Meet the cast of Disney’s Mulan live-action remake

A movie like Mulan couldn’t come sooner sufficient in the period of #MeToo –a younger, spirited and decided lady who defies her nation’s patriarchal decree of a person who’s obligated to serve in the Imperial Chinese language Military, all in an effort to take the place of her ailing father.

This isn’t the solely motive why the movie is vital nowadays.

Meet the full cast of Disney’s Mulan, with just a few additional faces.

Liu Yifei performs Mulan

Who’s Mulan? Hua Mulan is the eldest daughter of Hua Zhou who subverts each custom and Chinese language regulation by disguising herself as a male soldier in an effort to enlist in the Imperial Military in place of her ailing father, when it’s introduced that one man per household should serve.

Alongside the means, she is examined and learns to harness her innermost energy and embrace her true potential.

What else has Liu Yifei been in? Having been often called Fairy Sister in the leisure trade, she then starred in The Forbidden Kingdom and Outcast.

Donnie Yen performs Commander Tung

Who’s Commander Tung? He’s the high-ranking chief of the Imperial Military and turns into a mentor to Mulan. Each his and Chen’s character are primarily based on Li Shang from the 1998 movie. Li Shang’s character was divided into these two males, as the movie’s producer, Jason Reed who stated in a press release: “having a commanding officer that can also be the sexual love curiosity was very uncomfortable and we didn’t suppose it was applicable”.

What else has Donnie Yen been in? Donnie Yen gained worldwide recognition for enjoying taking part in Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man in the 2008 movie Ip Man, a field workplace success, in addition to Chirrut Îmwe in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and Xiang in xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017).

Jason Scott Lee performs Bori Khan

Who’s Bori Khan? Bori Khan is a Rouran warrier chief hellbent on avenging his father’s dying Khan relies on Shan Yu from the animated movie.

What else has Jason Scott Lee been in? Jason Scott Lee is finest recognized for his roles as Bruce Lee (no relation) in the 1993 martial arts movie, Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story and Mowgli in Disney’s reside motion remake of The Jungle E-book in 1994.

Lately, Lee performed Hades Dai in 2016’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Future and in 2019, he voiced the fundamental character, The Swordsman, for Kevin McTurk’s crowdsourced quick puppetry movie, The Haunted Swordsman.

Yoson An performs Chen Honghui

Who’s Chen Honghui? Chen is a assured and impressive recruit to Commander Tung’s unit and turns into Mulan’s ally and romantic curiosity. Each Chen and Tung are primarily based on Li Shang’s character in the animated movie.

What else has Yoson An been in? Yoson An rose to fame for being cast in a number one position in Lifeless Fortunate, an Australian crime drama thriller sequence alongside Rachel Griffiths in 2018.

In the identical yr, he starred in Mortal Engines, a post-apocalyptic motion journey movie directed by Christian Rivers and in addition starred Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving and Leila George.

Gong Li performs Xian Lang

Who’s Xian Lang? Xian Lang is a strong shape-shifting witch and Bori Khan’s ally.

What else has Gong Li been in? Gong Li, one of China’s most well-known Fifth Era actresses has starred in three of 4 Academy Award for Greatest Worldwide Function Movie-nominated Chinese language-language movies.

She can also be most notable for having appeared in Oscar-nominated Farewell My Concubine (1993), Breaking the Silence (2000), Memoirs of a Geisha (2005), Curse of the Golden Flower(2006) and Coming Dwelling (2014)

Jet Li performs The Emperor of China

Who’s the Emperor of China? He’s a sensible and benevolent ruler of China who orders the conscription of one man from every family to serve in the Imperial Military and struggle the Hun Military.

What else has Jet Li been in? Jet Li is finest recognized for his roles in Deadly Weapon 4 (1998), his main position as Han Sing in Romeo Should Die (2000), The One (2001) with Jason Statham, The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) with Jackie Chan, all three Expendables movies with Sylvester Stallone and as the lead villain in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Tzi Ma performs Hua Zhou

Who’s Hua Zhou? Mulan’s father and famend battle veteran, who’s recalled to the Imperial Military regardless of his failing well being and whom Mulan replaces secretly.

What else has Tzi Ma been in? Tzi Ma has had roles in tv exhibits, reminiscent of The Man in the Excessive Citadel, 24 and in movies, together with: Dante’s Peak, Rush Hour and Arrival.

Rosalind Chao performs Hua Li

Who’s Hua Li? Hua Li is Mulan’s mom and Zhou’s spouse.

What else has Rosalind Chao been in? Rosalind Chao is famed for her roles in mid-1980s CBS present, AfterMASH the place she performed Klinger’s South Korean spouse, Quickly-Lee, Rose Hsu Jordan in 1993’s The Pleasure Luck Membership, recurring character Keiko O’Brien on Star Trek: The Subsequent Era and Star Trek: Deep House 9 in the 1990s and Dr. Kim in The O.C in 2003.

Xana Tang will play Hua Xiu

Who’s Hua Xiu? Hua Xiu is Mulan’s youthful sister whose character was added to the movie’s plot, as filmmakers felt that her addition would function a “a broader emotional context and added extra motivation for [Mulan]”.

Mulan releases in UK cinemas on 27th March.