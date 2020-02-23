Meet the cast of Call the Midwife series 9

As Call the Midwife returns for a ninth series on BBC One (after a magical Christmas in the Outer Hebrides), there will probably be a lot of new visitor stars alongside our outdated favourites.

However who performs who? And what different movies and TV exhibits have they been in? Right here’s the full run-down of the cast for 2020:

Helen George performs Nurse Trixie Franklin

Who’s Nurse Trixie Franklin? Trixie is a succesful and proficient midwife who’s now one of the most skilled members of the workforce. In earlier series she has battled alcoholism, and we’ve seen her put in the work to remain sober. She can be extraordinarily fashion-conscious and loves stunning issues.

What else has Helen George been in? Helen George has been with Call the Midwife since day one. Her different TV appearances have included Pink Dwarf, Nativity Rocks!, Docs and Lodge Babylon, and in 2015 she got here sixth in Strictly Come Dancing along with her professional associate Aljaz Skorjanec. Helen truly additionally met her associate Jack Ashton after they co-starred in Call the Midwife; he performed the Reverend Tom till the finish of series seven and so they had a daughter, Wren, in 2017.

Jennifer Kirby performs Nurse Valerie Dyer

Who’s Nurse Valerie Dyer? Val Dyer is a local of Poplar who grew up in the space and is aware of the East Finish nicely. She beforehand served in the military as a nurse, earlier than returning house to work as a barmaid after which as a midwife. Final 12 months, Val had a traumatic expertise when she found that the her personal grandmother Elsie Dyer (Ann Mitchell) was the unlawful abortionist working in the space.

What else has Jennifer Kirby been in? Val in Call the Midwife has been one of Jennifer Kirby’s first on-screen roles, however she additionally had a formidable stage profession with the Royal Shakespeare Firm earlier than becoming a member of the drama.

Leonie Elliott performs Nurse Lucille Anderson

Who’s Nurse Lucille Anderson? Initially from Jamaica, Lucille travelled alone to England in 1960 to coach as a nurse. After she certified, she turned the first West Indian midwife ever to hitch Nonnatus Home – arriving in the snowy first episode of series seven. Since then she has gained a fame as a proficient, level-headed midwife with a way of humour and a sort coronary heart – however she has confronted racism from some of her sufferers and their households. Lucille has a robust Christian religion, and a fledgeling courtship with native mechanic Cyril (Zephryn Taitte).

What else has Leonie Elliott been in? Call the Midwife was a breakout function for the younger actress, however she’s additionally appeared in the Black Mirror episode Hated in the Nation and TV film Killed by My Debt. Leonie Elliott’s different credit embrace in Casualty, Boogie Man and Damned, and Lenny Henry’s BBC comedy drama Danny and the Human Zoo. As a baby actress she appeared on stage in The Lion King and Annie.

Stephen McGann performs Dr Patrick Turner

Who’s Dr Patrick Turner? The native GP, who works intently with Nonnatus Home. He’s dedicated to his job and works tirelessly to serve the individuals of Poplar. Dr Turner is married to Shelagh and has 4 youngsters.

What else has Stephen McGann been in? Conveniently, Stephen McGann is definitely married to Call the Midwife creator and author Heidi Thomas. He’s additionally the brother of Physician Who actor Paul McGann, and like his character Dr Turner he’s a person of science – having studied for a Masters in Science Communication and written a guide, Flesh and Blood, based mostly on the private and medical historical past of his household. McGann beforehand performed Sean Reynolds in Emmerdale.

Laura Foremost performs Shelagh Turner

Who’s Shelagh Turner? After we first met her, she was Sister Bernadette – however then she gave up being a nun and left the Order to marry Dr Turner. The Turners now have 4 youngsters collectively (adopted and organic), and Shelagh continues to work intently with Nonnatus Home; she usually steps in to work as a midwife or assist when assist is required.

What else has Laura Foremost been in? Laura Foremost’s performing profession has primarily been in theatre, after she first starred in a manufacturing of The Sound of Music at the age of 11; just lately she performed Princess Fiona in the UK tour of Shrek The Musical. On TV, she’s performed DC Alison Bain in ITV’s Homicide Metropolis and starred as Rebecca Howlett in TV mini-series The Mill.

Cliff Parisi performs Fred Buckle

Who’s Fred Buckle? A handyman. He’s married to Violet, and so they’ve now been joined by orphaned younger man Reggie, who has Down’s Syndrome. The midwives can at all times rely on Fred for assist, it doesn’t matter what.

What else has Cliff Parisi been in? He’s solely simply left our screens after starring in 2019’s I’m a Celeb… Get Me Out of Right here! (although he didn’t get very far). The actor’s most well-known function is as Rick “Minty” Peterson in EastEnders, a task he held for eight years. Since then he’s appeared in Hollyoaks, Midsomer Murders, and Shakespeare & Hathaway.

