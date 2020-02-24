Meet the cast of Liar series 2

You’ll see some acquainted faces in the second series of ITV’s hit crime thriller Liar, which picks up the place the finale left off. And we’ve an necessary thriller to resolve: who killed Andrew Earlham?

Regardless of his character’s demise, Ioan Gruffudd is again – alongside Joanne Froggatt. They’re joined by Katherine Kelly and a few intriguing new characters, in addition to many of the actors we first met in series one.

Listed below are the characters it is advisable meet, and the stars who play them…

Joanne Froggatt performs Laura Nielson

Who’s Laura Nielson? In series one, Laura was drugged and raped by Andrew Earlham after occurring a date – however she needed to battle to be believed. In her mission to search out out what actually occurred and collect proof in opposition to him, Laura discovered footage that proved he was a serial rapist. The police went to arrest Andrew however discovered he had already fled. Three weeks later, Andrew has been discovered murdered – and Laura is a key suspect.

ITV says: “Innately resilient, Laura is slowly recovering from the occasions of the final series… Now, the secondary college trainer’s life will as soon as once more be rocked, when Andrew is discovered useless. Solely her personal relentless dedication can free her from Andrew’s grip as soon as and for all.”

What else has Joanne Froggatt been in? Having began out as Zoe Tattersall in Coronation Avenue, Joanne Froggatt had notable roles in Life on Mars, Paradise Heights, and Robin Hood – however most individuals will know her from Downton Abbey, the place she performed girl’s maid Anna Bates. The actress has since starred as serial killer Mary Ann Cotton in Darkish Angel, appeared in Mary Shelley, A Avenue Cat Named Bob, The Commons, and Starfish, and voiced Wendy in the Bob the Builder TV series.

Ioan Gruffudd performs Andrew Earlham

Who’s Andrew Earlham? Andrew could also be useless, however that’s not the final we’ve seen of him. Series two takes us again into the previous to search out out what occurred between Andrew’s escape and the day his physique was found three weeks later.

Based on ITV, “In equal components charismatic and wicked, Andrew was a person who dedicated monstrous acts. However his solipsistic nature proved extra harmful than ever, after he was compelled to go on the run. As we’ll see in series two, the fugitive Andrew sought vengeance.”

What else has Ioan Gruffudd been in? In the 1990s, the Welsh actor performed Fifth Officer Lowe in Titanic and starred as Jeremy Poldark in the TV film Poldark. He’s also called Horatio Hornblower in the Hornblower series of tv movies (1998–2003). He’s gone on to star as Reed Richards in the Implausible 4 motion pictures, Lancelot in King Arthur, and Tony Blair in W. Current credit embody Harrow, The Professor and the Madman, and UnREAL.

Katherine Kelly performs DI Karen Renton

Who’s DI Karen Renton? As ITV places it, “Straight-talking DI Renton is an unconventional police officer, whose bluntness typically takes individuals again. But it surely’s a top quality that has led to her swift rise in the London Met, gaining a repute as one of the nation’s most dependable murder detectives.” She’s been despatched from London to search out out who killed Andrew Earlham, and that’s what she’s decided to do.

What else has Katherine Kelly been in? The actress first rose to fame as Becky in Coronation Avenue (though she didn’t cross over along with her Liar co-star Joanne Froggatt). After leaving the cleaning soap, she’s starred as Girl Mae in Mr Selfridge, Jodie Shackleton in Completely satisfied Valley, Jane Lowry in Strike Again, and the Everlasting Secretary in The Night time Supervisor. Lately she led the cast of ITV thriller Cheat, taking part in Leah, and performed Elizabeth Sutherland in Gentleman Jack.

Danny Webb performs DS Rory Maxwell

Who’s DS Rory Maxwell? We met RS Rory Maxwell in series one, when he was engaged on the Laura Nielson rape case. He’s now been drafted in to work with DI Karen Renton on the Andrew Earlham Homicide case. He’s described as “a reliable officer held in excessive regard in the police power” – however “his conventional strategies will at instances conflict with Renton’s provocative techniques.”

What else has Danny Webb been in? He’s not too long ago popped up as George Wigg in The Trial of Christine Keeler, and performed John Ripper in the TV series Pennyworth. Over the previous couple of years, different appearances have included The Metropolis and the Metropolis (as Main Syedr), People (as Hobb), and SS-GB (as Sydney Garin). He’s additionally performed the character John Maynard Jefferson in 2006’s Physician Who episodes The Inconceivable Planet and The Devil Pit, and was the prisoner Morse in Alien 3.

Jamie Flatters performs Luke Earlham

Who’s Luke Earlham? Andrew Earlham’s teenage son. His mum died round six years in the past, and since then it’s simply been the two of them – however now his dad has been uncovered as a rapist. Andrew’s demise makes Luke an orphan.

What else has Jamie Flatters been in? He performed Matt Furnish in the TV series So Awkward, and is about to star as Neteyam in the Avatar sequels.

Zoë Tapper performs Katy Sutcliffe

Who’s Katy Sutcliffe? Laura’s sister, who works as a nurse. “The 2 had been as soon as very shut,” we’re advised. “Nonetheless, in the final series, secrets and techniques had been revealed that threatened to divide the sisters perpetually. Now Katy is nearing estrangement from Liam, the father of her two youngsters, in addition to Laura. The scars usually are not healed but and Katie resides on a knife edge between restoration and breakdown.”

