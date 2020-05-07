Meet the cast of Dead to Me season 2

Black comedy sequence Dead to Me proved to be one of Netflix’s greatest hits of 2019, and Liz Feldman’s sequence is now again for a second run – choosing up after ending on a significant cliffhanger final outing.

Most of the most important gamers from the first time spherical are again once more, whereas there are additionally a pair of new additions to the cast – right here’s every thing you want to learn about the main characters and the actors who play them…

Christina Applegate performs Jen Harding

Who’s Jen Harding? Jen is an actual property who, at the begin of season one, had been not too long ago widowed following her husband’s demise at the hand of successful and run driver. All through the season, she kinds a detailed bond with Judy Hale after assembly her in a remedy group – and thru this friendship she begins to unravel the secrets and techniques of her late husband’s life.

What else has Christina Applegate been in? Applegate first shot to prominence for her function in American comedy sequence Married…with Youngsters and has since starred in main roles in an unlimited array of movies – together with Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Corridor Cross and Unhealthy Mothers. She additionally gained an Emmy for her visitor function in Associates, starring in two episodes as Rachel’s sister Amy Inexperienced.

Linda Cardellini performs Judy Hale

Who’s Judy Hale? Judy meets and befriends Jen at a remedy group for the not too long ago bereaved, however she carries a really darkish secret – it was her who was accountable for the demise of Jen’s husband.

What else has Linda Cardellini been in? Cardellini bought her large break on cult teen drama Freaks and Geeks – the similar present that launched the careers of Seth Rogen, James Franco and Jason Segel. Different profession highlights have included main roles on ER and Bloodline, taking part in Velma in the stay motion Scooby-Doo movies, starring in the MCU as Laura Barton, and showing as a visitor star in Mad Males – a job which noticed her garner an Emmy nomination.

Max Jenkins performs Christopher Doyle

Who’s Christopher Doyle? Christopher is a colleague and good friend of Jen’s, who takes an energetic function at his church.

What else has Max Jenkins been in? Jenkins’ most well-known roles are that of Max Carnegie in comedy-drama detective sequence The Mysteries of Laura and Max in HBO’s Excessive Upkeep. He has additionally appeared in Gossip Lady, 30 Rock and Orange is the New Black.

Sam McCarthy performs Charlie Harding

Who’s Charlie Harding? Charlie is the oldest son of Jen, he’s one thing of a insurgent and all through season 1 we discovered him indignant following the demise of his father.

What else has Sam McCarthy been in? McCarthy has appeared in a quantity of US TV exhibits, together with sitcom The Jim Gaffigan Present and thriller sequence Condor – however Dead to Me is his first most important function.

Luke Roessler performs Henry Harding

Who’s Henry Harding? The youthful brother of Charlie, Henry struggled to come to phrases with the loss of his father in the present’s first season.

What else has Luke Roessler been in? Younger actor Roessler has already racked up a formidable wealth of credit – he appeared as a younger Norman Bates in two episodes of Bates Motel, had a recurring function on Legion and had small roles in It Chapter Two and Deadpool 2.

Natalie Morales performs Michelle Gutierrez

Who’s Michelle Gutierrez? New for season two, Michelle kinds a reference to Judy after they meet at the Assisted Dwelling Facility the place her mom lives.

What else has Natalie Morales been in? Morales is perhaps greatest recognized to viewers for her recurring function as Lucy on well-liked sitcom Parks and Recreation, whereas she has additionally had most important roles on a quantity of different US exhibits together with sci-fi sequence The Intermediary, sitcoms Trophy Spouse and Abby’s and police procedural White Collar.

Diana-Maria Riva performs Detective Perez

Who’s Detective Ana Perez? Ana is the police detective in cost of the hit-and-run case at the centre of the present.

What else has Diana-Maria Riva been in? Riva’s most outstanding roles to date have been common roles on Matt LeBlanc sitcom Man with a Plan, comedy sequence Sunnyside and action-comedy The Good Guys. Movie credit have included small elements in What Ladies Need, 17 Once more and Love and Mercy.

Brandon Scott performs Detective Nick Prager

Who’s Detective Nick Prager? Nick is a police officer who befriends Jen and Judy after assembly them at a retreat.

What else has Brandon Scott been in? Scott’s greatest recognized roles are that of Ryan Spalding on Gray’s Anatomy and Cory Lawrence on This Is Us. He has additionally appeared in six episodes of Netflix sequence 13 Causes Why and has a wealth of movie credit to his identify – together with a lead function in 2016’s Blair Witch.

James Marsden performs Steve Wooden

Who’s Steve Wooden? Steve is Judy’s ex fiance, who works as an legal professional. The ending of season 1 appeared to present him useless – after he was seemingly shot by Jen, but it surely looks as if he won’t have

What else has James Marsden been in? Marsden’s early profession noticed him seem as a visitor star in exhibits comparable to Saved by the Bell: The New Class and Occasion of 5, earlier than he gained larger recognition for his function as Scott Summers/Cyclops in the X-Males movies. He was half of the most important cast in the first two season of Westworld, starring as Teddy Flood and has visitor starred-in sitcoms Trendy Household and 30 Rock. He was additionally one of the stars of the current live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film.

Dead to Me season 2 is out there on Netflix from Friday, eighth Could – try our listing of the greatest TV exhibits on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information