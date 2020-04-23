Meet the cast of ITV’s Van Der Valk

In ITV’s new reboot of Amsterdam-based detective drama Van Der Valk, Marc Warren takes over the traditional function from the late Barry Foster. He’s joined by a line-up of British and Dutch actors, with a core cast of cops in addition to brand-new visitor stars for every episode.

Listed below are the cast and characters you’ll meet as Commissaris Van der Valk investigates a string of high-profile circumstances in the Dutch capital:

Marc Warren performs Piet Van der Valk

Who’s Piet Van der Valk? A Commissaris in the Dutch police, who has earned the respect of his crew. He loves Amsterdam, lives on a ship, and is described as “snug in his personal pores and skin, road sensible, instinctive and unapologetic.” Marc Warren says: “Van Der Valk is an everyman kind of character. He displays the energies of Amsterdam: its tolerance and liberalism. He is usually a loner, and at occasions he may appear slightly taciturn or moody however he has some stuff occurring that we discover out about as the present goes on. There’s positively a disappointment there and by the finish of the collection we discover out why.”

What else has Marc Warren been in? The actor is maybe best-known for enjoying Danny Blue in Hustle, Albert Blithe in Band of Brothers, or Nick Saverese in The Good Spouse. He not too long ago starred as the dastardly Samuel Parker in Beecham Home, and he was Pete Mayfield in the Netflix drama Protected. Different credit embrace Physician Who (as Elton Pope), State of Play, The Vice, Flack, The Musketeers, Mad Canines, and Jonathan Unusual & Mr Norrell.

Maimie McCoy performs Lucienne Hassell

Who’s Lucienne Hassell? Inspector Hassell works alongside Van der Valk. She is his trusted confidante, and is described as “calm amid a storm, centred, right down to earth”.

What else has Maimie McCoy been in? The actress beforehand starred in The Musketeers as Milady de Winter, alongside her Van Der Valk co-star Marc Warren. You’ll have seen her not too long ago as Nancy Raynott in White Home Farm, or as DC Tracy Joyce in A Confession – and she or he performed Grace Harper in the BBC daytime drama London Kills. In 2016 she additionally had a job in DCI Banks, enjoying Tamsin Richards.

Elliot Barnes Worrell performs Job Cloovers

Who’s Job Cloovers? Junior police officer Cloovers is “fresh-faced, eager and desperate to impress”. He’s a diligent and gifted investigator with a keenness for stats.

What else has Elliot Barnes Worrell been in? As a relative newcomer to our screens, the actor has appeared in Dolittle (enjoying Captain William Derrick), The Strangers, and Prepared Participant One. He additionally performed the character Easter in Jericho, however Elliot Barnes Worrell is maybe best-known for his stage work.

Luke Allen-Gale performs Brad De Vries

Who’s Brad De Vries? A member of Van der Valk’s crew. He’s described as “no Einstein, a handsome mid-ranking Sergeant, extra fascinated about ladies than promotion”.

What else has Luke Allen-Gale been in? His largest roles to this point have included William Whele in the TV collection Dominion, Daniel Springer in Monroe, and Fredirigo in The Borgias. Luke Allen-Gale can be a voice actor, together with for the Ultimate Fantasy video video games.

Darrell D’Silva performs Hendrik Davis

Who’s Hendrik Davis? The pathologist. He’s “foul-mouthed, arduous residing, hard-drinking however efficient”.

What else has Darrell D’Silva been in? The actor, who’s a veteran of the Royal Shakespeare Firm, has appeared on-screen in a quantity of TV reveals – together with Informer, Strike Again, and Recreation of Thrones.

Emma Fielding performs Julia Dahlman

Who’s Julia Dahlman? The Chief Commissaris, i.e. Van der Valk’s boss. 4 years in the past she sustained accidents which proceed to hamper her bodily. Dahlman is “a velvet fist in an iron glove, a politician and honest supporter of the crew”.

What else has Emma Fielding been in? Except for being Oliver-nominated for her theatre work, Emma Fielding has appeared in a ton of TV reveals. She not too long ago performed Nicolette in Les Misérables, the voice of Kisar in Physician Who episode Demons of the Punjab, and Amy Hollis in Unforgotten; different credit embrace Near the Enemy, Darkish Angel, Years and Years, and Cranford.

Stephanie Leonidas performs Eva Meisner

Who’s Eva Meisner? Eva works at a espresso store and at an artwork gallery. She clear has cash, and when the episode begins she’s internet hosting an enormous fancy gown get together at her canal-side home.

What else has Stephanie Leonidas been in? Most not too long ago, she starred as Violetta Talenti in Endeavour. You might also recognise her from Snatch (the place she performed Chloe Koen) or American Gothic (enjoying Sophie Hawthorne), or from her function as Irisa in the TV collection Defiance.

Vineeta Rishi performs Therese Ramecker

Who’s Therese Ramecker? The mom of a younger man who has gone lacking. She works at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

What else has Vineeta Rishi been in? Followers of the TV cleaning soap Docs will recognise her as Dr Jas Khella, a job she performed till 2013. Since then, she’s performed Rupal in collection 4 of Line of Responsibility, Anji in Boy Meets Woman, and DC Rakhee Shah in Collateral.

Different visitor stars for episode one embrace…

Reinout Bussemaker as the right-wing politician Ed De Klerk

Daniel Lapaine as left-wing politician Paul Oosterhuis

Frances Gray as his spouse, Clauida Oosterhuis

Danny Westerweel as Eva’s buddy and coworker, Dave Smit

Arian Nik as Kalari Ramecker, who’s kidnapped by thugs on his option to a celebration

Victor Low as Manus Bakker

Hylke Van Sprundel as Tim Brouwer

Kees Boot as thug Bartel Peters

Van Der Valk begins Sunday, 26th April at 8pm on ITV – take a look at what else is on with our TV Information