Meet the cast of Death in Paradise series 9

Death in Paradise is again! With Ardal O’Hanlon heading up the crew in Saint Marie for one final time as DI Jack Mooney, and Aude Legastelois sticking round as DS Madeleine Dumas alongside Shyko Amos (Ruby Patterson) and Tobi Bakare (JP Hooper), we’re set for an additional series of the Caribbean crime drama.

In series 9, they’ll even be joined by some spectacular visitor stars – together with Adrian Edmondson, Samuel West, Nell Hudson, Steve Pemberton, Alexander Vlahos, Javone Prince, and Samantha Bond.

And, of course, part-way by way of the series we’ll meet our brand-new Detective Inspector: Neville Parker, performed by Ralf Little, who can be entering into Jack’s footwear.

Listed here are all the stars of Death in Paradise and the characters they’ll play, up to date weekly as every episode goes out:

Ardal O’Hanlon performs DI Jack Mooney

Who’s DI Jack Mooney? Death in Paradise’s present Detective Inspector arrived in 2017 and has settled in to life in Saint Marie. He’s pleasant and unassuming, and on the floor he can seem bumbling – however beneath all that he has a expertise for crime-solving. As the BBC places it, “At the crime scene, Jack tends to go ‘off-piste’ – a lot to his crew’s bafflement – however his seemingly erratic strategies can typically crack a case extensive open.”

Jack misplaced his beloved spouse earlier than shifting from London to the Caribbean, and he and his grown-up daughter Siobhan mourn her deeply. However in series 9 it appears like he could be serious about romance once more…

What else has Ardal O’Hanlon been in? The Irish comic and actor is best-known for enjoying clueless and naive Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted. Since then, he’s starred in My Hero, Robbie the Reindeer, Blessed, London Irish, After Hours, and Skins, in addition to making a latest look as Eammon in Derry Ladies. Again in 2007, O’Hanlon put in a memorable look as Brannigan in Physician Who.

Tobi Bakare performs JP Hooper

Who’s Officer JP Hooper? Now the most long-standing member of the Saint Marie police crew, apart from the Commissioner, JP is an clever and succesful officer who has gained in confidence over the years. He was once Dwayne’s right-hand man, however since Dwayne left he’s been educating the ropes to his new associate – Ruby Patterson.

What else has Tobi Bakare been in? He’s performed Eggy’s pal Jamal in each Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service. Earlier than that, he appeared as Jamie in The Smoke and Chuks Akinade in The Tunnel, in addition to Andy Dixon in The Shadow Line.

Shyko Amos performs Ruby Patterson

Who’s Officer Ruby Patterson? With Commissioner Patterson as her uncle, Ruby was in a position to bag a job with the Honoré Police straight out of police school. Since then she has sought to show herself to boss DI Jack Mooney and to her associate, JP, nevertheless it hasn’t all the time been easy crusing.

As the BBC places it, “Ruby is not any shrinking violet. Her innate capability to get on with everybody implies that she is a pure match for a police officer. It’s simply that wherever Ruby goes, chaos follows. Issues like deadlines, punctuality and normal tidiness aren’t her priorities in life, which generally is a little infuriating for everybody round her. However regardless of her flaws, Ruby’s cheerful, easy-going perspective all the time makes her enjoyable to be round.”

What else has Shyko Amos been in? Death in Paradise is Shkyo Amos’s first huge break in the TV world, except for a quick look in A Very English Scandal.

Aude Legastelois performs Madeleine Dumas

Who’s Madeleine Dumas? Born and raised in Paris, Madeleine arrived in the earlier series to investigate cross-check DI Jack Mooney’s work – and initially she wasn’t impressed by what she discovered. Nonetheless, she was quickly gained over to his strategies and to life on the island, and now she’s right here for good.

“Saint Marie has uncovered Madeleine to a crew and neighborhood that’s full of all the qualities she’s prevented – heat, empathy, inclusivity, friendship and assist,” the BBC explains. “Typically it freaks her out however possibly in time she is going to begin to perceive there are other ways of attaining contentment.”

What else has Aude Legastelois been in? Since launching her display screen performing profession a pair of years in the past, Aude Legastelois has appeared in Budapest, Again Dwelling, They Had a Dream, and Nox.

Ralf Little will play DI Neville Parker

Who’s DI Neville Parker? The brand new Detective Inspector who’s set to switch DI Jack Mooney part-way by way of series 9. We don’t know a lot about him but, however we do know that he’s on a go to from Manchester and in some way finally ends up staying in Saint Marie for good.

“It took lower than 0.005 seconds to say sure to enjoying the new DI!” Little mentioned. “How may I not? Ardal has been fantastic in the previous couple of series and to comply with in his footsteps in a spot as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a fantastic honour and a dream come true. It’s a pleasure to play Neville and I can’t look ahead to viewers to see him in Paradise this series.”

