Meet the cast of ITV period drama The Singapore Grip

Boasting a big ensemble cast, The Singapore Grip is packed full of acquainted faces in addition to relative newcomers to our screens.

The ITV drama is predicated on the novel by JG Farrell and is about in the Singapore of 1941-42, exploring and satirising colonial society in the run-up to the Japanese invasion.

Listed below are the cast and characters it’s good to meet.

Luke Treadaway performs Matthew Webb

Who’s Matthew Webb? Younger Matthew Webb finds himself summoned to Singapore in 1941 when his aged father, a rich businessman, is taken in poor health. Described as “a relatively naïve and harmless moralistic younger man,” Matthew spent the run-up to the Second World Struggle working for the League of Nations and he holds ‘progressive’ concepts. He’s, we’re advised, “decided to proper the exploitative wrongs being accomplished to the locals by the Blackett & Webb firm” however is “thwarted by the impending menace of battle and, being terrified of offending his father’s long-term enterprise associate, the commanding determine of Walter.” Upon arrival, Matthew instantly finds himself caught between two very completely different girls: Joan Blackett and Vera Chiang.

What else has Luke Treadaway been in? Luke Treadaway received an Olivier Award for main function in The Curious Incident of the Canine in the Evening-Time. On display screen, he’s starred as Dr Arthur Calgary in Agatha Christie adaptation Ordeal by Innocence, Vincent Rattrey in Fortitude, James in A Avenue Cat Named Bob, Brewis in Assault the Block and Hugh Fenton in Traitors. Attempt to not get him confused along with his similar twin brother (and fellow actor) Harry Treadaway, although, whose credit embody Star Trek: Picard, Mr Mercedes, The Crown, and Penny Dreadful.

David Morrissey performs Walter Blackett

Who’s Walter Blackett? The ruthless chairman of rubber service provider and company home Blackett & Webb Ltd, which he constructed up alongside outdated Mr Webb. Walter Blackett believes solely in the rightness of the British Empire and the virtues of commerce, and so he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with newcomer Matthew Webb. Nonetheless, father-of-three Walter has a intelligent plan to subdue Matthew and produce him into the fold by marrying him to his eldest daughter, Joan.

What else has David Morrissey been in? Some of David Morrissey’s most notable latest roles have included Philip ‘The Governor’ Blake in The Strolling Useless, Aulus in Britannia, Sam Webster in The Lacking, and Inspector Borlú in The Metropolis and the Metropolis. A little bit additional again, he earned a Bafta nomination for starring as Stephen Collins in State of Play, and received an RTS Award for taking part in Gordon Brown in The Deal. Different TV reveals and films have included Sense and Sensibility, The Different Boleyn Lady, Crimson Using, Nowhere Boy, and Centurion.

Charles Dance performs Mr Webb

Who’s Mr Webb? Matthew’s 70-year-old father, who’s a semi-retired associate in Blackett & Webb Ltd. Mr Webb was capable of ruthlessly construct up a enterprise empire based on the exploitation of the native communities and financial system, however over the years he has developed a unique perspective from his enterprise associate Walter Blackett: he now admires the idealistic nature of his son, and is ready to vouch for Chinese language refugee Vera Chiang when Walter refuses to take action – finally inviting Vera to dwell with him, and creating an in depth platonic relationship along with her. Mr Webb has grow to be extra eccentric in his later years and now enjoys pruning his roses in the nude.

What else has Charles Dance been in? Since making his display screen debut in 1974, Charles Dance has had a prolific profession with loads of high-profile roles. In recent times, these roles have included Lord Mountbatten in The Crown, Martin Benson in The Widow, Tywin Lannister in Sport of Thrones, Mr Fairlie in The Lady in White, and Commander Picton in Little Drummer Lady. Different credit embody The Nice Hearth, Strike Again, Bleak Home, Gosford Park, The Imitation Sport, Alien 3, Terry Pratchett’s Going Postal, and The Jewel in the Crown.

Jane Horrocks performs Sylvia Blackett

Who’s Sylvia Blackett? Walter’s spouse, and mom to 2 grown-up children – Monty and Joan – in addition to to little Kate. Sylvia Blackett is described as “a good pillar of native society” who units nice retailer by repute and appearances. She is deeply involved about the “unsuitable males” her eldest daughter Joan enjoys flirting with, although her husband Walter trusts that Joan will finally be smart.

