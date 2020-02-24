Meet the cast of Inside No 9 series 5

It’s been a protracted wait however Inside No. 9 is lastly again on BBC Two, bringing extra offbeat tales and stunning twists with it.

As at all times, creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith have attracted some excellent performing expertise to carry their newest batch of scripts to life.

Right here’s every thing you must find out about the actors in series 5 and who they’re taking part in…

Reece Shearsmith performs Neville Griffin

Who’s Neville Griffin? Neville is a passionate up and coming magician, searching for that one wonderful trick that can catapult him to stardom.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? Shearsmith is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 together with Steve Pemberton, his writing associate on The League of Gents and Psychoville. He has appeared in Good Omens, Mid Morning Issues with Alan Partridge and Edgar Wright’s The World’s Finish.

Steve Pemberton performs Willy Wando

Who’s Willy Wando? Willy is an older magician with humble ambitions, who has just lately invented a shocking new trick billed as a “chair elevating expertise.”

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Pemberton is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 together with Shearsmith and the duo often seem in episodes collectively. Outdoors of collaborations along with his writing associate, Pemberton has additionally starred in Sky Atlantic’s Tenting, ITV’s Benidorm and the first series of Blissful Valley.

Fionn Whitehead performs Gabriel

Who’s Gabriel? Gabriel writes for a scholar newspaper and has a eager curiosity in magic himself, significantly sleight of hand.

What else has Fionn Whitehead been in? Whitehead burst onto the scene in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed World Battle II movie Dunkirk and adopted it up with a starring function in Black Mirror‘s interactive function Bandersnatch.

Jill Halfpenny performs Jennie

Who’s Jennie? Jennie is Neville’s spouse who assists along with his performances.

What else has Jill Halfpenny been in? Halfpenny is a giant title in soapland, having been a series common on each Coronation Road and EastEnders, showing in the latter as a love curiosity for Albert Sq. icon Phil Mitchell.

Extra just lately, she has had main roles on Waterloo Highway, Channel 4’s sci-fi series People, Kay Mellor’s In The Membership and hard-hitting BBC drama Three Women.

Tom Goodman-Hill performs Detective Inspector Hewson

What else has Tom Goodman-Hill been in? Goodman-Hill is one other People alumnus, showing in all three series of the science fiction present. He additionally had main roles on the ITV dramas Cheat and Mr Selfridge, in addition to the iconic first episode of Black Mirror titled The Nationwide Anthem.

