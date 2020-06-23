Meet the cast of Hanna season two

Amazon’s upcoming Hanna season two sees an overhaul of its common characters, as we’re launched to an entire new storyline and setting: ‘The Meadows’, a boarding school-type facility for trainee teenage assassins.

Esmé Creed-Miles leads the cast as Hanna, a teenage would-be murderer who was born in a laboratory and raised in the wilderness, after her father kidnapped her from the facility when she was a child.

Learn on for all the pieces you want want to want to find out about the cast and characters of Hanna season two.

Esmé Creed-Miles performs Hanna



Who’s Hanna? An adolescent who was raised in a distant forest by her adopted father, Erik, who trains her to combat and survive in any respect prices. In season one she learnt that her had been born at a facility owned by Utrax – a secret operation with the goal of elevating genetically modified feminine assassins – and that there have been others like her nonetheless being held captive.

She managed to seek out and observe down the different ladies, however just one – Clara – left along with her, whereas Hanna’s father Erik was killed throughout the rescue mission.

The place have I seen Esmé Creed-Miles earlier than? Hanna is Creed-Miles’ largest position up to now, however she has beforehand starred in Darkish River, Undercliffe, Pond Life, and varied brief movies, together with Jamie (which she additionally wrote and directed). As a toddler she performed Shirley Temple in Mister Lonely, alongside her mom, the Oscar-nominated actress Samantha Morton.

Mireille Enos performs Marissa Wiegler



Who’s Marissa Weigler? A CIA operative and previously trusted member of Utrax, throughout the course of Hanna season one Marissa found that the Utrax programme had continued with out her, and with out her information. Now on the outdoors, she should show herself a loyal ally to Hanna.

“Okaynowing that Utrax… is so duplicitous and deeply corrupt and all of that – the implications are terrifying, particularly now that she’s on the different aspect of wanting to guard Hanna,” Mireille Enos stated of her character in an interview with RadioTimes.com. “This story as an entire is quite a bit about journey. I believe Marissa is … recognising that she’s now on the path of Hanna’s progress.”

The place have I seen Mireille Enos earlier than? Neil Gaiman followers will recognise Enos for her position as Warfare, one of the 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse, in the acclaimed adaptation of Good Omens, however you may additionally know her from the US model of The Killing, during which she performed Sarah Linden reverse Hanna season one co-star Joel Kinnaman. She has additionally starred in the likes of Huge Love and The Captive.

Dermot Mulroney performs John Carmichael



Who’s John Carmichael? John Carmichael took over Utrax from Marissa Wiegler, and since then the operation has been operating easily, with all the trainee assassins getting into Section Two and turning into accustomed to the outdoors world. He’s decided to guard the mission – regardless of the price.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Mulroney stated that his character is “a really heat, approachable form of spymaster. [There are] some jokes”.

He additionally harassed that the viewer learns pretty rapidly that Carmichael is the “dangerous man,” stating: “You already know fairly quickly [that I play the bad guy], and David Farr [the series creator] is aware of what we’re all studying, you’ll be able to’t actually pull something over, to faux like I’m not the dangerous man for very lengthy is a story mistake. However how dangerous [my character is] – he takes his time to unspool. There’s even some we haven’t talked about. So it’s actually gratifying in that approach.”

He continued: “I slot in the organisation [Utrax] at the apex, and the introduction of the character is refined I might say, he falls into the story as if he owns it, which he does.”

The place have I seen Dermot Mulroney earlier than? Dermot Mulroney shall be a well-known face to many romcom followers, having starred as the main man in movies like My Finest Pal’s Wedding ceremony (reverse Julia Roberts) and The Wedding ceremony Date.

He’s additionally starred in The Household Stone and August: Osage County, whereas latest tv credit embrace the likes of Amazon Prime Video’s Homecoming, Showtime’s Shameless, and FX’s American Horror Story.

Yasmin Monet Prince performs Clara



Who’s Clara? Recognized at Utrax as trainee 249, Clara Mahan escapes with Hanna at the finish of season one, having discovered a file about her real-life start mom (whom she is set to seek out).

The place have I seen Yasmin Cash Prince earlier than? Clara is the actor’s largest position up to now, whereas her latest credit additionally embrace Channel 4’s Ellen, BBC’s Holby Metropolis, ITV’s Darkish Coronary heart, and the movie Nocturnal.

Áine Rose Daly performs Sandy



Who’s Sandy? Sandy (beforehand named trainee 242) is given the id of a healthful Midwest teenager, and she or he turns into absolutely immersed and invested in her new id and ‘Sandy’s’ household.

The place have I seen Áine Rose Daly earlier than? The actress reprises her Hanna position from season one, and has in any other case starred in Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video.

Gianna Kiehl performs Jules



Who’s Jules? A questioning and clever homosexual trainee who rebels towards the heterosexual id that Utrax assign her.

The place have I seen Gianna Kiehl earlier than? That is newcomer Kiehl’s first main on-screen position.

Anthony Welsh performs Leo Garner



Who’s Leo Garner? Carmichael’s right-hand man. A seemingly heat and empathetic Utrax operative, he’s popular with the trainees.

The place have I seen Anthony Welsh earlier than? Walsh’s has lately starred in Pure (as Joe); in the BBC’s The Trial of Christine Keele; Armando Iannuci’s The Private Historical past of David Copperfield (as ‘Ham’); and in the Black Mirror episode Crocodile.

Hanna season two launches on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 3rd July 2020. In the event you’re on the lookout for extra to look at, try our TV Information.