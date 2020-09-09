Meet the cast of Julie and the Phantoms

Kenny Ortega has develop into the grasp of the teen musical – having helmed the Hugh College Musical and Descendants trilogies for Disney – and now the acclaimed choreographer is brining his abilities to Netflix for a model new collection.

Julie and the Phantoms relies on a Brazilian TV collection and follows a youngster who rediscovers her love of music after she kinds a band with three ghosts.

There is a pretty big ensemble cast concerned – learn on for all the pieces you should find out about the most important gamers, together with who they’re taking part in and the place you may need seen them earlier than.

Madison Reyes performs Julie



Netflix



Who’s Julie? Julie is fifteen and generally looks like she struggles to slot in at her highschool, particularly after her mom handed away. The demise has had a profound affect on Julie, even seeing her lose her ardour for music. However all that adjustments when she meets the phantoms, who reignite the spark and set her on a musical highway to restoration.

What else has Madison Reyes been in? That is Reyes’ first main position – she is a complete newcomer to the display. She has ambitions to sooner or later carry out on Broadway.

Charlie Gillespie performs Luke



Netflix



Who’s Luke? One of the phantoms, Luke is a likeable guitarist who seems from the exterior to be extraordinarily assured. Nonetheless that confidence is hiding come insecurities, and in fact he’s one thing of a delicate romantic.

What else has Charlie Gillespie been in? Gillespie might be greatest identified for taking part in Brian in two episodes of the 2018 reboot of Charmed, whereas different credit embrace roles in the collection 2nd Technology and the movie Runt.

Owen Joyner performs Alex

Who’s Alex? One other of the band members, Alex is a drummer and is described as the emotional glue that holds the band collectively, whereas he’s proficient, neurotic, and self-deprecating.

What else has Owen Joyner been in? Joyner beforehand discovered fame in a pair of Nickelodeon collection: he performed Crispo Powers in 100 Issues to Do Earlier than Excessive College and Arc in Knight Squad.

Jeremy Shada performs Reggie



Netflix



Who’s Reggie? Simple-going bass participant Reggie is described as an all spherical good man, who’s one thing of a prankster – whereas he’s additionally very eager to go away a mark for himself in the music world.

What else has Jeremy Shada been in? You may not recognise Shada’s face however there’s an excellent likelihood his voice might be acquainted – he voices Finn the Human in Journey Time and Lance McClain in Voltron: Legendary Defender and has additionally had voice roles in movies together with ParaNorman and Ralph Breaks the Web.

Jadah Marie performs Flynn



Netflix



Who’s Flynn? Julie’s greatest pal, Flynn is a sarcastic highschool pupil who is smart past her years and enjoys poetry and rap. When Julie first tells her of the ghosts she is extraordinarily sceptical and barely anxious about her pal’s psychological state – however she quickly discovers that she was telling the fact.

What else has Jadah Marie been in? Marie continues to be very younger however she already has a good few credit to her title, having beforehand appeared as a most important cast member on sitcom Mann & Spouse along with small movies roles in Prepared Participant One and Descendants 3.

Savannah Might performs Carrie



Netflix



Who’s Carrie? Carrie is Julie’s nemesis who fronts her personal group – an all lady ensemble known as Soiled Candi. She is going to do something to sabotage Julie, and is relationship her crush, Nick.

What else has Savannah Might been in? Earlier credit score for Might embrace a most important half on Nickelodeon collection Knight Squad and the lead position in TV film The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders.

Booboo Stewart performs Willie

Who’s Willie? Willie is one other ghost, he’s one thing of a cool man and has now been skateboarding round Hollywood for many years. He helps Luke, Alex and Reggie to navigate the spirit world.

What else has Booboo Stewart been in? Stewart has made appearances in some fairly main franchises, having performed Seth Clearwater in the Twilight Saga and Warpath in X-Males: Days of Future Previous. He additionally performs one of the lead roles in the Disney musical movie collection Descendants – additionally directed by Kenny Ortega.

Carlos Ponce performs Ray

Who’s Ray? Ray is Julie’s dad who works as an acclaimed photographer, and though he too is grieving the loss of his spouse he’s at all times there for his daughter.

What else has Carlos Ponce been in? Ponce has a wealth of Spanish-language credit embrace showing in a number of cleaning soap operas, and has appeared in movies together with {Couples} Retreat and Spy. Different small display roles embrace common roles in Hollywood Heights and Taking part in with Fireplace.

Cheyenne Jackson performs Caleb Covington

Who’s Caleb Covington? Caleb could also be charming, however he’s not all that he appears: this ghost from 1940’s Hollywood, who was an influential and inspirational performer earlier than his demise, shouldn’t be trusted.

What else has Cheyenne Jackson been in? Jackson might be greatest identified for his quite a few stage roles, however his CV additionally consists of a number of movie and TV appearances. These credit embrace movies comparable to United 93 and Mutual Pals, whereas on the small display he has appeared in 4 seasons of American Horror Story and had visitor roles on 30 Rock and Glee.

Julie and the Phantoms involves Netflix 10th September. In the meantime, take a look at the greatest collection on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix or go to our TV Information for what else is on.