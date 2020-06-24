Meet the cast of Cate Blanchett drama Mrs America

The BBC has snapped up the rights to Mrs America, an ensemble drama depicting the wrestle behind the Equal Rights Modification – and the girls who not solely fought for it, but additionally in opposition to it.

From well-known feminist icons like Gloria Steinem, to her conservative foe Phyllis Schlafly, the collection follows each side of the historic, political battle floor – with an all-star cast together with Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rose Byrne and Uzo Aduba.

Right here’s every part you’ll want to learn about the cast and characters in Mrs America.

Cate Blanchett performs Phyllis Schlafly

Who’s Phyllis Schlafly? Phyllis Schlafly was a controversial, conservative grass-roots organiser and lawyer who campaigned in opposition to abortion rights, feminism, and the Equal Rights Modification. She had six youngsters.

The place have I seen Cate Blanchett earlier than? The Oscar-winning actress has starred in movies together with Elizabeth, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Notes on a Scandal, Carol, The Aviator, and extra just lately Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, and Ocean’s 8.

Rose Byrne performs Gloria Steinem

Who’s Gloria Steinem? A feminist author and one of the faces of the American feminism motion in the 1960s and 70s, she co-created Ms. journal.

The place have I seen Rose Byrne earlier than? You’ll in all probability recognise her from the likes of Bridesmaids, Neighbours, Troy, Get Him to the Greek, the thriller collection Damages, The Turning, and Insidious.

Sarah Paulson performs Alison Macray

Who’s Alison Macray? A fictional conservative homemaker who helps Phyllis Sclafly’s trigger.

The place have I seen Sarah Paulson? The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress is understood for her roles in exhibits and movies akin to: the anthology collection American Horror Story, and American Crime Story: The Individuals v. O. J. Simpson; the movies Fowl Field and Ocean’s 8; as the spouse of a slaveowner in 12 Years a Slave; and in The Publish. She’s beforehand labored alongside Mrs America co-star Cate Blanchett in the movie Carol.

Ari Graynor performs Brenda Feigen

Who’s Brenda Feigen? A feminist and lawyer who was pro-ERA (the Equality Rights Modification) and who co-founded the Ladies’s Motion Alliance alongside Gloria Steinem and Catherine Samuels. She debated Phyllis Schlafly on the subject of the ERA.

The place have I seen Ari Graynor earlier than? The actress has starred in the likes of The Entrance Runner, Whip It, The Catastrophe Artist, and Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Right here, though she’s in all probability finest generally known as Caitlin Rucker on The Sopranos.

Uzo Aduba performs Shirley Chisholm

Who’s Shirley Chisholm? The primary black girl in Congress, Chisholm was an African-American politician who ran for president.

The place have I seen Uzo Aduba earlier than? You’ll probably recognise Aduba for her work on Orange Is the New Black, during which she performed convict Suzanne “Loopy Eyes” Warren, however she’s additionally starred in American Pastoral and Miss Virginia, and is ready to star alongside Lupita Nyong’o in HBO Max’s miniseries Americanah.

Tracey Ullman performs Betty Friedan

Who’s Betty Friedan? A feminist activist and author well-known for her 1963 guide The Female Mystique, which is credited with kick-starting second-wave feminism in the US.

The place have I seen Tracey Ullman earlier than? The British-born actress and comic first rose to prominence on her personal comedy collection, The Tracey Ullman Present, however she’s additionally appeared in TV exhibits like Ladies and drama Howards Finish, and movies like Into The Woods, The Starvation Video games.

Margo Martindale performs Bella Abzug

Who’s Bella Abzug? A feminist, lawyer, and US Consultant who based the Nationwide Ladies’s Political Caucus alongside Gloria Steinem, Shirley Chisholm, and Betty Friedan.

The place have I seen Margo Martindale earlier than? The Emmy-winning actress might be finest recognized for her work on Justified (as Mags) and on The People (as Claudia). She’s additionally starred in the likes of The Hours, Million Greenback Child, and August: Osage County.

Elizabeth Banks performs Jill Ruckelshaus

Who’s Jill Ruckelshaus? Nicknamed the “Gloria Steinem of the Republican get together,” she was a pro-choice Republican who served as the head of the Workplace of Ladies’s Packages throughout the 70s.

The place have I seen Elizabeth Banks earlier than? The director and actress performed Effie Trinket in The Starvation Video games movie franchise, and has directed and starred in Pitch Good 2 and Charlie’s Angels (2019 model), and is understood for earlier roles in the likes of The 40-Yr-Previous Virgin, Moist Scorching American Summer time, and Zack and Miri Make a Porno.

Jeanne Tripplehorn performs Eleanor Schlafly

Who’s Eleanor Schlafly? Fred Shlafly’s sister and Phyllis’ sister-in-law.

The place have I seen Jeanne Tripplehorn earlier than? The movie and tv actress is understood for roles in movies like Primary Intuition and Sliding Doorways (as Lydia), along with taking part in Dr Alex Blake on Prison Minds, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the HBO movie Gray Gardens. She additionally visitor starred as Ouli on the comedy collection New Woman.

John Slattery performs Fred Schlafly

Who’s Fred Schlafly? A rich legal professional, and husband to Phyllis Schlafly.

The place have I seen John Slattery earlier than? You’ll in all probability recognise Slattery for his position as Roger Sterling in the iconic drama collection Mad Males. Nonetheless, Marvel followers may even recognise him for taking part in Howard Stark (Tony Stark’s father) in the movies Iron Man 2, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil Struggle, and Avengers: Endgame. Different display credit have included Highlight, Ted 2, and Churchill.

James Marsden performs Phil Crane

Who’s Phil Crane? A Republican member of the United States Home of Representatives (from Illinois) from 1969 to 2005, and was an early ally of Phyllis Schlafly’s grassroots motion in opposition to the ERA.

The place have I seen James Marsden earlier than? The actor has appeared in a number of common movies and TV exhibits, together with Hairspray, the X-Males movie franchise (as Scott Summers/ Cyclops), in Westworld (as Teddy Flood), and extra just lately in Netflix’s Lifeless to Me. Different tasks he’s appeared in embrace Enchanted, 27 Clothes, The Field, and and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Melanie Lynskey performs Rosemary Thomson

Who’s Rosemary Thomson? An actual-life conservative activist and supporter of Phyllis Schlafly.

The place have I seen Melanie Lynskey earlier than? The actress has labored on each large funds and unbiased movies, and can probably be recognisable from her supporting roles in the likes of Ever After, Coyote Ugly, Abandon, Candy House Alabama, In search of a Buddy for the Finish of the World and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Niecy Nash performs Flo Kennedy

Who’s Flo Kennedy? A feminist and civil rights activist and lecturer, who typically toured with Gloria Steinem on the lecture circuit.

The place have I seen Niecy Nash earlier than? A comic, presenter and actress, Nash isn’t any stranger to taking part in real-life figures – she beforehand performed civil rights activist Richie Jean Jackson in the movie Selma, and as Delores Sensible in the miniseries When They See Us.

Mrs America is coming quickly to BBC Two – check out what else is on with our TV Information