Annabelle Apsion performs Violet Buckle

Who’s Violet Buckle? Again in series 4, Violet – a widow with out youngsters of her personal – married Fred, and in series six Reggie joined the household. Violet owns a store and is deeply concerned in the area people, organising occasions and festivals and at all times making an attempt to assist out, and now she’s taken issues one step additional by turning into a Councillor.

What else has Annabelle Apsion been in? The actress starred as Monica Gallagher in Shameless and as Pleasure Wilton in Soldier Soldier. Final Christmas she was on TV as Betty Calloway in Torvill & Dean, and in recent times she’s appeared in The Village, Holby Metropolis, The Halcyon, and Doc Martin.

Miriam Margolyes performs Mom Mildred

Who’s Mom Mildred? Initially described as “a forthright and indefatigable sister from the Order,” Sister Mildred turned Mom Mildred when she was chosen by the nuns as their new Mom Superior (leaving Sister Julienne extraordinarily relieved to flee again to Poplar with out having to tackle the high job). Since arriving again from Hong Kong in the 2018 Christmas particular, Mom Mildred has made sporadic and memorable appearances; she has an enormous persona and a way of humour, and can be extraordinarily chatty.

What else has Miriam Margolyes been in? Many individuals will recognise her at first as Professor Sprout from the Harry Potter motion pictures – the Professor of Herbology and Head of Hufflepuff Home. Miriam Margolyes received a Bafta for her function in The Age of Innocence (1993), and has additionally starred in Bucket, Miss Fisher’s Homicide Mysteries, Trollied, Rake, and Bottersnikes & Gumbles. She was additionally the Nurse in Romeo + Juliet (with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes).

Linda Bassett performs Nurse Crane

Who’s Nurse Phyllis Crane? Nurse Phyllis Crane is a bit of a battleaxe however has a dry wit. She a diligent, devoted senior midwife who will do what it takes to guard and serve her sufferers. Phyllis is especially near Trixie, and in addition leads a gaggle of Scouts.

What else has Linda Bassett been in? Linda Basset was nominated for a Bafta for her efficiency as Ella Khan in the 1999 movie East Is East – a task she reprised in West Is West. Since then, she’s performed Malka Rosen in Spies of Warsaw, Queenie in Lark Rise to Candleford, and Mrs Smike in The Life and Adventures of Nick Nickleby. Different credit embrace The Reader, Calendar Women, and Sense & Sensibility.

Jenny Agutter performs Sister Julienne

Who’s Sister Julienne? The massive boss at Nonnatus Home. She is highly-respected by her workforce of midwives, who belief her judgement and steerage. Mom Mildred is her superior, however inside Nonnatus Home she leads the nuns of the Order.

What else has Jenny Agutter been in? Having begun her profession as a baby actress in The Railway Youngsters and East of Sudan, Jenny Agutter received an Emmy for her efficiency in 1971’s The Snow Goose and a Bafta for 1977 film Equus. She starred in Logan’s Run, Amy, An American Werewolf in London, and plenty of extra – however having give up Hollywood in the 1990s, she moved house to Britain and appeared in The Railway Youngsters once more – this time as the mom in a 2000 TV adaptation. Her more moderen credit have included Typically All the time By no means (alongside Invoice Nighy), Queen of the Desert, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Avengers Assemble.

Judy Parfitt performs Sister Monica Joan

Who’s Sister Monica Joan? Sister Monica Joan has been an element of Call the Midwife since she opened the doorways of Nonnatus Home to welcome us inside for episode one. She was one of the first ladies to qualify as a midwife in Britain, however is now retired and feeling the results of dementia. Sister Monica Joan continues to stay at Nonnatus Home the place her former colleagues take care of her with love (and generally with exasperation). She is distressed by her limitations and by her psychological confusion, and must really feel helpful.

What else has Judy Parfitt been in? Judy Parfitt’s Bafta-nominated performances embrace Maria Thins in Woman With A Pearl Earring and Mildred Layton in The Jewel In The Crown. The 84-year-old’s more moderen credit embrace Up the Girls, The Sport, and Little Dorrit – through which she performed Mrs Clennam.

Ella Bruccoleri performs Sister Frances

Who’s Sister Frances? A newcomer to Nonnatus Home in series eight alongside Sister Hilda. At the moment, this younger nun had solely simply taken her vow of obedience and joined the Order when she was despatched to serve God as a midwife in Poplar. Sister Frances was scared and unsure of herself, however has now begun to achieve confidence.

