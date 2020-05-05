Meet the cast of Killing Eve season 3

Killing Eve season two ended with a literal bang when psychopath murderer Villanelle shot her enemy/love curiosity, British intelligence agent Eve Polastri, leaving the latter’s destiny unsure.

Now, although, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are again reprising their roles – alongside a star-studded worldwide cast.

Learn on for all you want to learn about the cast and characters of Killing Eve season three.

**Warning: incorporates spoilers for Killing Eve seasons one and two**

Sandra Oh performs Eve Polastri

Who’s Eve Polastri? A former desk-based MI5 agent who was employed off-the-books for a MI6 activity power seeking to catch feminine murderer Villanelle. Eve grew to become embroiled in a sexually charged cat-and-mouse sport, culminating together with her stabbing Villanelle at the finish of season one – earlier than the pair unexpectedly teamed up in season two to convey down a tech billionaire-turned-snuff movie fan, Aaron Peel, and Villanelle’s creepy handler Raymond, whom Eve killed with an axe (not realising that Villanelle had a gun on her).

In the ultimate moments of season two Eve finally refused to run off with Villanelle, and the latter shot her in retaliation and left her for useless in Rome, Italy. In season three, we be taught that she survived her bullet wound – and is “hiding in plain sight”…

The place have I seen Sandra Oh earlier than? You’d be arduous press to not conflate the Golden Globe-winning actress together with her most iconic function: the over-achieving Cristina Yang in the US medical drama Gray’s Anatomy, a task she performed from 2005 to 2014. Her different display screen credit embody The Princess Diaries, Sideways, Sorry, Haters, Shitty Boyfriends, and Arduous Sweet.

Jodie Comer performs Villanelle

Who’s Villanelle? A glamorous, multi-lingual Russian murderer and psychopath who found final season that she had been inadvertently working for a shadowy organisation referred to as “The Twelve”.

She is obsessive about Eve, however after the occasions of season two she believes her to be useless, and is making an attempt to maneuver on.

The place have I seen Jodie Comer earlier than? Comer performed Kate in the hit BBC collection Physician Foster, and Rey’s mom in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She has additionally starred as Elizabeth of York in The White Princess, performed Ivy Moxam in TV mini-series 13, and was additionally in My Fats Diary and Keep in mind Me.

Fiona Shaw performs Carolyn Martens

Who’s Carolyn Martens? Eve’s ex-boss, final season Carolyn confirmed her true, manipulative colors when it was revealed that she had intentionally employed Villanelle as an spy in the hopes that she’d flip rogue and kill Aaron Peel.

She’s additionally mom to Kenny, a tech genius who has now distanced himself from his mum’s line of work because of this of her harmful game-playing.

The place have I seen Fiona Shaw earlier than? She lately performed Fleabag’s therapist in the hit comedy-drama of the identical identify, however she’s maybe finest generally known as the terrible Aunt Petunia from the Harry Potter movie franchise. She has additionally starred as Marnie Stonebrook in True Blood.

Owen McDonnell performs Niko Polastri

Who’s Nico Polastri? Eve’s husband. The pair grew aside over the course of seasons one and two, and he ultimately had an affair with colleague Gemma – whom Villanelle brutally murdered. At the begin of season three he’s nonetheless traumatised, and is recuperating in a therapy facility.

The place have I seen Owen McDonnell earlier than? McDonnell lately starred in the TV movie Accountable Baby. Beforehand he performed Sergeant Jack Driscoll from Irish TV collection Single-Handed, and has additionally been Michael Coyne in My Mom and Different Strangers, McArthur in Paula, and Tom in An Klondike.

Sean Delaney performs Kenny Stowton

Who’s Kenny Stowton? Eve’s buddy and former colleague, Kenny’s candy mood is a pointy distinction to his ruthless mom, Carolyn. At the begin of season three, Kenny has switched from espionage to journalism, and is engaged on an investigation into “The Twelve”.

The place have I seen Sean Delaney earlier than? Killing Eve is Delaney’s first common display screen function, following a one-off look on Midsomer Murders in 2016.

Kim Bodnia performs Konstantin

Who’s Konstantin? Villanelle’s former handler, he bought her out throughout final season. He’s now residing in London, away from his younger daughter.