What else has Ralf Little been in? He’s maybe best-known for enjoying Antony in The Royle Household, and for enjoying Jonny Keogh in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. The actor, who comes from Manchester, additionally has a background as a footballer; and his latest TV exhibits have included The A Phrase, Physician Who (as the character Steadfast), and Borderline.

Don Warrington performs Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Who’s Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? Having reached the prime rung of the police ladder on Saint Marie, Selwyn Patterson is a prolific networker and a gifted political operator. He not often will get hands-on with police work, however he’s all the time keeping track of his crew – and infrequently misses an opportunity to concern a dry put-down focused at DI Jack Mooney. He’s extraordinarily proud of his niece, Officer Ruby Patterson.

What else has Don Warrington been in? Don Warrington OBE is an skilled stage and display screen actor who first got here to public consideration as Philip in the seventies TV series Rising Damp. Since then, his credit have included C.A.T.S. Eyes, New Road Regulation, To Play the King, Hamlet, Henry IX, and The 5. He starred as the alternative-universe President of Nice Britain in 2006 Physician Who episode Rise of Cybermen, and (briefly) competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

Elizabeth Bourgine performs Catherine Bordey

Who’s Catherine? Described as “engaging, vibrant, pleasant and one of the island’s native treasures,” Catherine is a Frenchwoman who has spent should of her grownup life in Saint Marie. She runs a well-liked beach-front bar in Honoré and is aware of everyone in city.

What else has Elizabeth Bourgine been in? In France, the actress is finest identified for films and TV exhibits together with Personal Classes (Cours privé), A Coronary heart in Winter (Un cœur en hiver), and My Finest Buddy (Mon meilleur ami). Lately she’s been seen in the TV films Murders in Rochefort and Written in Blood.

Nina Wadia performs Anna Houghton

Who’s Anna Houghton? A British vacationer visiting Saint Marie, and a possible love curiosity for DI Jack Mooney. Anna is spending New Yr’s Eve on the island when she witnesses a masked murderer who is needed for homicide, and takes her proof to the police.

Nina Wadia tells RadioTimes.com: “She’s doing a 12 months’s price of journey as a result of it’s on her bucket listing and she or he’s had a bit of a time along with her ex-husband Mike, who was fairly egocentric, and so she thinks, ‘you already know what, I don’t want this in my life, I’m simply going to go and do what I’ve all the time needed to do.’ And he or she actually flies out, and when she least expects to satisfy another person, she sees Jack. And for her it’s fairly instantaneous. She form of simply is aware of that she likes him.”

What else has Nina Wadia been in? Nina Wadia is most well-known for starring as Zainab in the BBC cleaning soap EastEnders, a task she performed for six years till she left in 2013. Since then, we’ve seen her in Trollied, Danny and Mick, Aladdin, Nonetheless Open All Hours, Holby Metropolis, Homicide on the Blackpool Categorical, and Origin. Additional again, she additionally co-starred in the sketch comedy present Goodness Gracious Me.

Ashley Byam performs Xavier Prince

Who’s Xavier Prince? The highest bicycle owner on Crew Storm, who’s found useless in the center of a prestigious race on Saint Marie.

What else has Ashley Byam been in? Having performed the character Kasai in The Legend of Tarzan, he appeared in the TV series Each Clean Ever and in addition made a quick look in Giri/Haji. Ashley Byam has additionally racked up stage credit together with Absolute Hell and The Phlebotomist.

Adrian Bower performs Brian Hunter

Who’s Brian Hunter? The coach of Crew Storm.

What else has Adrian Bower been in? Having starred as DC Jim Cassidy in the TV series Badger and as Brian Steadman in Academics early in his profession, Adrian Bower has since appeared in A Contact of Fabric (as DC Des Hairihan), Mount Nice (as Greg), Love, Lies and Data (as Rob), The Final Kingdom (as Leofric) and Gangs of London (as Mark).

Jade Anouka performs Inez Farah

Who’s Inez Farah? The crew’s physiotherapist. She is engaged to at least one of the professional cyclists, Anton.

What else has Jade Anouka been in? Jade Anouka has lately performed Tommi in Idris Elba’s comedy Flip Up Charlie, Jess in Cleansing Up, and Alana Allerton in Trauma. She performed the character Alba in the festive film Final Christmas, alongside Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson.

Lloyd Everitt performs Josh Hunter

Who’s Josh Hunter? An underperforming member of Crew Storm. His father is the coach, and Josh has been below strain his complete life.

What else has Lloyd Everitt been in? His cleaning soap credit have included Jez Andrews in Casualty, and Ed Roberts in Emmerdale. The actor has lately appeared in Vacationer Entice, Midsomer Murders, and Flack.

Osi Okerafor performs Anton Maduro

Who’s Anton Maduro? The oldest member of Crew Storm.

What else has Osi Okerafor been in? The actor’s display screen credit embrace Hanna, King Gary, Stan Lee’s Fortunate Man, Fury, Angel Has Fallen, and Kill Command.

Learn on for extra Death in Paradise visitor stars…