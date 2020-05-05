Meet the cast of Isolation Stories on ITV

Like most features of life, tv manufacturing has been hit exhausting by coronavirus, with nearly each sequence compelled to droop filming because of the pandemic.

Because of this, ITV have put collectively a brand new sequence of brief movies starring massive title expertise, filmed from residence adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Right here’s every little thing you want to find out about the cast of ITV’s Isolation Stories…

Sheridan Smith performs Mel

Who’s Mel? Mel is a closely pregnant lady who’s dealing with emotions of loneliness and abandonment throughout lockdown. The daddy of her little one needs nothing to do along with her and having just lately moved to a brand new metropolis, she resides alone and with out associates to name on.

What else has Sheridan Smith been in? Sheridan Smith is one of the most prolific actors on British tv, whose latest starring roles embrace Cleansing Up, Black Work and Cilla. She broke out in in style sitcoms Two Pints of Lager and Gavin & Stacey.

Daniel Lawrence Taylor performs Kwame

Who’s Kwame? Kwame is one of Mel’s colleagues, who tries to achieve out to her over a video convention name.

What else has Daniel Lawrence Taylor been in? Lawrence Taylor created and starred in the ITV2 sitcom Timewasters, a couple of struggling South London jazz band who get despatched again in time to the 1920s. He additionally starred in post-apocalyptic sitcom Cockroaches and was an everyday performer on Tracey Ullman’s Present.

Nina Wadia performs Yasmine

Who’s Yasmine? Yasmine is one other of Mel’s colleagues, who’s discovering the lockdown significantly troublesome as she could lose her job.

What else has Nina Wadia been in? Cleaning soap followers will recognise Wadia as Zainab Masood on BBC One’s EastEnders, a task she performed from 2007 till 2013. She has additionally had main roles in the comedies Goodness Gracious Me and Nonetheless Open All Hours, in addition to the newest sequence of Loss of life in Paradise.

Angela Griffin performs Rochelle

Who’s Rochelle? Rochelle is a psychiatrist working remotely from residence, speaking to her sufferers through video conferencing apps.

What else has Angela Griffin been in? Griffin acquired her begin enjoying Fiona Middleton on Coronation Road, leaving the cleaning soap in 1998 to pursue different tasks. Since then, she has starred in highschool drama Waterloo Street, Sky comedy Mount Nice and detective sequence Lewis. She’s going to subsequent be seen in Netflix’s White Strains, from Cash Heist creator Alex Pina.

Darren Boyd performs Mike

Who’s Mike? Mike is one of Rochelle’s most demanding sufferers, who suffers from hypochondria which has been heightened by the coronavirus outbreak.

What else has Darren Boyd been in? Boyd’s latest roles embrace Sky’s arctic drama Fortitude, Stan Lee’s Fortunate Man and the comedy sequence Spy, about an MI5 agent going by means of a divorce.

Robert Glenister performs Ron

Who’s Ron? Ron is man in the early levels of dementia who contracts coronavirus and requires care from his son.

What else has Robert Glenister been in? Glenister is finest recognized for his roles in BBC One’s Hustle and spy drama Spooks. Extra just lately, he appeared in Journey’s Finish, a struggle movie based mostly on the play by RC Sherriff.

Tom Glenister performs Russell

Who’s Russell? Russell is Ron’s son, who’s isolating in the similar home as him and cares for him when he falls sick with coronavirus.

What else has Tom Glenister been in? Glenister’s performing roles thus far embrace hit ITV dramas Doc Martin and Vera. He’s the real-life son of Robert Glenister.

Eddie Marsan

Who’s Eddie Marsan enjoying? Marsan is enjoying a single father to 2 youngsters, nonetheless emotionally recovering from his spouse leaving him.

What else has Eddie Marsan been in? Marsan has appeared in a number of main movies and tv exhibits, together with Vera Drake, Pink Driving, BBC One’s Jonathan Unusual & Mr Norrell, Marvel Comics flick Deadpool 2 and Edgar Wright’s The World’s Finish.

David Threlfall

Who’s David Threlfall enjoying? Threlfall is enjoying Marsan’s father-in-law, who lives in the similar neighbourhood and makes an attempt to entertain his grandchildren from exterior the window.

What else has David Threlfall been in? Threlfall is finest recognized for enjoying Frank Gallagher on Channel 4’s long-running black comedy Shameless.

Isolation Stories premieres on Monday 4th Could on ITV at 9pm