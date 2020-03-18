Meet the cast of Channel 4’s Feel Good

Canadian slapstick comedian Mae Martin performs the lead in Channel 4’s Feel Good, a model new comedy drama partly primarily based on her personal life.

The collection follows her relationship with major faculty trainer George (Charlotte Ritchie), which is so intense that it causes unhealthy habits from her previous as an addict to resurface.

Right here’s all the pieces you might want to find out about the cast of Feel Good…

Mae Martin performs Mae

Who’s Mae? Mae is a slapstick comedian residing in Manchester and dealing gigs at an area comedy membership named The Gag Bin. She meets George (Charlotte Ritchie) after a efficiency one evening and the two shortly hit it off. Mae is a former drug addict who discover herself slipping again into unhealthy tendencies by means of this intense new relationship.

What else has Mae Martin been in? That is Martin’s first main performing function, having beforehand labored in stand-up comedy. She carried out a particular routine as half of Netflix’s Comedians of the World collection and had a small function in the BBC comedy Uncle.

Charlotte Ritchie performs George

Who’s George? George is a faculty trainer who meets Mae after changing into a fan of her stand-up exhibits at a comedy membership named The Gag Bin. She has been single for 5 years and has by no means been in a same-sex relationship earlier than, so she is anxious about her family and friends discovering out.

What else has Charlotte Ritchie been in? After breaking out on Channel 4’s hit comedy collection Contemporary Meat, Ritchie went on to play Nurse Barbara Gilbert in 4 collection of Name The Midwife, in addition to bagging the lead in BBC One’s supernatural sitcom Ghosts.

Lisa Kudrow performs Linda

Who’s Linda? Linda is Mae’s mom who lives in Canada and talks along with her usually over Skype. She cares about her daughter, however isn’t afraid to go touch upon her life choices…

What else has Lisa Kudrow been in? After all, Kudrow shall be finest identified for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay on the iconic American sitcom Associates. Since the present ended, she has been the lead in a number of attention-grabbing initiatives together with satirical actuality spoof The Comeback and improvisational comedy collection Internet Remedy.

Sophie Thompson performs Maggie

Who’s Maggie? Maggie is a lady Mae encounters at a Narcotics Nameless assembly and shortly varieties a bond with. She is a former addict who now takes on a ridiculous quantity of hobbies to maintain herself on the straight and slim. As she says in the first episode, she’s “far too busy to consider medicine…”

What else has Sophie Thompson been in? Sophie Thompson’s profession spans each stage and display screen, with latest roles on Detectorists, Ghosts, Coronation Road and Gold’s star-studded authentic sitcom Sandylands.

Ophelia Lovibond performs Binky

Who’s Binky? Binky is George’s snobby finest good friend, who makes an attempt to pry into her private life and set her up with unsuitable males. She has an obnoxious and privileged boyfriend named Hugh.

What else has Ophelia Lovibond been in? Lovibond has had lead roles in the BBC’s mockumentary collection W1A and Sky One’s short-lived motion comedy Hooten & The Girl. Marvel followers may additionally recognise her as Carina in Guardians of the Galaxy, the red-skinned slave of Benicio Del Toro’s sinister Collector.

She additionally stars in the Disney+ authentic movie Timmy Failure: Errors Have been Made as the mom of the title character.

Ritu Arya performs Lava

Who’s Lava? Lava is Maggie’s daughter who basically disowned her mom after years of neglect stemming from her habit. Maggie is determined to reconnect, however Lava needs nothing to do along with her.

What else has Ritu Arya been in? Arya broke out taking part in Dr Megan Sharma in the BBC daytime cleaning soap Docs. She has since had roles in Channel 4’s sci-fi drama People, ITV’s Sticks and Stones in addition to The Good Karma Hospital. She is going to seem in the upcoming second season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

Phil Burgers performs Phil

Who’s Phil? Phil is George’s American housemate who she isn’t very near at first. Nonetheless, when Mae comes into her life, she finds herself counting on him extra for recommendation and assist.

What else has Phil Burgers been in? Phil Burgers is a comedy performer finest identified for his zany authentic character Dr Brown, who has been the foundation of a 4Funnies brief on Channel four in addition to an episode of Netflix’s The Characters.

Ramon Tikaram performs David

Who’s David? David is one of the folks at Mae’s Narcotics Nameless assembly. He’s one of the most outstanding figures in the group, usually main group talks and offering meals that few folks truly eat.

What else has Ramon Tikaram been in? Tikaram has had a assorted profession that includes roles in Batman prequel Pennyworth, Sky One’s Brassic, Arctic drama Fortitude and Ruth Jones’ comedy Stella as Mr Honey.

He has additionally lent his voice to a quantity of video video games together with Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Want for Velocity: Payback, Dragon Age: Inquisition and LEGO Marvel Tremendous Heroes 2 as the Sorcerer Supreme Physician Unusual.

Tobi Bamtefa performs Nick

Who’s Nick? Nick runs the comedy membership the place Mae performs and has a cocaine behavior. He repeatedly takes the drug in entrance of Mae, which she finds troublesome to look at as a result of her historical past of habit.

What else has Tobi Bamtefa been in? Bamtefa performed Godswill on Sky Atlantic’s Tin Star and has had roles in the hard-hitting crime dramas Accountable Baby and A Confession. He has additionally appeared in the Horrible Histories film in addition to Netflix’s fantasy epic The Witcher as Sir Danek.

Adrian Lukis performs Malcolm

Who’s Malcolm? Malcolm is Mae’s British father, who lives in Canada along with her mom. He takes a much less outstanding function in her life than Linda does, interfering much less and sometimes being absent for his or her Skype calls.

What else has Adrian Lukis been in? Lukis performed Blair Toast on Matt Berry’s surreal sitcom Toast of London and has just lately appeared in The Crown, Poldark, Vera and Renee Zellweger’s Judy Garland biopic.

Feel Good airs on Channel four on Wednesday 18th March at 10pm