What else has Ella Bruccoleri been in? The actress has truly already performed a nun, in an episode of The Final Kingdom – and she or he made an look as a maid in the TV series. Nonetheless, she’s nonetheless a relative newcomer and solely graduated from drama college in 2017.

Fenella Woolgar performs Sister Hilda

Who’s Sister Hilda? A comparatively latest arrival from the Order’s mom home, who has been despatched to Nonnatus Home to work as a midwife. She was already conversant in the East Finish and had been in the WAAF throughout the battle, and she or he had been a nurse earlier than – so she arrived full of confidence. She needed to rein in her bossy tendencies as soon as she arrived in Poplar… however, Sister Hilda stays a sensible, enthusiastic and jolly kind of particular person.

What else has Fenella Woolgar been in? She just lately performed Margaret Hamilton in Renée Zellweger’s Judy Garland biopic, Judy – and has appeared in the motion pictures Victoria & Abdul and Mr Jones. Having first caught the public’s consideration in in Stephen Fry’s movie Vivid Younger Issues again in 2003, she has since starred in House Fires, Harlots, Mr Turner, Scoop, Vera Drake, and Battle & Peace. Fenella Woolgar additionally took on the function of Agatha Christie in Physician Who.

Georgie Glen performs Miss Higgins

Who’s Miss Higgins? Miss Higgins is the receptionist at Dr Turner’s surgical procedure. She is formidable and bossy, however can be kind-hearted. In series eight there was a fledgeling romance between her and Sergeant Woolf (Trevor Cooper).

What else has Georgie Glen been in? Georgie Glen is one of these actresses whose face has been all over the place. Not too long ago, she’s performed the Choose in TV drama The Sufferer, Woman Grenford in Hetty Feather, Pat in Sally4Ever, Rose Kennedy in Oscar-nominated film Jackie, and the Abbess in Les Misérables; she additionally put in a protracted stint as Head of Historical past Audrey McFall in Waterloo Street.

Daniel Laurie performs Reggie Jackson

Who’s Reggie Jackson? Reggie’s first look in Call the Midwife got here in series six. His mom had just lately died, leaving him orphaned, and the nuns and the neighborhood stepped in to assist him. He has Down’s Syndrome, and is now the ward of Fred and Violet Buckle; collectively they’re a loving and affectionate household. Reggie had a particular function in the Call the Midwife particular and helped carry everybody collectively.

What else has Daniel Laurie been in? Again in 2016, he performed the function of Jamie in the TV series Stella. In 2014, he additionally led the cast of the Radio four adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Barnaby Rudge.

Alice Brown performs Angela Turner

Who’s Angela Turner? Patrick and Shelagh Turner’s daughter. She was adopted as a child in series 4, gaining an older brother in Timothy Turner (Max Macmillan); since then, the household has expanded to incorporate a brand new child brother and one other adopted sister, Might.

What else has Alice Brown been in? Alice has been taking part in little Angela Turner since she was solely eight months outdated. Again on series six, Alice’s dad instructed Radio Instances how she ended up concerned: “Annabel, my spouse, simply knew somebody on the manufacturing and Alice’s arrival coincided with the storyline. It merely began from there.” He added: “Do I now have any curiosity in her being a baby actor in every other manner? Zero curiosity. To be sincere, we are going to merely get pleasure from taking part in the episodes again to her when she is older, and embarrassing her on her marriage ceremony day, and of course she now has fairly a pleasant nest egg in her financial savings account.”

April Rae Hoang performs Might

Who’s Might? Might Tang first arrived in the 2018 Christmas particular, in the arms of Miriam Margolyes’ Mom Mildred who turned up at Nonnatus Home with a gaggle of Chinese language baby refugees who’d been despatched to the UK for adoption. Sadly, Might’s placement fell by and her household weren’t capable of acquire her – leaving Patrick and Shelagh Turner to take her in as a foster baby. They then determined to undertake her for good. Might is greatest buddies along with her new sister, Angela.

What else has April Rae Hoang been in? Call the Midwife is her first on-screen look.

Zephryn Taitte performs Cyril Robinson

Who’s Cyril Robinson? In series eight, Phyllis employed a mechanic to repair her automotive – and whereas engaged on the automotive exterior Nonnatus Home, Cyril first laid eyes on Lucille and fell head-over-heels for her. He’s an immigrant from Guyana and spends his evenings learning civil engineering, and likes to get pleasure from the West Indian social scene. Cyril and Lucille have been having fun with a gradual courtship.

What else has Zephryn Taitte been in? He performed Dorian in the TV series Brothers with No Sport, and has additionally appeared in The Hour and Docs. Zephryn Taitte’s stage work contains Nora: A Doll’s Home, Belief, and The Tempest.

Learn on for this 12 months’s visitor stars…