Meet the cast of ITV’s Belgravia

April 13, 2020
9 Min Read

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has tailored his interval novel Belgravia right into a six-part collection spanning over 26 years, with an intensive and star-studded cast that includes the likes of Tamsin Greig, Harriet Walter, Tom Wilkinson, and Philip Glenister.

Right here’s every little thing it is advisable find out about the cast and characters.

Tamsin Greig performs Anne Trenchard

Who’s Anne Trenchard? The daughter of a instructor, Anne is a intelligent, elegant girl, married to social climber James Trenchard and mom to Sophia and Oliver. When her daughter procures the household invites to the now-legendary Brussels ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo, Anne foresees social embarrassment – however nothing like the scandal that can hang-out her for the subsequent twenty years.

The place have I seen Tamsin Greig earlier than? The theatre and display actress is probably greatest recognized for her roles in Friday Evening Dinner (as mum Jackie) and in Episodes (as Beverley). She’s additionally starred in the likes of Inexperienced Wing, Shaun of the Useless, White Warmth, the 2009 TV collection of Emma, and in the TV mini-series The Diary of Anne Frank.

Harriet Walter performs Woman Brockenhurst

Who’s Woman Brockenhurst? An aristocrat with an incredible sense of superiority, she masks her non-public sadnesses with aplomb. Married to the Earl of Brockenhurst, they’ve one son, Lord Edmund Bellasis, who’s the apple of his mom’s eye.

The place have I seen Harriet Walter earlier than? No stranger to a interval drama, Walter has starred in the movie Sense and Sensibility (as the insufferable Fanny Dashwood); The Younger Victoria; and Atonement, amongst others. She’s additionally extra just lately starred in the TV collection Black Earth Rising, Netflix’s The Crown (as Clemmie Churchill) and Star Wars: The Drive Awakens (as Dr Kalonia).

Philip Glenister performs James Trenchard

Who’s James Trenchard? A social climber who began out as a London market dealer, James rose in standing throughout the warfare in opposition to Napoleon, changing into one of the Duke of Wellington’s principal suppliers –  and dubbed “The Magician”. In years following the Battle of Waterloo, he’s since joined the Cubitt brothers in constructing a brand new space of London for the wealthy: Belgravia.

The place have I seen Philip Glenister earlier than? Glenister is greatest recognized for his iconic function as the foul-mouthed police detective Gene Hunt in the hit collection Life on Mars and its sequel, Ashes to Ashes. He’s additionally starred in Cranford, The Hole Crown, Inside No. 9, and Hidden.

Tom Wilkinson performs the Earl of Brockenhurst

Who’s the Earl of Brockenhurst? Lord Brockenhurst is a typical aristocrat, however loves his spouse regardless of their marriage of customized. Twenty years after the occasions of the Battle of Waterloo, his current scenario has introduced out his extra depressive tendencies.

The place have I seen Tom Wilkinson earlier than? The Oscar-nominated movie and tv actor has starred in Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Resort (as the Writer), Michael Clayton, The Full Monty, Shakespeare in Love, The Greatest Unique Marigold Resort, the TV mini collection John Adams (as Benjamin Franklin) and The Kennedys.

Richard Goulding performs Oliver Trenchard

Who’s Oliver Trenchard? A toddler at the begin of the collection and son of James and Anne, grown-up Oliver is entitled and believes whole-heartedly in his superiority, however just isn’t ready to work for a residing. He’s married to Susan, a petulant social climber.

The place have I seen Richard Goulding earlier than? The actor is greatest recognized for taking part in Prince Harry in each King Charles III and in the satirical present The Windsors. He’s additionally starred in Brexit: The Uncivil Battle (as Boris Johnson), Island of Desires, Recent Meat, Me Earlier than You, and extra just lately in ITV’s real-life crime drama White Home Farm.

Alice Eve performs Susan Trenchard

Who’s Susan Trenchard? Daughter of a rich service provider, Susan is the Trenchard’s spoilt however intelligent daughter-in-law.

The place have I seen Alice Eve earlier than? The British actress has starred in She’s Out of My League, Star Trek: Into Darkness (as Carol Marcus), Males in Black 3, Earlier than We Go, Begin for Ten, and the Oscar-nominated movie Bombshell. She additionally starred as a well-liked influencer and bride-to-be in the Black Mirror episode Nosedive.

Emily Reid performs Sophia Trenchard

Who’s Sophie Trenchard? The Trenchard’s lovely daughter, Sophia is a younger girl in love as she prepares to attend the Duchess of Richmond’s ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo.

The place have I seen Emily Reid earlier than? The up-and-coming actress has starred in Leprechaun Returns and Curfew.

Jeremy Neumark Jones performs Lord Bellasis

Who’s Lord Bellasis? The good-looking son and inheritor to the Earl and Countess of Brockenhurst.

The place have I seen Jeremy Neumark Jones earlier than? The rising actor is greatest recognized for roles in The Final Put up, Grantchester, One of Us, and The Feed.

Jack Bardoe performs Charles Pope

Who’s Charles Pope? A Victorian entrepreneur, he’s unaware of the true circumstances of his beginning. Charming, youthful, and clever, he’s decided to make his personal mark on the world.

The place have I seen Jack Bardoe earlier than? Recent out of drama faculty, that is Bardoe’s first main on-screen function.

