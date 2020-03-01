Meet the cast of Last Tango in Halifax series five

BBC One’s beloved comedy-drama Last Tango in Halifax has returned to our screens, with all the fundamental cast again for extra.

We haven’t seen the characters since 2016, so in case you’ve forgotten the finer particulars of the household tree, right here’s a useful information…

Anne Reid performs Celia

Who’s Celia? Celia was a sharp-tongued, 70-something widow when she first reconnected with childhood sweetheart Alan, after recognizing him on Fb in series one and getting engaged quickly afterwards (earlier than introducing their respective daughters, Caroline and Gillian). The pair are very completely different (she’s a Day by day Mail reader, whereas Alan prefers The Guardian) and have had their ups and downs, however at the begin of series five they (seem) fortunately married and are doing-up their good bungalow.

Talking at the series premiere, Anne Reid stated of her character: “I stated to Sally [Wainwright, the show’s creator] please don’t ever make her [Celia] good. I find it irresistible. If she abruptly turned terribly candy – no, I wouldn’t like that… I’ve discovered that you simply get extra laughs in case you’re disagreeable.”

The place have I seen Anne Reid earlier than? The actress is thought for enjoying Valerie Barlow in the long-running cleaning soap opera Coronation Avenue, and extra just lately as Mrs. Thackeray in Upstairs Downstairs; grandmother Muriel in BBC One drama Years and Years; and Girl Denham in the Jane Austen adaptation Sanditon.

Derek Jacobi performs Alan

Who’s Alan? Father to Gillian, Alan is a sweet-tempered man who is totally besotted when he first reconnects with Celia. Nonetheless, he’s not a person with out faults, and when his grown-up, illegitimate son Gary seems on the scene, he struggles to inform Celia about an affair that he had in the 1980s whereas along with his first spouse, Gillian’s mom. Nonetheless, by the time we final noticed Alan, he and Celia had reconciled (aided by the belated honeymoon in New Zealand that millionaire Gary paid for…).

It’s been seven years since they wed, and Alan and Celia are completely happy – however when Alan means that he would possibly wish to get a part-time job in a grocery store, snobbish Celia isn’t finest happy…

“He’s behind a until. You realize she’s a horrible snob,” Anne Reid stated of Celia’s perspective in direction of Alan’s new job. “She has delusions of grandeur, she actually does.”

Of his character, Derek Jacobi stated at the series premiere: “I believe I [Alan] want just a little bit of my independence and I can see flaws in her [Celia] that I didn’t see earlier than. And I could make my opinion recognized in advance. It’s an effort – I’m on skinny ice along with her – however I’m decided to state my case and be my very own man and I believe he’s [Alan is] getting just a little bit uninterested in us. You realize, we want one thing to offer us a bit of the different, you recognize, simply getting a job, getting out, being round folks helps.”

The place have I seen Derek Jacobi earlier than? The legendary stage and display screen actor’s credit have included roles in Vicious, Gosford Park, The King’s Speech, Gladiator, Homicide on the Orient Specific, and just lately as Metatron in Good Omens and the Bishop in BBC One’s adaptation of Les Misérables.

Sarah Lancashire performs Caroline

Who’s Caroline? Caroline is Celia’s daughter, a accountable head trainer and mom to 2 teenage boys. Though she initially hates her new step-sister Gillian (and vice-versa), they start to bond and confide in each other.

Caroline was beforehand married to the no-good John – he was dishonest on her earlier than she began an affair with a girl named Kate. Finally Caroline begins a relationship with Kate, who turns into pregnant by way of a sperm donor, and the pair marry. Nonetheless, (in what proved a controversial storyline) tragedy strikes and Kate is killed in a hit-and-run, though her child Flora survives. At the begin of season five, Caroline is a widow and single mother or father.

Talking about her character’s capacity to deal with tragic occasions, Sarah Lancashire stated: “She’s just about a relentless [but] I believe additional down the line and we do see really a component of her not coping notably properly, which is uncommon for her… But in addition [this series] she’s dipping her toe once more in the water in phrases of of a doable relationship.”

The place have I seen Sarah Lancashire earlier than? The actress might be finest recognized for enjoying Catherine Cawood in the series Completely satisfied Valley, however she’s additionally just lately starred in MotherFatherSon (as a creepy politician), as Polly in the TV series The Accident, and she or he’s simply completed filming the upcoming adaptation of Everybody’s Speaking About Jamie, in which she’ll play Jamie’s mum Margaret New.

