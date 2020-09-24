Meet the cast of Celebrity Karaoke Club – full line-up revealed

Seven celebrities will likely be displaying of their vocals as they belt out some basic tunes for ITV’s Celebrity Karaoke Club.

The brand new sequence, which kicks off on September twenty third, will see the celebs battling it out to win the competitors.

However there’s a twist… every contestant will even must impress their competitors, as each karaoke singer will even play the function of a decide.

At the finish of each episode, one celeb will likely be despatched packing, with new celebrities becoming a member of the competitors additionally hoping to be topped the karaoke king or queen.

So, which celebs can we count on to see on the present?

Right here’s every part you could know.

Scarlett Moffatt

TV fave Scarlett Moffat will likely be heading into the Karaoke bar. Moffatt is finest recognized for showing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox together with her mother and father from 2014 to 2016.

In 2016, she took half in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here and was topped Queen of The Jungle. Since then, she’s hosted the after present Further Camp alongside Joe Swash and Joel Dommett, and likewise introduced on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Evening Takeaway.

Judi Love

The comic rose to fame off the again of her hilarious social media movies. She’s now a daily panellist on Unfastened Girls, and just lately took half on Celebrity MasterChef the place she made it to the semi finals.

Let’s hope Judi can sing in addition to she will be able to cook dinner!

Joel Dommett



Getty Photographs



The comic, tv presenter and actor completed runner-up on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Right here! in 2016, and went on to host the after present with Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash. This 12 months, he hosted The Masked Singer UK.

Courtney Act



Getty Photographs



The worldwide drag star turned common in 2003 after she competed on the first season of American Idol/

Since then, her TV CV has began to replenish. She featured on season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and completed as runner up. And, in 2018, she appeared on the UK’s Celebrity Massive Brother.

Roman Kemp



Getty



The radio host and TV persona is thought for presenting on Capital FM. In 2019, Kemp completed in third place in the nineteenth sequence of I’m A Celebrity.

David Potts

The fact TV star is finest recognized for showing on ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender. He beforehand appeared on Celebs Go Courting and is making fairly the identify for himself on the actuality TV scene. Let’s hope his singing is as much as par!

Melvin Odoom



Getty Photographs



Radio DJ and comic Melvin is one of the celebs collaborating on Celebrity Karaoke Club. He’s finest recognized for internet hosting his Kiss radio present with Rickie Haywood, and has introduced a number of reveals, together with Channel 4’s Lego Masters and The Xtra Issue with Rochelle Humes.

Jessica Wright



ITV



The Essex magnificence is finest recognized for showing on ITV’s The Solely Approach is Essex. She left the present in 2016 and in the years since has been engaged on her personal music. In 2012, Wright signed a three-single take care of All Round the World productions. One thing tells us she is perhaps the one to observe!

Luke Kempner



Getty Photographs



The comic and impressionist is thought for impersonating different folks. Let’s hope he’ll be capable to impersonate a singer when it’s his flip to get on the mic!

Diana Vickers



Getty Photographs



The singer and actress rose to fame in 2008 as a semi-finalist on the X Issue. She later signed a take care of RCA Information and performed the title function in a West Finish revival of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice. Watch it Jess, Vickers is perhaps coming on your spot!

Baga Chipz

Will the Drag Race star be capable to serve actual vocals on Celebrity Karaoke Club? She just lately took half on Celebrity MasterChef, however went house after the first day. Perhaps karaoke’s extra her velocity?

Tallia Storm



ITV



The opposite contestants would possibly need to be careful as a result of this isn’t Tallia’s first singing gig. At the age of 13, Tallia performed with Sir Elton John in June 2012, singing 5 songs at Falkirk Stadium to hundreds of his followers.

She then signed a file contract when she was 16 and launched a e book referred to as Pop Lady a couple of fictional teen singer referred to as Storm Corridor.

Most just lately she appeared on Celebs Go Courting.

Samira Mighty



Getty Photographs



The fact TV star is thought for showing on Love Island, however there’s extra to her than the relationship present. Earlier than coming into the villa, the 23-year-old was finest recognized for starring in the musical Dreamgirls since November 2017.

Final 12 months, she took half on X Issue: The Celebrity together with her LI co-stars Wes Nelson, Zara McDermott and Eyal Booker.

Celebrity Karaoke is on ITV2 at 10pm. In case you’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV information.