What else has Zoë Tapper been in? She performed Ellen Love in Mr Selfridge (alongside her Liar co-star Katherine Kelly!) and Sam Stenham in Protected Home. The actress can also be identified for roles in Stage Magnificence, Survivors, Demons, and Nightflyers.

Sam Spruell performs Oliver Graham

Who’s Oliver Graham? A mysterious new character, described as an “enigmatic determine”. We’re promised: “His reference to Andrew’s previous will develop into clear as the series progresses, and we’ll uncover the unusual flip of occasions that introduced him and Andrew collectively years in the past in Edinburgh. Yr later, he once more turns into deeply entangled with Andrew’s internet of lies.”

What else has Sam Spruell been in? He’s performed the evil Queen’s brother Finn in Snow White & the Huntsman, the villainous Oleg Malankov in Taken 3, and Jack McVitie in Legend. Tv credit embody The Bastard Executioner, The Final Ship, I Am Nicola, and upcoming drama Small Axe.

Richie Campbell performs Liam Sutcliffe

Who’s Liam Sutcliffe? Katy’s husband. “Affected person, form, and a faithful father to their two little boys, Liam was deeply harm by the revelation that Katy was untrue. He’s coping the finest he can regardless of his and Katy’s estrangement, however will Katy open herself up sufficient for his or her union to be reborn?”

What else has Richie Campbell been in? He’s performed Chris in Prime Boy (returning to the function in 2019 for Netflix), FBI Particular Agent John Bantham in Wisting, and Sam in Vainness Truthful. The actor additionally performed Sergeant Nightingale in The Frankenstein Chronicles.

Amy Nuttall performs Winnie Peterson

Who’s Winnie Peterson? One other new character for series two. As ITV says, “Mild, with an underlying interior power, Winnie is a nurse who labored with Andrew earlier than he died. After Laura uncovered Andrew’s recordings, Winnie’s life modified, and a friendship started to blossom between her and Laura. However Winnie’s marriage has been disturbed by the discovery of the tapes, and with husband Carl retreating right into a shell, it’s solely a matter of time earlier than it implodes.”

What else has Amy Nuttall been in? It’s a Downton reunion! Amy Nuttall additionally starred alongside Joanne Froggatt in Downton Abbey, taking part in housemaid Ethel Parks. She’s additionally identified for enjoying Chloe Atkinson in Emmerdale, and showing as Caitlin Standing in New Methods.

Kieran Bew performs Ian

Who’s Ian? Laura’s new boyfriend. Although they haven’t been collectively lengthy, they’ve fallen laborious for one another.

What else has Kieran Bew been in? Lately, Kieran Bew has performed DI Mike Sutherland in Rellik, Ivan in the Physician Who episode Oxygen, Invoice O’Hara in Warrior, and Gareth Newton in Chilly Ft. He starred in ‘Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands’ as the aforementioned Beowulf, and performed Alfonso (Duke of Calabria) in Da Vinci’s Demons.

Howard Charles performs Carl Peterson

Who’s Carl Peterson? Carl is a military veteran with “conventional values”, who now makes a residing sustaining and repairing boats. He’s married to Winnie, however after the revelations about Andrew he’s been retreating into himself and “spiralling out of management to probably harmful impact.”

What else has Howard Charles been in? After starring as Porthos in The Musketeers, the actor has performed Tom Jansen in The Widow and Ethan Younger in The Pink Line. He’s additionally set to seem as Wolf in the upcoming drama Alex Rider, and he has a ton of theatre credit to his title.

Shelley Conn performs DI Vanessa Harmon

Who’s DI Vanessa Harmon? The Detective Inspector who investigated Laura’s case in series one alongside DS Rory Maxwell. “However Laura’s rape case devastated her life in a manner she by no means anticipated when she too grew to become one of Andrew’s victims,” ITV says. “Now on the highway to restoration, Vanessa is specializing in the arrival of her child, with spouse Jennifer. However the demise of Andrew will power her to come back clear about previous actions she thought might keep hidden.”

What else has Shelley Conn been in? She’s been Danielle Wulff in The Rook, Nicole Miller in Deep State, and Millicent Silvano in Heartbeat. On the huge display, she performed Princess Pondicherry in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility.

Jill Halfpenny performs Jennifer

Who’s Jennifer? Vanessa’s spouse, who works in the army. Whereas she’s wanting ahead to the arrival of their new child, “she hasn’t put her anger in the direction of Andrew and what he did to mattress. Andrew by no means paid for what he did – a indisputable fact that Jennifer has not forgotten. ”

What else has Jill Halfpenny been in? The actress began out as a young person, taking part in Nicola in Byker Grove. She later joined Coronation Avenue as Rebecca Hopkins, after which moved on to play Kate Mitchell in EastEnders. Lately she’s been in People (as Jill Drummond), Babylon (as Davina), In the Membership (as Diane), Yr of the Rabbit (as Flora Wilson), Three Women (as Julie Winshaw) and Darkish Cash (as Sam). She additionally gained the second series of Strictly Come Dancing again in 2004, and is remembered on the present for her legendary jive.