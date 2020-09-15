Meet the cast of David Nicholls drama Us

Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves lead the cast of BBC One’s Us, a four-part adaptation of David Nicholls’ Man Booker-longlisted novel of the identical title.

The comedy drama follows the Petersons, who’re embarking on their grand tour of Europe – nevertheless, they hit a highway bump earlier than they even pack their luggage, as Connie (Revves) tells her husband Douglas (Hollander) that she now not needs to be married to him.

Right here’s every thing it’s essential find out about the cast and characters of BBC One’s Us.

Tom Hollander performs Douglas Peterson



BBC



Who’s Douglas? The principle protagonist in David Nicholls’ 2014 novel Us, Douglas is a middle-aged scientist who’s blindsided when his spouse Connie asks for a divorce – proper earlier than their deliberate tour of Europe with their teenage son, Albie. Heartbroken, he vows to win again her love and set issues proper with Albie, with whom he has a troubled relationship.

The place have I seen Tom Hollander earlier than? You’ll little question recognise the prolific actor from the likes of Baptiste, The Night time Supervisor, Satisfaction and Prejudice (as Mr Collins), About Time (as Harry), Gosford Park, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (as Cutler Beckett), and as the titular vicar in the sitcom Rev.

Saskia Reeves performs Connie Peterson



BBC



Who’s Connie? A middle-aged artist, mom, and spouse, Connie is the reverse of her neurotic husband Douglas – and enjoys a much better relationship with their son. She tells Douglas that now not needs to be married to him at the starting of the collection.

The place have I seen Saskia Reeves earlier than? Reeves just lately starred in the ITV interval drama Belgravia, enjoying the scheming servant Ellis. She has additionally starred in tasks together with Luther (as DCU Rose Teller), the 2000 movie Dune (as Woman Jessica), Collateral, Shetland, and Wolf Corridor (as Johane Williamson).

Tom Taylor performs Albie Peterson



BBC



Who’s Albie? A youngster and an aspiring photographer, he’s the solely dwelling youngster of Douglas and Connie.

The place have I seen Tom Taylor earlier than? Finest recognized for taking part in Tom Foster in the collection Physician Foster, he has additionally starred in The Darkish Tower, The Child Who Would Be King (as Lance), Legends, and The Final Kingdom.

Thaddea Graham performs Kat



BBC



Who’s Kat? A free spirit who kinds a reference to Albie, earlier than crashing the household vacation that Douglas so meticulously deliberate.

The place have I seen Thaddea Graham earlier than? Graham has starred in The Irregulars, The Letter for the King, Curfew, and Dani’s Citadel, amongst different tasks.

Ian De Caestecker performs Younger Douglas



BBC



Who’s Younger Douglas? An introverted scientist whom we see in flashbacks, he’s the youthful model of Tom Hollander’s character, who first meets his future spouse Connie at a cocktail party.

The place have I seen Iain De Caestecker earlier than? The actor is finest recognized for taking part in Leo Fitz in Brokers of SHIELD, however his different tasks have included The Fades, Overlord, and Filth, whereas he’s additionally set to star in the upcoming TV mini-series Roadkill.

Gina Bramhill performs Younger Connie



BBC



Who’s Younger Connie? An artist, and the youthful model of Saskia Reeves’ character, she is ready up with Douglas throughout a celebration.

The place have I seen Gina Bramhill earlier than? Bramhill is thought for roles in Transient Encounters (as Lisa), Endeavour, Sherlock (as Religion), and Father Brown (as Marianne Delacroix).

Us begins on Sunday (20th September) at 9pm on BBC One – check out what else is on with our TV Information