What else has Jane Horrocks been in? Rather a lot of issues. She was Bubble/Katy Grin in the sitcom (and the film) Completely Completely Fabulous, with different credit together with Little Voice, Life is Candy, Rooster Run, Corpse Bride, Trollied, The Superb Mrs Pritchard, and The Witches. On the stage, she was Olivier-nominated for her starring function in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, and he or she’s additionally been up for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

Georgia Blizzard performs Joan Blackett

Who’s Joan Blackett? The eldest daughter of the Blackett household, Joan is “a phenomenal and rebellious younger lady, with no qualms in stringing a quantity of males alongside… she depends on her sexual attract and sharp intelligence to make sure that males fall beneath her spell.” However when Matthew Webb arrives in Singapore, Joan rapidly realises that marrying him can be a superb enterprise transfer in uniting the Blackett and Webb household fortunes; all she has to do is seduce him. As ITV places it, “Joan takes after her father in her ruthless angle in the direction of the emotions of these round her – a top quality he sees and admires – prompting him to share his secrets and techniques of the commerce and produce her into the rubber fold.”

What else has Georgia Blizzard been in? The Australian actress is a relative newcomer to our screens, having been chosen after a worldwide casting search. She’s beforehand made small appearances in Thor: Ragnarok and in Residence and Away.

Elizabeth Tan performs Vera Chiang

Who’s Vera Chiang? A mysterious Chinese language refugee. After an opportunity assembly with Joan Blackett on the boat from Shanghai in 1937, she comes again into the image in Singapore a couple of years later when she asks Joan’s father to vouch for her and save her from deportation. Walter Blackett declines to take action, however Mr Webb steps in – and the two rapidly type a friendship. Vera, who speaks good English, says she was born in Russia to a Chinese language tea service provider and a Russian princess; “she is a survivor, and fiercely unbiased, having travelled the world and managed to get out of each scenario unscathed. She falls in love with Matthew, however the odds are towards them with Matthew’s naïve nature and of course, Joan.”

What else has Elizabeth Tan been in? She is maybe best-known for starring as Xin Chiang (later Xin Proctor) in ITV cleaning soap opera Coronation Avenue, making a short-lived however dramatic look in 2011. Since then, Elizabeth Tan has appeared in The Syndicate, Waterloo Street, and High Boy (as Maude); she additionally has an upcoming function in Emily in Paris. Physician Who followers could recognise her as Anna Zhou, the character she performed in 2008 episode Journey’s Finish.

Luke Newberry performs Monty Blackett

Who’s Monty Blackett? Walter and Sylvia’s solely son, who can be the apparent inheritor to take over the firm. Nonetheless, he’s foolish, spoiled, brash and insensitive, and – a lot to Walter’s dismay – he has little or no curiosity in enterprise, in addition to being distinctly missing in brains and customary sense; his pursuits truly lie in paid sexual encounters, brothels, and the pursuit of amusement. Monty can be decided to keep away from combating in the battle or collaborating in the battle effort, and (in frequent along with his father) he believes completely in the superiority and advantages of the British Empire.

What else has Luke Newberry been in? The BAFTA-nominated actor starred as Kieren Walker in the TV sequence In the Flesh. Luke Newberry’s different credit embody From Darkness (as DS Anthony Boyce), Dying in Paradise, Cucumber and Banana, The Legend of Hercules, and Anna Karenina. He additionally made a quick look in the ultimate Harry Potter film, taking part in Teddy Lupin.

Colm Meaney performs Main Brendan Archer

Who’s Main Brendan Archer? As a associate in Blackett & Webb, the Main oversees one of its subsidiaries referred to as the Mayfair – a rubber firm which is Mr Webb’s pet retirement undertaking. The Main is reserved and thoughtful, and he befriends characters together with Mr Webb, Vera Chiang, Matthew Webb; his sense of civic responsibility evokes him to type out a civilian firefighting unit and suppose up methods to assist pet canines by means of air raids and gasoline assaults. However whereas the Main is more and more conscious of (and upset by) his firm’s callous and exploitative practices, he does nothing about it.