Nicola Walker performs Gillian

Who’s Gillian? Gillian is Alan’s daughter, a farmer and widow whose husband Eddie was abusive to her (and whose loss of life in the household barn, we later study, was not an accident in any case; Gillian admits to Caroline that she killed him in order to stop additional sexual and bodily abuse).

Gillian turns into engaged to policeman Robbie, her former brother-in-law and childhood sweetheart, however she cheats on him twice (as soon as with Caroline’s ex John). Celia convinces her to not depart Robbie at the altar, and the pair do marry – however after Gillian confesses to him that she killed his brother, Eddie, she leaves her.

In series five, Celia has found that the farmhouse has woodworm, and is struggling to pay to repair it. Talking at the series premiere, Nicola Walker stated: “I [Gillian] have borrowed an extraordinarily great amount of cash to broaden my flock, as is the method of life… and she or he wants her dad [Alan]. And you recognize I’ve [Gillian has] nonetheless obtained my son dwelling with me along with his companion, his little one and I’m nonetheless counting on my dad.”

The place have I seen Nicola Walker earlier than? Exterior of Last Tango in Halifax, Walker might be finest recognized for her roles as DCI Cassie Stuart in the ITV series Unforgotten, and as Hannah Stern in BBC One’s The Break up. She’s additionally starred in Spooks, Collateral, and performed one half of the horrible people duo in 4 Weddings and a Funeral.

Josh Bolt performs Raff

Who’s Raff? Gillian and Eddie’s son, he and his girlfriend Ellie fell pregnant after they have been each nonetheless in school – however with the assist of his mum and Robbie, he continued along with his A-Ranges after which attended Leeds College. He’s dad to younger daughter Calamity, and has since married Ellie after she proposed to him at his mum’s wedding ceremony.

The place have I seen Josh Bolt earlier than? Bolt performed Rob Dawson in Benidorm and has beforehand appeared in Grantchester, Catch-22, and Scott & Bailey.

Katherine Rose Morley performs Ellie

Who’s Ellie? Raff’s childhood sweetheart and now spouse, she turned pregnant with their child Calamity whereas they have been each nonetheless in school. They’re now fortunately married, and Ellie is pregnant once more and dealing at the similar grocery store the place Alan has utilized to work.

The place have I seen Katherine Rose Morley earlier than? The actress performed Chloe Anderson in The Clink and Emma Moxam in 13. She’s additionally starred in long-running exhibits like Vera and Name the Midwife.

Timothy West performs Ted

Who’s Ted? Alan’s cheeky and flirtatious brother, who lives in New Zealand along with his household. The household final noticed him when he attended Alan and Celia’s wedding ceremony.

The place have I seen Timothy West earlier than? Just lately West performed Personal Godfrey in Dad’s Military: The Misplaced Episodes, nd has starred in Not Going Out, EastEnders and Coronation Avenue. He additionally performs Jeremy Lister in the BBC interval drama Gentleman Jack, and has appeared in movies together with Ever After, Joan of Arc, and 102 Dalmatians.

Liam McCheyne performs Harrison

Who’s Harrison? A younger boy whom Alan witnesses shop-lifting meals.

The place have I seen Liam McCheyne earlier than? You would possibly recognise him from exhibits like The Bay, Mom’s Day, Shifting On, and Coronation Avenue.

Tony Gardner performs John

Who’s John? A novelist and Caroline’s horrible ex-husband, who cheated on her. He usually means that they get again collectively, however to no avail. He additionally had a short fling with Caroline’s step-sister Gillian, and he turned obsessed along with her for whereas.

The place have I seen Tony Gardner earlier than? Gardner performed Brian in the beloved youngsters’s sitcom My Mother and father Are Aliens, and likewise performed Professor Tony Shales in Contemporary Meat. He’s additionally starred in exhibits like Unforgotten, Tripped, Harmless, and Stella.

Ronni Ancona performs Judith

Who’s Judith? John’s unbearable new companion (with whom he had the affair whereas nonetheless married to Caroline), Judith is an alcoholic and really profitable creator of younger grownup fiction.

The place have I seen Ronni Ancona earlier than? The actress has starred in The Journey, Medical doctors, Skins, Hope Springs, and the movie Penelope. She first rose to fame showing alongside Alistair McGowan on BBC One’s The Large Impression.