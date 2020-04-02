Meet the cast of ITV’s Quiz

Again in the Noughties, the common British quiz present Who Desires To Be A Millionaire? was rocked by the so-called coughing scandal, involving ‘Coughing Main’ Charles Ingram and his spouse, Diana.

Now ITV are dramatising the crime and ensuing court docket case, with a star-studded cast together with Succession star Matthew Macfadyen and Michael Sheen. Learn on for every part you might want to find out about the cast and characters of Quiz.

Matthew Macfadyen performs Main Charles Ingram

Who’s Main Charles Ingram? A profitable contestant on Who Who Desires To Be A Millionaire? who was later embroiled in the present’s notorious coughing scandal, he and his spouse have been each discovered responsible of dishonest and of “procuring the execution of a precious safety by deception” in 2003.

The place have I seen Matthew Macfadyen earlier than? The British actor might be greatest identified for his roles in Spooks, Ripper Road, Frost/Nixon, the movie model of Pleasure and Prejudice (he performed Mr Darcy), and at present HBO’s Succession (he performs Tom Wambsgans ).

Sian Clifford performs Diana Ingram

Who’s Diana Ingram? Charles Ingram’s spouse and co-conspirator, she was additionally beforehand a contestant on Who Who Desires To Be A Millionaire? previous to her husband’s look.

The place have I seen Sian Clifford earlier than? Fleabag followers will in all probability recognise Clifford as Claire, the title character’s high-maintenance sister. She additionally performed the scheming Martha Crawley in the ITV adaptation of Self-importance Truthful.

Michael Sheen performs Chris Tarrant

Who’s Chris Tarrant? The host and quiz grasp of Who Who Desires To Be A Millionaire?.

The place have I seen Michael Sheen earlier than? Sheen has kind for enjoying real-life individuals, having beforehand starred as Tony Blair 3 times (The Deal, The Queen, and The Particular Relationship), and as broadcaster David Frost in Frost/Nixon. He’s additionally starred in the likes of The Twilight Saga, Masters of Intercourse, and extra not too long ago Good Omens.

Helen McCrory performs Sonia Woodley QC

Who’s Sonia Woodley QC? The lawyer who defended the Ingrams’ case.

The place have I seen Helen McCrory earlier than? The actress is greatest identified for her roles as Narcissus Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies; as Polly Grey in the BBC sequence Peaky Blinders; and for roles in MotherFatherSon, Skyfall, Hugo, and The Queen (by which she performed Cherie Blair).

Mark Bonnar performs Paul Smith

Who’s Paul Smith? The Tv Chairman of manufacturing firm Celador, and the brains behind Who Who Desires To Be A Millionaire?.

The place have I seen Mark Bonnar earlier than? Bonnar is understood for his roles in People (as Dr. Neil Sommer), Shetland, Line of Responsibility (as DCC Mike Dryden), Unforgotten, and extra not too long ago in six-part sequence Summer season of Rockets.

Michael Jibson performs Tecwen Whittock

Who’s Tecwen Whittock? The Ingram’s co-conspirator, the Crown Prosecution argued that Tecwen’s coughing alerted Charles to the right solutions.

The place have I seen Michael Jibson earlier than? The actor received an Olivier award for enjoying King George III in the West Finish model of Hamilton, and you may additionally recognise him for his on-screen work – he performed the seedy manufacturing facility foreman in the movie model of Les Misérables, and has starred in 1917, Magnificence and the Beast, and Star Wars: The Final Jedi.

Aisling Bea performs Claudia Rosencrantz

Who’s Claudia Rosencrantz? ITV’s real-life former Leisure Commissioner.

The place have I seen Aisling Bea earlier than? The comic and actress is greatest identified for her roles in This Approach Up (which she created and starred in, alongside Sharon Horgan) and Netflix’s Dwelling with Your self reverse Paul Rudd.

Elliott Levey performs David Briggs

Who’s David Briggs? Paul Smith’s colleague at Celador.

The place have I seen Elliott Levey earlier than? The actor has starred in the likes of Press, Peaky Blinders, State of the Union, Black Earth Rising, and movies Homicide on the Orient Specific, Philomena, and Florence Foster Jenkins.

Trystan Gravelle performs Adrian Pollock

Who’s Adrian Pollock? Diana’s brother, he’s additionally obsessive about the quiz present Who Desires To Be A Millionaire?.

The place have I seen Trystan Gravelle earlier than? The Welsh star performed Greg in final yr’s Baptiste, and Baldwin in A Discovery of Witches. He additionally performed the youthful model of Robbie Coltrane’s character in Nationwide Treasure.

Risteard Cooper performs David Liddiment

Who’s David Liddiment? The actual-life former director of programmes and channels at ITV.

The place have I seen Risteard Cooper earlier than? Cooper has starred in Batman Begins, Scrumptious, No Offence, and An Disaster.

Jerry Killick performs Paddy Spooner

Who’s Paddy Spooner? A self-confessed quiz professional who advises Diana Ingram.

The place have I seen Jerry Killick earlier than? The actor has starred in Nicole and OJ, Second Spring and Monkey Sandwich.

Quiz will start on Monday 13th April at 9pm on ITV. Try what else is on with our TVInformation.