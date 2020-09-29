Meet the cast of Honour

Gwyneth Hughes (Doing Cash) has penned the factual drama Honour, primarily based on the so-called honour killing of Banaz Mahmod in 2006.

Keeley Hawes leads the cast as the real-life police detective DCI Caroline Goode, whom we meet at the begin of the two-part drama following the disappearance of Banaz.

Learn on for the whole lot it’s worthwhile to find out about the cast and characters of Honour.

Keeley Hawes performs DCI Caroline Goode



ITV



Who’s DCI Caroline Goode? The actual-life former Scotland Yard detective who investigated the homicide of Banaz Mahmod, and who was awarded a Queen’s Police Medal for her efforts.

Banaz (seen in brief police interview clips, and performed by Buket Komur) was killed in 2006 on the orders of her father and uncle after she left an abusive relationship to be with one other man.

The place have I seen Keeley Hawes? Hawes first got here to our consideration in the likes of Tipping the Velvet and Spooks, and has gone on to star in (and sometimes headline) initiatives as diverse as Ashes to Ashes (as Alex Drake), ITV’s The Durrells, Line of Obligation (as Lindsay), and the record-breaking BBC thriller Bodyguard.

Rhianne Barreto performs Bekhal



ITV



Who’s Bekhal? The older sister of Banaz Mahmod, Bekhal ran away from the household residence previous to her sister’s loss of life. She testified for the prosecution throughout the trial associated to Banaz’s homicide.

The place have I seen Rhianne Barreto earlier than? Barreto is finest recognized for enjoying Sophie in the first season of Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna. She’s additionally starred in the TV collection Dixi, and extra lately in Isolation Tales and Day by Day.

Mark Stanley performs DS Andy Craig



ITV



Who’s DS Andy Craig? DS Andy Craig is a police detective engaged on the investigation into the so-called ‘honour killing’ of Banaz Mahmod.

The place have I seen Mark Stanley earlier than? Stanley lately reprised his function as alcoholic detective Hugo Duffy in the second season of Netflix police procedural drama Felony: UK. He additionally lately starred reverse his Honour co-star Alexa Davies in one other factual time Drama, White Home Farm. Different initiatives have included Sanditon (as Lord Babington), Elizabeth is Lacking, the TV mini-series Little Ladies (as Professor Bhaer) and Run (as Finnie).

Alexa Davies performs Keilly Jones

Who’s Keilly Jones? An analyst engaged on the police investigation into the disappearance and homicide of Banaz Mahmod.

The place have I seen Alexa Davies earlier than? Davies isn’t any stranger to factual crime drama, having lately performed Julie Mugford in the drama White Home Farm. She’s additionally starred in Mamma Mia: Right here We Go Once more (as Younger Rosie); Detectorists (as Kate); Silent Witness; Raised by Wolves; Harlots (as Betsey Fletcher); and Lifeless Pixels.

Michael Jibson performs DS Stuart Reeves



ITV



Who’s DS Stuart Reeves? DS Stuart Reeves is a police detective investigating the loss of life of Banaz Mahmod in 2006.

The place have I seen Michael Jibson earlier than? Two years in the past Jibson received an Oliver Award for his efficiency as King George III in Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton in London. On-screen, he’s appeared in huge funds movies together with Magnificence and the Beast, 1917 (as Lieutenant Hutton), and Les Misérables (as the Foreman who fires Fantine). Extra lately, he performed Tecwen Whittock in ITV’s factual comedy drama Quiz.

Moe Bar-El performs Rahmat Sulemani



ITV



Who’s Rahmat Sulemani? The boyfriend of Banaz Mahmod, and the man she left her abusive husband for.

The place have I seen Moe Bar-El? The actor is finest recognized for roles in The Bureau (as Shapur Zamani) and in Tehran (as Karim). He’s additionally appeared in the likes of Casualty, Docs, and Snatch.

Umit Ulgen performs Mahmod Mahmod



ITV



Who’s Mahmod Mahmod? The daddy of Banaz and Bekhal Mahmod.

The place have I seen Umit Ulgen earlier than? The actor has made appearances in initiatives as diverse as Physician Unusual (as Sol Rama), The Tunnel, The Bureau (as Commendenant Sehrat), and Spectre.

Selva Rasalingham performs Ari Mahmod



ITV



Who’s Ari Mahmod? The uncle of Banaz and Bekhal Mahmod.

The place have I seen Selva Rasalingham earlier than? Rasalingham performed Umar Kazemi in EastEnders, and Barek in Versailles. He’s additionally starred in Cursed, Skyfall, The Mummy (as King Menehptre), and The Satan’s Double.

Honour airs on ITV this September. Contact IKWRO Ladies’s Rights Organisation for extra details about Honour Primarily based Abuse. If you happen to’re in search of one thing to look at tonight, take a look at our TV Information.