Meet the cast of Little Fires Everywhere

Eight-part US drama sequence Little Fires Everywhere is lastly coming to our screens in the UK, with the present arriving on Amazon Prime Video on 22nd Could – and viewers are in for a deal with.

Based mostly on the novel by Celeste Ng, it’s set in 1990s suburban Ohio in the metropolis of Shaker Heights and stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington as two moms who’re introduced collectively by their teenage youngsters. As we see in the opening minutes, it’s a narrative that ends in arson – however who set the hearth?

Listed below are the characters you’ll see on display screen, and the actors who play them:

Reese Witherspoon performs Elena Richardson

Who’s Elena Richardson? Elena is an area journalist and the mom of 4 youngsters. Elena lives a privileged way of life and is obsessive about maintaining appearances. She additionally lives a life outlined by guidelines: intercourse takes place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and you must adjust to society’s expectations as a way to succeed.

What else has Reese Witherspoon been in? The Oscar-winning actress has loved a prolific profession throughout movie and TV. Lately she’s starred in The Morning Present (as Bradley Jackson) and Massive Little Lies (as Madeleine Martha Mackenzie); different memorable roles have included Ella Woods in the Legally Blonde motion pictures, Cheryl in the 2014 film Wild, and June Carter in Stroll the Line. You may additionally have seen her in The Good Lie, Self-importance Truthful, Water for Elephants, A Wrinkle in Time, or American Psycho.

Kerry Washington performs Mia Warren

Who’s Mia Warren? A tough-up artist and a single mom of a 15-year-old daughter. Mia arrives on the town searching for someplace short-term to lease, and Elena finally ends up being her new landlady – a relationship that’s not with out its tensions.

What else has Kerry Washington been in? She starred as Olivia Pope in the TV sequence Scandal, a job which earned her nominations for a Golden Globe and an Emmy. She was additionally nominated for each awards once more after starring as Anita Hill in the TV film Affirmation in 2016. Different roles have included Broomhulda van Shaft in Django Unchained, Princess Shuri in the Black Panther TV sequence, Chenille in Save the Final Dance, Kay Amin in The Final King of Scotland, and Alice Masters in Implausible 4.

Joshua Jackson performs Invoice Richardson

Who’s Invoice Richardson? Elena’s husband. He’s a well-paid lawyer and a bit extra laid-back than her – particularly relating to Izzy.

What else has Joshua Jackson been in? Joshua Jackson starred as Cole Lockhart in The Affair, and performed the function of Mickey Joseph in Netflix’s When They See Us. He’s additionally identified for performs Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek, Peter Bishop in sci-fi sequence Fringe, and Charlie in The Would possibly Geese motion pictures.

Rosemarie DeWitt performs Linda McCullough

Who’s Linda McCullough? Elena’s good friend, and a fellow member of her ebook membership. She and her husband not too long ago adopted a younger child.

What else has Rosemarie DeWitt been in? Latest roles have included Marie in the Black Mirror episode Arkangel, Rose Brady in The Final Tycoon, and Laura in La La Land. She starred in the 2008 film Rachel Getting Married, 2011 film Your Sister’s Sister, and the TV exhibits Mad Males (as Midge Daniels), United States of Tara (as Charmaine Craine) and Standoff (as Emily Lehman).

Lexi Underwood performs Pearl Warren

Who’s Pearl Warren? Mia’s daughter. Pearl is 15 and may be very near her mom; they’ve been by means of rather a lot collectively, transferring from city to city throughout America and surviving with out very a lot cash in any respect. Now, Pearl is eager to remain in a single place for at the least a yr and get a bit extra stability in her life. She is drawn to the Richardson household.

What else has Lexi Underwood been in? The younger actress can also be a star of musical theatre, having performed Younger Nala in the The Lion King – a job which took her to Broadway. She’s additionally been in Henry Hazard, Stroll the Prank, Raven’s Dwelling, Household Reunion, No Good Nick, the film ‘If Not Now, When?’, and Will vs. The Future.

Jade Pettyjohn performs Lexie Richardson

Who’s Lexie Richardson? Elena’s and Invoice’s eldest daughter. She is a straight-A scholar and is 100% assured that she’ll be going to Yale, despite the fact that she hasn’t utilized but. Lexie takes after her mom in virtually each means, and the two of them usually get alongside nice.

What else has Jade Pettyjohn been in? Jade Pettyjohn began out as a baby actress at the age of seven, first showing on TV a yr later: her credit embody Revolution, Dakota’s Summer time, All I Need for Christmas, Henry Hazard, The Final Ship, An American Lady: McKenna Shoots for the Stars, and Nickelodeon film Rufus-2. Extra not too long ago, she starred as Summer time Hathaway in the TV sequence Faculty of Rock, Dot Nancy in The Righteous Gems, and Shelby in the 2018 film Destroyer.

Megan Stott performs Izzy Richardson

Who’s Izzy Richardson? Elena’s and Invoice’s youngest daughter, and the black sheep of the household. She has a very strained relationship together with her mom, who can’t appear to simply accept her as she is – and insists on calling her “Isobel Marie” and policing what she wears and the way she does her hair. Izzy is creative and performs the violin.

What else has Megan Stott been in? That is her break-out function.

Gavin Lewis performs Moody Richardson

Who’s Moody Richardson? Elena’s and Invoice’s youthful son. He will be shy, however he kinds a right away bond with Pearl when she strikes into city.

What else has Gavin Lewis been in? Simply earlier than Little Fires Everywhere, Gavin Lewis starred as Prince Emil in the TV sequence Prince of Peoria.

Jordan Elsass performs Journey Richardson

Who’s Journey Richardson? Elena’s and Invoice’s older son and golden boy. Journey is a sociable jock and will get on nice together with his assured, standard sister Lexie; he has much less in frequent with Izzy or Moody.

What else has Jordan Elsass been in? The younger actor has made appearances in a quantity of American TV sequence, however he’s going to be on TV much more in the close to future: in the TV sequence Superman & Lois he’s set to play Jonathan Kent, and he’ll additionally star as Matt Casile in Amazon drama Panic.

Take a look at the finest TV exhibits on Amazon or see what else is on with our TV Information