Ella Purnell pays Woman Maria Gray

Who’s Woman Maria Gray? A good looking and eligible younger girl, her mom has recognized the older John Bellasis as an acceptable match for her, however she is put-off by his snobbish airs and his dislike of international locations.

The place have I seen Ella Purnell earlier than? You’ll in all probability recognise the actress for roles in Miss Peregrine’s Dwelling for Peculiar Youngsters, By no means Let Me Go (as Younger Ruth), Maleficent (as Younger Maleficent), TV collection Sweetbitter, and the TV mini-series Ordeal by Innocence (as Hester Argyll).

James Fleet performs Reverend Stephen Bellasis

Who’s the Reverend Stephen Bellasis? The jealous and weak youthful brother of the Earl of Brockenhurst, his personal son John Bellasis is because of ultimately inherit the Brockenhurst property.

The place have I seen James Fleet earlier than? Worldwide viewers will in all probability recognise the English actor for his roles in 4 Weddings and a Funeral (as the wealthy but socially inept Tom), Sense and Sensibility (during which he performed the husband of Belgravia co-star Harriet Walker), and as Hugo Horton in The Vicar of Dibley. He’s extra just lately starred in ITV collection Unforgotten, Patrick Melrose, and The Pale Horse.

Adam James performs John Bellasis

Who’s John Bellasis? A egocentric and grasping man, he is aware of that he’ll ultimately inherit from his uncle, the Earl of Brockenhurst.

The place have I seen Adam James earlier than? James performed Neil in the collection Physician Foster, and starred as the prime minister in King Charles III. He’s additionally starred in episodes of Extras, Ashes to Ashes, Hustle, Dr. Who, and extra just lately performed Adam McKay in Deep State.

Diana Hardcastle performs Grace Bellasis

Who’s Grace Bellasis? The dissatisfied spouse of Reverend Stephen Bellasis, and mom to the conceited John Bellasis.

The place have I seen Diana Hardcastle earlier than? The actress has starred in The Greatest Unique Marigold Resort and its sequel, episodes of Midsomer Murders, and Taggart, and the mini-series The Kennedys (during which she and her husband, Belgravia co-star Tom Wilkinson, performed real-life husband and spouse Joe and Rose Kennedy).

Tara Fitzgerald performs Woman Templemore

Who’s Woman Templemore? Maria Gray’s mom, she is decided to make sure that her daughter makes a prudent match somewhat than marry for love.

Who’s Tara Fitzgerald? Worldwide viewers will recognise Fitzgerald for her function as Selyse Baratheon (mom of greyscale sufferer Princess Shireen) in HBO’s epic fantasy collection Recreation of Thrones. She’s additionally starred in the BBC collection Waking the Useless, and movies together with Sirens and The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill However Got here Down a Mountain.

Paul Ritter performs Turton

belgravia-butler

Who’s Turton? The Trenchard’s family butler, he’s been with the household for years, however isn’t above making an attempt to make some (dishonest) cash out of them forward of his personal retirement.

The place have I seen Paul Ritter earlier than? Ritter’s CV embrace movie credit as different as Son of Rambo, Quantum of Solace, and Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince. He’s additionally starred in Friday Evening Dinner (reverse Belgravia co-star Tamsin Greig), and extra just lately historic dramas Chernobyl and Catherine the Nice.

Saskia Reeves performs Ellis

Who’s Ellis? Woman’s maid to Anne Trenchard, she’s each crafty and devious.

The place have I seen Saskia Reeves earlier than? The English actress has appeared in TV exhibits together with Wolf Corridor, Luther, Wallander, A Little one in Time, Worricker Trilogy, and Us.

Bronagh Gallagher performs Speer

Who’s Speer? Woman’s maid to Susan Trenchard, she’s formidable and constant to her mistress.

The place have I seen Bronagh Gallagher earlier than? Gallagher just lately starred in Armando Iannucci’s The Private Historical past of David Copperfield. She’s additionally appeared in movies like Pulp Fiction, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and Mary Reilly.

Naomi Frederick performs the Duchess of Bedford

Who’s the Duchess of Bedford? An early advocate of afternoon tea, she is snobbish and reluctant to ask Anne Trenchard to her London residence.

The place have I seen Naomi Frederick earlier than? The theatre and display actress has appeared in the likes of The Youngsters Act, My Household, The Trial of Tony Blair, Medical doctors, and Holby Metropolis.

Diana Kent performs the Duchess of Richmond

Who’s the Duchess of Richmond? The hostess behind the well-known ball on the eve of Waterloo, she’s the sister of Woman Brockenhurst.

The place have I seen Diana Kent earlier than? The movie and TV actress has starred in MotherFatherSon, Holby Metropolis, Heavenly Creatures, Methods to Lose Buddies & Alienate Folks, and One Day.

Serena Evans performs Mrs Pope

Who’s Mrs Pope? The loving adoptive mom of Charles Pope, whose true origins are unknown to him.

The place have I seen Serena Evans earlier than? The actress performed Mrs. Hammond in Disaster, Grandma in There She Goes, and has beforehand starred in TV tasks together with Lewis, Casualty, and The Skinny Blue Line.

Belgravia airs Sundays at 9pm on ITV

