Meet the cast of Channel 5 thriller The Deceived

Derry Ladies author Lisa McGee and her co-writer/husband Tobias Beer have penned a darkish new thriller: Channel 5’s The Deceived, starring Emmett J Scanlan, Emily Reid and Regular Folks’s Paul Mescal.

The collection guarantees to discover the risks of “gaslighting, of infiltrating one other’s thoughts and the way that may have an effect on an individual,” and is about in Cambridge and in Donegal, in northwest Eire.

Emily Reid leads the cast as a younger Cambridge scholar who falls for her married lecturer, earlier than travelling to Donegal to search out him. Learn on for the whole lot it’s worthwhile to learn about the cast and character in The Deceived.

Emily Reid performs Ophelia Marsh



Channel 5



Who’s Ophelia Marsh? A Cambridge undergraduate studying English, who embarks on an affair along with her married lecturer, Michael Callaghan. Her mom has lately died and she or he by no means knew her father, so she pins all her hopes of a household onto Michael.

Talking about the points of gaslighting that the present raises, Emily Reid stated, “As an actor, I used to be fortunate to have the disconnect, however capturing this venture did make me suppose how terrifying and extremely abusive it should be to have this occur to you.

“We have now had a giant motion over the previous few years the manner ladies, all through society and over the years, have been abused in relationships however usually that’s checked out from a bodily or sexual level of view and it’s actually vital to additionally take a look at it from a psychological and emotional level of view.”

The place have I seen Emily Reid earlier than? Reid lately appeared in ITV’s interval drama Belgravia, by which she starred as Sophia Trenchard, whose love marriage kinds the foundation of the collection.

She’s additionally starred in Curfew, and performed Roxanna Dubiki on the ITV’s Daybreak French comedy drama The Hassle with Maggie Cole.

Catherine Walker performs Roisin Mulvery



Channel 5



Who’s Roisin Mulvery? An award-winning fiction author, she’s married to Michael – and her success is a possible supply of battle for the pair.

Catherine Walker stated of her character, “She is a bit of a star. Nevertheless, she is having to take care of a person – her husband – who shouldn’t be so celebrated and that has been actually fascinating to discover. It doesn’t sit comfortably for her to be the celebrated author on this relationship and she or he has to take care of this man who shouldn’t be coping with that extremely nicely.”

The place have I seen Catherine Walker earlier than? The Irish actress has starred in Strike Again, Vital, Versailles, Rig 45 (as Andrea), Shetland (as Alice Brooks), and Discovering Pleasure (as Audrey). She additionally performed Kayleigh in the movie Leap Yr.

Emmett J Scanlan performs Dr Michael Callaghan

Who’s Dr Michael Callaghan? A charismatic Cambridge lecturer who embarks on an affair along with his scholar, Ophelia. He additionally has a “peculiarly shut relationship” along with his spouse’s mom, Mary, getting into the function of the son she by no means had.

He’s by no means loved success in fiction writing earlier than, however that appears about to alter with the imminent publishing of his new e-book, The Home of Knockdara.

The place have I seen Emmett J. Scanlan earlier than? The actor lately performed Jack O’Doherty in Gangs of London. He’s additionally starred in Butterfly, Peaky Blinders (as Billy Grade), Ladies on the Verge (as Kieran) and Treadstone.

Paul Mescal performs Sean McKeogh



Channel 5



Who’s Sean McKeogh? A volunteer firefighter and expert builder dwelling in Donegal, he oversees renovations at Michael and Roisin’s home in Knockdara.

Paul Mescal stated of his character, “Sean is a straightforward man, in a very good sense. He’s a person instantly invested in the neighborhood, he has a really robust and good ethical compass and he has his eye on Ophelia. He’s interested in her but additionally there’s a slight concern he has for her. Most of my scenes are with Emily (Reid), who’s phenomenal on this and she or he is a superb individual and was very type and beneficiant along with her time.”

The place have I seen Paul Mescal earlier than? You’ll of course recognise Paul Mescal from his main function (and first on-screen half) as Connell in BBC Three’s adaptation of Regular Folks, the Sally Rooney bestseller.

Eleanor Methven performs Mary Mulvery



Channel 5



Who’s Mary Mulvery? Roisin’s mom, who’s obsessive, erratic, and even unhinged.

The place have I seen Eleanor Methven earlier than? She performed Mrs. Lefroy in the movie Changing into Jane, and has starred in Derry Ladies (as Aunt Bride), the current Little Ladies mini-series (as Hannah), and Come Dwelling.

Ian McElhinney performs Hugh Callaghan





Channel 5



Who’s Hugh Callaghan? Michael’s father, who’s combating the beginnings of dementia.

The place have I seen Ian McElhinney earlier than? The Northern Irish actor is greatest identified for his big-screen function as Common Dodonna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; as Val-El in Krypton; and as Ser Barristan Selmy in the HBO fantasy collection Sport of Thrones. He additionally performs Granda Joe in Derry Ladies.

Dempsey Bovell performs Matthew



Channel 5



Who’s Matthew? A choirmaster at Cambridge and Michaell’s greatest pal and confidante.

The place have I seen Dempsy Bovell earlier than? The actor has starred in Krypton (as Van-Zod), Vera (as Jojo Walters), and had small components in Patrick Melrose and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Shelley Conn performs Ruth



Channel 5



Who’s Ruth? A instructor at Cambridge and Roisin’s longtime pal, she is fiercely protecting – “if something had been to occur to her pal, Ruth would cease at nothing to get revenge”.

The place have I seen Shelley Conn earlier than? She is understood for movies together with Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing unit, Nina’s Heavenly Delights (as Nina) and How Do You Know. She lately performed DI Vanessa Harmon in Liar, and starred in each The Rook and Deep State.

Louisa Harland performs Cloda O’Donnell





Channel 5



Who’s Cloda O’Donnell? A neighborhood lady in Donegal who’s the native psychic medium in Knockdara.

The place have I seen Louise Harland earlier than? She’s greatest identified for enjoying the eccentric Orla McCool in Derry Ladies. She’s additionally starred in Love/Hate (as Kayleigh), Discovering Pleasure, and Helpful.

The Deceived will air from Monday August third at 9pm on Channel 5. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.