Meet the cast of Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown’s latest Netflix movie

Stranger Issues’ star Millie Bobby Brown is returning to our screens as Sherlock Holmes’ sleuth youthful sister in Netflix’s Enola Holmes alongside the likes of Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter.

Based mostly on American writer Nancy Springer’s novels of the identical identify, Enola Holmes stars Brown as the titular character, a wise and perceptive younger girl who units out to search out her eccentric mom (Bonham Carter), who disappears on the morning of her 16th birthday.

While avoiding her strict older brothers, who attempt to place Enola in a ending college for ‘correct’ younger girls, the beginner detective finds herself turning into concerned in a a lot larger thriller surrounding fellow runaway Viscount Tewkesbury.

That includes a star-studded cast, together with Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw and Chewing Gum’s Susie Wokoma, this Netflix movie isn’t one to overlook, particularly contemplating Henry Cavill’s “softer” tackle the iconic Sherlock Holmes.

Right here’s all the things you must learn about the cast of Enola Holmes.

Millie Bobby Brown performs Enola Holmes

Who’s Enola Holmes? Enola is the good and perceptive youthful sister of detective Sherlock Holmes, who discovers on the morning of her 16th birthday that her mom Eudoria, with whom she was very shut, is lacking.

After being positioned in a ending college for “correct” younger girls by her older brothers, Enola escapes to seek for her mom, outwitting these making an attempt to seize her alongside the manner and discovering herself concerned in a a lot larger thriller round younger runaway Lord.

The place have I seen Millie earlier than? British actress Millie Bobby Brown is finest identified for taking part in Eleven in Netflix sci-fi hit Stranger Issues, a task which earned her two Emmy Award nominations. She has since starred as Madison Russell in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the upcoming sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong.

Henry Cavill performs Sherlock Holmes

Netflix

Who’s Sherlock Holmes? Sherlock Holmes is the older brother of Enola, who continues to be constructing his status in the detective world when he’s confronted with the accountability of taking care of his sister following his mom’s disappearance.

In contrast to the Sherlocks we’ve seen in different diversifications of the Arthur Conan Doyle novels, this Sherlock is a extra human interpretation of the character, who finds himself studying empathy from Enola and unlocking his emotional aspect.

The place have I seen Henry earlier than? Henry Cavill is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood at the second, having portrayed Superman in Man of Metal, Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice and Justice League, in addition to Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.

He not too long ago starred in Mission: Not possible – Fallout, psychological thriller Evening Hunter and conflict drama Sand Citadel.

Sam Claflin performs Mycroft Holmes

Netflix

Who’s Mycroft Holmes? Mycroft is the older brother of Enola who sticks fiercely to the traditions of the time and tries to ship her to ending college after the disappearance of their mom. He’s the most uptight and mean-spirited of all the Holmes siblings and clashes with Enola on account of his ordered, rule-abiding method.

The place have I seen Sam earlier than? Sam Claflin made his movie debut in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, earlier than rising to prominence together with his function in The Starvation Video games movie sequence.

He has since starred in romcom Me Earlier than You, romantic drama Adrift, the Charlie’s Angels reboot and Netflix’s Love Marriage ceremony Repeat. He additionally has a recurring function on Peaky Blinders as British politician Oswald Mosley.

Helena Bonham Carter performs Eudoria Holmes

Netflix

Who’s Eudoria Holmes? Eudoria is Mycroft, Sherlock and Enola’s enigmatic, eccentic and free-thinking mom, who raised and educated Enola of their countryside house. An unconventional matriarch of the occasions they stay in, suffragette Eudoria taught Enola martial arts, science and cryptology fairly than the expertise befitting of a ‘correct girl’ however goes lacking on Enola’s 16th birthday.

The place have I seen Helena earlier than? Appearing legend Helena Bonham Carter has starred in blockbusters The Wings of the Dove, The King’s Speech, the Harry Potter sequence, Nice Expectations and a spread of Tim Burton movies, reminiscent of Massive Fish, Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing unit, Sweeney Todd and Alice in Wonderland.

