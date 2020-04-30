Meet the cast of Blood on Channel 5

Blood has constructed up the suspense as soon as once more in with a number of returning and new characters making up the cast.

Line of Responsibility star Adrian Dunbar leads the means, however there are lots of wonderful performances from names you could not know all through.

Try the full record of actors in Blood season 2.

Adrian Dunbar performs Jim Hogan

Who’s Jim Hogan? Jim is a key character in the present. He returns for season two in shame, a 12 months on from the occasions of the first season. He’s suspected of killing his spouse Could in season one although it’s revealed that he was requested to help her demise after she was recognized with motor neurone illness. Jim returns to the neighborhood together with his standing and fame in tatters.

What else has Adrian Dunbar been in? Dunbar is of course most well-known for his position rooting out “bent coppers” as Ted Hastings in Line of Responsibility. Earlier roles embody that of Martin Summers in Ashes to Ashes, Ralph Nickleby in The Life and Adventures of Nick Nickleby and Father Peter Flaherty in 2017 TV collection Damaged.

Grainne Keenan performs Fiona Hogan

Who’s Fiona Hogan? Fiona is a key determine in season two and the solely character aside from Jim to characteristic in all 12 episodes of Blood. She is Jim’s daughter and likewise suffers from motor neurone illness, like his spouse Mary in the first season. Fiona and husband Paul are reeling from her situation and battle to juggle the stresses and pressures of life on prime of MND.

What else has Grainne Keenan been in? Key roles for Keenan embody the half of Beth in The Foreigner, the position of Carol Castleman in The Spouse and one of her earliest roles got here as Laura Francatelli in a 2012 TV mini-series re-telling of Titanic.

Sean Duggan performs Dez Breen

Who’s Dez Breen? Detective Dez Breen’s position may step up in season two following a startling discovery in the first episode. In a present that closely revolves round household dynamics, he’s one of the few characters who should stay neutral to all goings on.

What else has Sean Duggan been in? Breen has loved roles in The Lobster, The Professor and the Madman and The Sisters Brother whereas he additionally featured in 2015 collection Clear Break as Ernie. His stint of Blood is his longest venture thus far.

Diarmuid Noyes performs Michael Hogan

Who’s Michael Hogan? Michael is the brother of Fiona and Cat Hogan, son of Jim. He believes Jim must be jailed for his half in his mom’s demise, so will probably be fascinating to see how he reacts to Jim’s return in season two after a 12 months of letting the mud settle.

What else has Diarmuid Noyes been in? Noyes performed the position of Alessandro Farnese between 2011 and 2014 in the Borgia TV collection. He additionally starred in Pure Mule, 5 Minutes of Heaven and Damaged Issues.

Carolina Essential performs Cat Hogan

Who’s Cat Hogan? Cat is the star of season one. She is the lens by which a lot of the drama is seen. She grows more and more suspicious of her father Jim, resulting in intense battle all through the household. However Cat is nowhere to be seen as the begin of season two…

What else has Carolina Essential been in? Essential at the moment stars in Unforgotten as DC Fran Lingley and performed the half of Celine in 2019 mini-series Temple.

Ian Lloyd Anderson performs Paul Crowley

Who’s Paul Crowley? Paul is Fiona’s husband. He has struggled with an alcohol dependancy and as talked about beforehand, he’s feeling the strain of Fiona’s MND. He spirals right into a darkish place following the demise of Mary however continues to work on their farm as means of escape.

What else has Ian Lloyd Anderson been in? Anderson performed the position of Dean in Love/Hate whereas he loved a minor position as Citadel Black resident Derek in Recreation of Thrones.

Different stars embody…

Ingrid Craigie as Mary Hogan

Fiona Bell as Gillian Mooney

Denis Conway as Tom Mooney

Darragh O’Toole as Kian

Bernadette McKenna as Marjorie

Desmond Eastwood as Owen Mooney

Ruby Dunne as Rose Crowley

James Heffernan as Joseph Crowley

Jamie O’Neill as Wicko

Shereen Martin as Sarah

Mark O’Regan as Frank

Blood season 2 airs each night time between Monday 27th April and Friday 1st Could at 9pm on Channel 5 – take a look at what else is on with our TV Information