The Singapore Grip is definitely the final in a trio of novels, JG Farrell’s ‘The Empire Trilogy’, however – whereas every novel offers with overarching themes – the characters do not likely overlap. The exception to that is the determine of Main Brendan Archer, who readers of Farrell’s ‘Troubles’ (1970) will recognise as the protagonist from that Booker Prize-winning novel.

What else has Colm Meaney been in? The Irish actor is thought to Star Trek followers for his function as Miles O’Brien. Not too long ago he starred as Finn Wallace in Gangs of London; different credit embody Con Air, Layer Cake, Hell on Wheels, The Journey, and Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.

Bart Edwards performs Captain James Ehrendorf

Who’s Captain James Ehrendorf? A good-looking American soldier who’s hopelessly in love with Joan, though she treats him terribly. He’s conscious of this, however topics himself to repeated humiliations. Ehrendorf can be an outdated pal of Matthew Webb’s from the time they spent finding out collectively at Oxford.

What else has Bart Edwards been in? Having made his TV debut in EastEnders as Olly Greenwood again in 2008, Bart Edwards went on to look in Name the Midwife, Peep Present, and Contemporary Meat. Over the final couple of years we’ve seen him as Jasper Hunt in UnREAL, Urcheon in The Witcher, Jonathan Kay in State of Happiness, and – most just lately – as Fredrik in Netflix drama Younger Wallander.

Christophe Guybet performs Francois Dupigny

Who’s Francois Dupigny? Frenchman Dupigny fled French Indochina when the Japanese took the area in 1940, arriving in Singapore with simply the garments on his again. He has ended up dwelling at Mr Webb’s home, the Mayfair, and befriending Main Brendan Archer. Described as “the thinker of the piece,” he’s “one of the solely characters who actually fears the development of the Japanese, and predicts that they’ll accomplish that imminently and with ease.” (In the novel, additionally it is indicated that Dupigny is solely interested in pubescent teenage women – a element which can not have made it into the TV sequence!)

What else has Christophe Guybet been in? The French actor has appeared in a quantity of French-language TV reveals and films, together with Sakho & Mangane, ‘Les trois frères, le retour’, and Famille décomposée.

Sam Cox performs Sir Robert Brooke-Popham

Who’s Sir Robert Brooke-Popham? Air Chief Marshall and Commander in Chief Far East, “whose hubris sees him grossly underestimate the Japanese.” As ITV places it, “Like the majority of the British colonialists in Singapore presently, he believed of their superiority, and is, in impact, the cause they had been defeated so rapidly and humiliatingly, having didn’t deploy ‘Operation Matador’ to countermand their menace.” Sir Robert Brooke-Popham was truly an actual particular person.

What else has Sam Cox been in? The character actor appeared in 2006 Physician Who episode The Fool’s Lantern, taking part in Detective Inspector Bishop; he’s additionally been in Casualty, Father Brown, and Anna Karenina.

Different actors and characters embody…

Joe Bannister as Slyvia’s much-younger brother, Charlie Tyrell , who drinks an excessive amount of and is combating in the battle.

as Slyvia’s much-younger brother, , who drinks an excessive amount of and is combating in the battle. Julian Wadham as Walter’s enterprise rival, Solomon Langfeld .

as Walter’s enterprise rival, . Nicholas Agnew as Solomon’s son Nigel Langfeld , who’s a volunteer firefighter and way more spectacular than Walter’s personal son Monty.

as Solomon’s son , who’s a volunteer firefighter and way more spectacular than Walter’s personal son Monty. Ed Birch as an Aide to Brooke-Popham, based mostly on the character of Sinclair Sinclair from the novel – who has a powerful stutter.

as an Aide to Brooke-Popham, based mostly on the character of from the novel – who has a powerful stutter. Dave Tan as Chinese language businessman Mr Wu .

as Chinese language businessman . Richard Lumsden as Basic A Percival , a key navy determine on the British facet.

as , a key navy determine on the British facet. Danny Yeo as Mr Webb’s servant Cheong .

as Mr Webb’s servant . Martin Wenner as the (actual life) Governor of the Straits Settlements, Sir Shenton Thomas.

The Singapore Grip airs from Sunday 13th September at 9pm on ITV. Try what else is on with our TV Information.

You should buy The Singapore Grip on Amazon now.