She at the moment performs Princess Margaret on Netflix’s The Crown.

Louis Partridge performs Viscount Tewksbury

Netflix

Who’s Viscount Tewkesbury? The floppy-haired Viscount Tewkesbury is a younger runaway whose path crosses with Enola’s once they meet on a practice. Once they narrowly escape a harmful state of affairs, they quickly realise that Tewkesbury is concerned in an even bigger thriller than initially thought.

The place have I seen Louis earlier than? Louis Partridge is finest identified for taking part in Piero de Medici in Netflix’s Medici: The Magnificent, and beforehand appeared in Paddington 2 and Canadian drama Emil and the Detectives.

Fiona Shaw performs Miss Harrison

Netflix

Who’s Miss Harrison? Miss Harrison is the strict head mistress of Enola’s ending college. The single trainer is one of the first authority figures Enola finds herself clashing with, and has a robust infatuation with Mycroft.

The place have I seen Fiona earlier than? Irish-born actress Fiona Shaw is finest identified for taking part in Aunt Petunia in the Harry Potter sequence in addition to for her roles in Jane Eyre, Colette, Fleabag and Killing Eve. She is ready to star in upcoming movie Ammonite alongside Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

Burn Gorman performs Linthorn

Netflix

Who’s Linthorn? Linthorn is a bowler hat-wearing henchman, who’s been employed to kill Viscount Tewkesbury.

The place have I seen Burn earlier than? British actor Burn Goodman rose to fame as Owen Harper in Physician Who spin-off Torchwood and has since established himself in Hollywood, showing in Sport of Thrones, Flip: Washington’s Spies and Amazon drama The Man in the Excessive Citadel in addition to the Pacific Rim movies, The Darkish Knight Rises and upcoming live-action remake of Pinocchio.

Susan Wokoma performs Edith

Netflix

Who’s Edith? Edith is the proprietor of a London tea home and jiu-jitsu grasp who Enola stumbles upon on her journey and finds herself going head-to-head each bodily and politically with Sherlock on his quest to search out her.

The place have I seen Susan earlier than? BAFTA Breakthrough winner Susan Wokoma is finest identified for starring as Tracey’s uptight sister Cynthia in Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum, Jessica in Phoebe Waller Bridge’s Crashing, Raquel in Crazyhead and extra not too long ago, Mabel in 12 months of the Rabbit.

Adeel Akhtar performs Lestrade

Netflix

Who’s Lestrade? Inspector Lestrade is the iconic detective who typically finds himself working alongside Enola’s older brothers – Sherlock and Mycroft. The bumbling Scotland Yard officer comes face-to-face with Enola, who he initially dislikes.

The place have I seen Adeel earlier than? Adeel Akhtar received a BAFTA Award for his portrayal of Shazad in Murdered By My Father and has since starred in the BBC’s adaptation of Les Misérables, Daisy Haggard’s darkish sitcom Again to Life, Killing Eve, The Evening Supervisor and extra not too long ago, Netflix’s Homicide Thriller and The Massive Sick.

Frances de la Tour performs The Dowager

Getty

Who’s The Dowager? The Dowager is Viscount Tewkesbury’s grandmother.

The place have I seen Frances earlier than? Tony Award and Olivier Award-winner Frances de la Tour has appeared in The Historical past Boys as Mrs. Lintott, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Hearth, BBC sitcom Massive College, Outlander and extra not too long ago, Self-importance Honest.

Hattie Morahan performs Girl Tewksbury

Getty

Who’s Girl Tewkesbury? Girl Tewkesbury is Viscount Tewkesbury’s mom.

The place have I seen Hattie earlier than? Hattie Morahan is finest identified for showing in the live-action Magnificence and the Beast remake, Mr Holmes, The Golden Compass and Official Secrets and techniques.

