Meet the cast of Emily in Paris – Netflix’s latest comedy drama

Arriving on Netflix this week is Emily in Paris – a model new comedy drama starring Lily Collins as a twenty-something advertising government who’s despatched to the metropolis of romance for her dream job.

From the thoughts of Intercourse and the Metropolis’s Darren Star, Emily in Paris follows the American millennial as she navigates the French capital, makes an attempt to win over her unimpressed new colleagues and perhaps discover love alongside the approach.

With a star-studded cast, right here’s every thing you want to find out about who seems in Emily in Paris.

Lily Collins performs Emily Cooper



Netflix



Who’s Emily Cooper? Emily is an bold Chicago-based advertising government in her twenties who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her firm acquires a French luxurious advertising firm.

Assured but unable to talk french, Emily faces a quantity of challenges while attending to know her new dwelling, making numerous new associates and potential love pursuits alongside the approach.

The place have I seen Lily Collins earlier than? The daughter of musician Phil Collins, Lily Collins has paved out a profitable appearing profession and is finest recognized for starring in psychological action-thriller Abduction, fantasy journey Mirror Mirror and the movie adaptation of The Mortal Devices: Metropolis of Bones.

She just lately acted reverse Zac Efron in darkish drama Extraordinarily, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and performed Edith Tolkien, the spouse of J.R.R Tolkien in biopic Tolkien.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu performs Sylvie



Netflix



Who’s Sylvie? Sylvie is the effortlessly glamorous head at Savoir in Paris who isn’t finest happy when she learns she’s change into Emily’s new boss. Assured, intimidating and the epitome of “je ne sais quoi”, Sylvie is the one to impress at Savoir, though she makes it very arduous for Emily to take action.

The place have I seen Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu earlier than? French actress Philippine has starred in primarily French titles, together with romantic comedy Neuf mois and TV collection Name My Agent!

Ashley Park performs Mindy



Netflix



Who’s Mindy? Mindy is a twenty-something au pair dwelling in Paris who meets Emily by likelihood, however the two change into quick associates. A fellow expat who doesn’t need to return dwelling, Mindy acts as a cultural translator for Emily, who struggles to settle in at first.

The place have I seen Ashley Park earlier than? American actress Ashley Park is finest recognized in the theatre world, having starred as Tuptim in The King and I and Gretchen Wieners in Imply Ladies on Broadway, for which she earned a Tony nomination. She just lately appeared in Netflix’s Tales of the Metropolis as Jennifer.

Lucas Bravo performs Gabriel



Netflix



Who’s Gabriel? Gabriel is Emily’s enticing, charismatic downstairs neighbour who finds himself bumping into Emily frequently. He quickly turns into a pal and potential romantic curiosity of Emily’s, nonetheless consequently, Emily will get concerned in a considerably tough love triangle.

The place have I seen Lucas Bravo earlier than? French actor Lucas Bravo has appeared in a quantity of French titles, together with Sous le soleil de Saint-Tropez, T.O.C and Plus belle la vie.

Samuel Arnold performs Julien



Netflix



Who’s Julien? Julien is a colleague of Emily’s at Savoir, who’s extra sympathetic to her first blunders in the job and tries his finest to make her really feel at dwelling.

The place have I seen Samuel Arnold earlier than? Samuel Arnold has beforehand appeared in the Nationwide Theatre’s run of Antony & Cleopatra, in addition to french comedy Platane.

Camille Razat performs Camille



Netflix



Who’s Camille? Camille turns into Emily’s new pal when she meets her at a flower stand outdoors her new flat. Trendy, outgoing and down-to-earth, Camille is far friendlier than some of the different folks she’s met in Paris, though Emily receives a impolite awakening when she finds out why she bumps into Camille in her neighbourhood a lot.

The place have I seen Camille Razat earlier than? French actress and mannequin Camille Razat just lately starred in French miniseries The Disappearance and crime drama Capitaine Marleau.

Bruno Gouery performs Luc



NEtflix



Who’s Luc? Luc is Emily’s quick-witted, snarky Parisian co-worker who regardless of his typically impolite retorts, turns into a lifeline for Emily as she navigates Savoir.

The place have I seen Bruno Gouery earlier than? Bruno Gouery has starred in French model of Doc Martin in addition to comedies President Alphonse and Tremendous Jimmy.

Arnaud Viard performs Paul



Netflix



Who’s Paul? Paul is the founder of luxurious advertising agency Savoir who sells the firm to an American associate, resulting in Emily’s arrival in Paris.

The place have I seen Arnaud Viard earlier than? French actor Arnaud Viard has appeared in quite a few French titles, together with Paris Can Wait, Que du bonheur and Paris, Love, Reduce.

William Abadie performs Antoine



Netflix



Who’s Antoine? Antoine is the married but flirtatious proprietor of a French perfume home and a very long time consumer of Savoir, who takes a liking to Emily which is much less skilled than it instantly seems.

The place have I seen William Abadie earlier than? French actor William Abadie has starred in a quantity of English-language titles, having appeared in Gotham, Homeland, 90210, Chuck and Gossip Lady. He stars as Father Lasalle in upcoming struggle drama Ready for Anya alongside Stranger Issues’ Noah Schnapp.

Kate Walsh as Madeline

Getty

Who’s Madeline? Madeline is Emily’s boss and mentor in Chicago, who sends Emily to Paris after an surprising being pregnant stops her from going herself.

The place have I seen Kate Walsh earlier than? Kate Walsh is finest recognized enjoying Dr. Addison Montgomery in Gray’s Anatomy and Personal Follow, in addition to roles on Netflix’s 13 Causes Why and season two of The Umbrella Academy.