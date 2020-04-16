Meet the cast of Hidden series 2

Acclaimed drama Hidden is again for one more bleak story of crime in North Wales, with the present airing on BBC One in Wales and BBC4 throughout the relaxation of the UK.

In line with author Carys Lewis, the second run “follows three younger individuals which provides the writing a extra chaotic and unpredictable really feel” and is “primarily about lack of management”. This stands in direct distinction to the controlling nature of the antagonist throughout the present’s debut series.

You could find an introduction to the three younger characters under, in addition to a reminder of some of the returning favourites…

Sian Reese-Williams performs DI Cadi John

Who’s Cadi John? Cadi is a stoic and straight speaking detective inspector, who relocated to her hometown to take care of her ailing father previous to the occasions of series one, following a profitable profession as a metropolis cop.

Talking about the place we discover her character in series 2, Reese-Williams stated, “We discover Cadi attempting to take care of the grief of dropping her father, whereas attempting to maintain her head in her work.

“It’s a tough time for her – simply as one begins to return by way of the preliminary shock of dropping somebody and begin to try to take care of it, that’s the time that everybody round you begins to neglect and transfer on.”

She added, “She’s additionally confronted with coping with the estranged daughter of the sufferer of the case, and the parallels she sees between the two of them are tough for her to navigate professionally.”

What else has Sian Reese-Williams been in? Reese-Williams starred as Gennie Walker on Emmerdale for 5 years from 2008 till 2013, and along with Hidden she has additionally appeared on a quantity of different profitable Welsh dramas together with Hinterland and Requiem.

She was additionally a visitor star in series 5 of Line of Obligation, enjoying Sgt. Jane Cafferty for 2 episodes.

Sion Alun Davies performs DS Owen Vaughan

Who’s Owen Vaughan? Cadi’s skilled accomplice, Owen, is a neighborhood boy who grew to become a father for the first time throughout the occasions of series one.

In season two, we discover him and his spouse Sam battling parenthood and the impact it has had on their relationship.

Though he typically feels life is passing him by, by remaining in his hometown, he’s fiercely loyal to Cadi and a really competent police officer.

What else has Sion Alun Davies been in? Davies was half of the important cast of the second series of Welsh thriller series 35 Diwrnod, and has made appearances on a variety of different programmes together with Docs, Requiem and Britannia.

Annes Elwy performs Mia Owen

Who’s Mia Owen? Mia is 16 years previous and lives on a housing property along with her mom, with whom she has a really turbulent relationship.

Talking about her character, Elwy says, “She’s actually not like every character I’ve performed earlier than.

“The upbringing she’s had has left its mark on her, and has left her with little or no respect for anybody. She’s fearless, as a result of so far as she will see, she has nothing to lose.

“She’s brilliant, articulate, creative, eloquent, courageous, and fiercely impartial. She additionally appears to have extra emotional intelligence than anybody round her – so it’s straightforward for her to control, and run rings round the entire village.”

What else has Annes Elwy been in? Elwy performed the position of Beth March in the BBC’s latest adaptation of Little Ladies, and likewise appeared in an episode of the sci-fi anthology series Electrical Desires, based mostly on the works of Philip Ok. Dick.

Steffan Cennydd performs Connor Pritchard

Who’s Connor Pritchard? One other 16-year-old, Connor is new to the space, having lately arrived along with his mum and brother to get away from his abusive father.

Talking about his character, Cennydd stated, “With out giving an excessive amount of away, Connor has moved to Blaenau from South Wales along with his Mam and brother.

“Let’s simply say he’s fallen in with the incorrect crowd and from the second we meet him we all know he’s discovered himself in the incorrect place at the incorrect time. I can’t say greater than that!”

What else has Steffan Cennydd been in? Previous to showing on Hidden, Cennydd’s largest position was enjoying Denfer in the Welsh language drama Enid A Lucy.

Sion Eifion performs Lee Williams

Who’s Lee Williams? Lee is Mia’s older cousin, a personality who feels he has lived in her shadow his total life.

Regardless of displaying frequent indicators of aggression, Williams’ behaviour may be partly defined by the difficulties he experiences at house, with an absent mom, a violent older brother, and an infirm father.

What else has Sion Eifion been in? That is Eifion’s largest position to this point, however he has additionally appeared in Welsh language drama 35 Awr.

Hidden begins on BBC One Wales at 9pm on Tuesday 11th February and on BBC4 at 9pm on Saturday 15th February