The place have I seen Kim Bodnia earlier than? The Danish actor Bodnia might be finest identified for taking part in Martin in The Bridge. He’s additionally appeared in Hostages, The Killing, and The Inspector and the Sea.

Steve Pemberton performs Paul

Who’s Paul? A bureaucrat initially from the International Workplace, he’s been introduced in to supervise Carolyn’s workforce.

The place have I seen Steve Pemberton earlier than? The League of Gentleman star is one of the creators behind Inside No. 9. He’s additionally starred in Good Omens, Worzel Gummidge, Britannia, Dying in Paradise, and Psychoville.

Harriet Walter performs Dasha

Who’s Dasha? A former Russian gymnast, and an outdated affiliate of Villanelle’s who tracks her down at the begin of season three.

The place have I seen Harriet Walter earlier than? The actress is presently performed Caroline, Countess of Brockenhurst in ITV’s interval drama Belgravia.

She additionally performs Girl Caroline Collingwood in the darkly humorous collection Succession, and has beforehand starred in the movie Sense and Sensibility (as the insufferable Fanny Dashwood); The Younger Victoria; the TV collection Black Earth Rising, Netflix’s The Crown (as Clemmie Churchill); Atonement; and Star Wars: The Power Awakens (as Dr Kalonia).

Raj Bajaj performs Mo Jafari

Who’s Mo Jafari? Carolyn’s most up-to-date protégée at MI6.

The place have I seen Raj Bajaj earlier than? The actor might be finest identified to followers of Netflix’s A Christmas Prince franchise, wherein he performs the eccentric dressmaker, Sahil. He’s additionally starred in Medical doctors and Physician Who.

Gemma Whelan performs Geraldine

Who’s Geraldine? Carolyn’s “hyper-empathic” daughter, whom we meet throughout episode two.

The place have I seen Gemma Whelan earlier than? Worldwide audiences will most likely recognise Whelan for her function as Yara Greyjoy in HBO’s fantasy collection Sport of Thrones. She’s additionally starred as Marian Lister in BBC One’s Gentleman Jack; as Ann Eaton in ITV collection White Home Farm; as Kate in Upstart Crow; and extra lately as Mrs Weston in the newest movie adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.

Danny Sapani performs Jamie

Who’s Jamie? The editor of Bitter Tablet, the investigative information website the place Kenny is working at the starting of season three.

The place have I seen Danny Sapani earlier than? The TV and movie actor has starred in Black Panther, Star Wars: The Final Jedi, Netflix’s The Crown (as President Nkrumah, whom the younger Queen Elizabeth II famously danced with), and extra lately in Harlots and in MotherFatherSon.

Turlough Convery performs Bear

Who’s Bear? An eccentric worker at Bitter Tablet, Bear is hooked on Tangfastic sweets and confesses that he has no self-control.

The place have I seen Turlough Convery? The actor lately performed the gluttonous Arthur Parker in ITV’s current Jane Austen collection Sanditon. He’s additionally starred in My Mad Fats Diary, the TV mini-series Les Misérables, Poldark (as Tom Harry) and in the movie Prepared Participant One.

Ayoola Good performs Audrey

Who’s Audrey? An worker at investigative information website Bitter Tablet.

The place have I seen Ayoola Good earlier than? The actress performed Zéphine in the TV mini-series Les Misérables, and has additionally starred in Vera, Holby Metropolis, and Juliet, Bare.

Yuli Lagodinsky performs Irina

Who’s Irina? Konstantin’s precocious daughter, whom Villanelle beforehand held hostage.

The place have I seen Yuli Lagodinsky earlier than? That is the younger actress’ first on-screen function.

Camillie Cottin performs Helene

Who’s Helene? A member of The Twelve, the shadowy organisation that employs each Villanelle and her handler, Dasha.

The place have I seen Camillie Cottin earlier than? The French actress has beforehand starred in Allied (co-starring Brad Pitt), Name My Agent!, Dumped, and the TV collection Mouche.

Killing Eve will start on BBC iPlayer on Monday 13th April – the day after it launches in America. New episodes will then be accessible to stream each Monday from 6am

The present can even hit BBC One just below per week later, with the first episode on Sunday 19th April at 9pm and new episodes following every Sunday at 9pm

Try what else is on with our TV Information