of she has been led to consider {that a} scholar there’s her sister – from whom she was separated at start.

What else has Ama Qamata been in? Qamata takes on her first display screen position in Blood and Water – one of many members of the younger cast to be making their debut in the sequence.

Khosi Ngema performs Fikile Bhele

Who’s Fikile Bhele? Fikile is the star scholar at Parkhurst Faculty and is predicted to grow to be head lady. If Puleng’s suspicions are right, she can be the lengthy misplaced sister of Pankhurst’s new pupil.

What else has Khosi Ngema been in? Like Qamata, Ngema is a brand new presence on display screen – with Blood and Water representing the first tv position of her profession.

Gail Mabalane performs Thandeka Khumalo

Who’s Thandeka Khumalo? Thandeka is Puleng’s mom, and is raring to search out her lengthy misplaced older daughter – who might be Fikile.

What else has Gail Mabalane been in? Mabalane is a longtime actress in South Africa, with earlier credit having included sequence comparable to The Imposter and upcoming motion thriller movie Indemnity.

Thabang Molaba performs Karabo Molapo / ‘KB’

Who’s Karabo Molapo? Karabo, who goes by KB is one of Fikile’s greatest buddies at Parkhurst and rapidly turns into Puleng’s love curiosity – he’s additionally an aspiring rapper.

What else has Thabang Molaba been in? Molaba is one other actor to be making his display screen debut in the sequence, with no earlier main credit to his title.

Dillon Windvogel performs Wade Daniels

Who’s Wade Daniels? Wade is one other pupil at Parkhurst – and is the son of the faculty’s headmaster. He develops a crush on Puleng and can be a gifted photographer.

What else has Dillon Windvogel been in? Like many of his cast-mates, Windvogel is showing in his first main TV sequence.

Arno Greef performs Chris Ackerman

Who’s Chris Ackerman? Chris is one other good friend of Fikile, and is the resident jock at Parkhurst in addition to a profitable swimmer. He’s pansexual, and is variously in relationships with Zama (performed by Cindy Mahlangu) and Mark (Duane Williams).

What else has Arno Greef been in? That is Greef’s most main position thus far – however he has beforehand appeared in some native South African productions together with TV films Desember and Playboyz.

Ryle De Morny performs Chad Morgan

Who’s Chad Morgan? The college’s swimming coach, Chad is secretly having an affair with Fikile.

What else has Ryle De Morny been in? Though that is De Morny’s first performing position he has appeared on display screen earlier than as a TV presenter in South Africa.

Greteli Fincham performs Reece Van Rensburg

Who’s Reece Van Rensburg? Reece is one other member of Fikile’s shut friendship group and additionally earns cash by dealing medicine at the faculty.

What else has Greteli Fincham been in? Fincham has beforehand appeared in one other South African drama, Alles Malan, which focuses on the each day life of a fun-loving Afrikaans household.

Getmore Sithole performs Julius Khumalo

Who’s Julius Khumalo? Puleng’s father, Julius has many secrets and techniques which will come to mild throughout the sequence.

What else has Getmore Sithole been in? Sithole has picked up a spread of credit in South Africa – most prominently as D’Souza in drama Liberty, whereas he additionally appeared in two episode of ITV drama Wild at Coronary heart.

Odwa Gwanya performs Siya Khumalo

Who’s Siya Khumalo? Siya is Puleng’s youthful brother.

What else has Odwa Gwanya been in? Gwanya’s solely different position up so far was in the 2019 movie Bhai’s Cafe, by which he performed a avenue orphan.

Mekaila Mathys performs Tahira Kahn

Who’s Tahira Kahn? Tahira is Fikile’s rival in the race to grow to be head lady at Parkhurst and is one of the smartest college students at the faculty.

What else has Mekaila Mathys been in? Mathys beforehand appeared as 8-Ball in the South African sequence Dominion and has additionally had roles on TV reveals Deep State and danZ!.

Natasha Thahane performs Wendy Dlamini

Who’s Wendy Dlamini? Wendy is set to cease Fikile from changing into the head lady, and is head of the faculty journal at Parkhurst Faculty.

What else has Natasha Thahane been in? Thahane is barely extra skilled that some of her castmates on the present, having beforehand appeared on South African sequence The Queen and Lockdown.

Sandi Schultz performs Nicole Daniels

Who’s Nicole Daniels? Nicole is Parkhurst’s headmistress and Wade’s mom.

What else has Sandi Schultz been in? Schultz has beforehand starred in a spread of reveals in South Africa together with Trackers, and Die Spreeus in addition to US drama Metropolis of Angels.

Blood and Water is streaming now on Netflix – take a look at our checklist of the greatest TV sequence on Netflix and the greatest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information