Meet the cast of McDonald and Dodds

McDonald & Dodds pairs up Tala Gouveia with Jason Watkins as detectives “thrown along with seemingly with nothing in frequent” who “forge a rumbustious, entertaining and in the end – give or take a number of setbacks – efficient partnership.”

Set in Bathtub, every two-hour episode takes us into a brand new homicide thriller with its personal set of visitor stars. Right here’s who’s collaborating in the first episode…

Jason Watkins performs DS Dodds

Who’s DS Dodds? Described as “shy” and “unassuming”, DS Dodds has “fortunately languished on the shelf for many of his working life.” He’s been working quietly and diligently at his desk in Bathtub for years with out anybody taking a lot discover, however now his boss is hoping to push him into early retirement – so he’s been paired with DCI Lauren McDonald and compelled out into frontline motion, which is kind of a shock to the system. Nevertheless, as an alternative of giving up and taking his pension, Dodds proves himself a gifted detective with “a hidden expertise for deciphering puzzles.”

What else has Jason Watkins been in? Jason Watkins has had a prolific appearing profession throughout display and stage, successful a BAFTA and bagging an Olivier nomination. He lately starred as Prime Minister Harold Wilson in season three of The Crown, and he’s performed Roger in Maintain the Sundown, Gavin in Trollied, Tim Ifield in Line of Obligation, and Emlyn Hooson in A Very English Scandal. Different main roles have included William Herrick in Being Human, Simon Harwood in W1A, and the lead position in The Misplaced Honour of Christopher Jefferies; and the actor has additionally been in Taboo, Our Zoo, and Physician Who.

Tala Gouveia performs DCI Lauren McDonald

Who’s DCI Lauren McDonald? A “wildly bold” Detective Chief Inspector who’s transferred from the “imply streets of South London” to the quiet streets of Bathtub. She is younger, gifted, usually underestimated, and is described as ” a tricky, pushed, battering ram of a cop who cracks circumstances by means of sheer power of will.” McDonald isn’t initially happy to be paired with Dodds, however the two quickly type an unlikely partnership.

What else has Tala Gouveia been in? She’s been in Tracey Ullman’s Present, Chilly Toes, Go Jetters, Arrivals, EastEnders, Plebs and Scream Road – however this might be a breakout position for Tala Gouveia.

James Murray performs Chief Supt John Houseman

Who’s Chief Superintendent John Houseman? The massive boss. He desires Dodds to take early retirement, and he’s introduced McDonald in from London – however he’s not precisely a supportive supervisor, and he doesn’t need this newcomer to make any waves or upset anybody influential in Bathtub. James Murray describes his character as “a pompous fool” who’s “ruthless, slippery and very decided in figuring out what he desires to get.”

What else has James Murray been in? The English actor (who’s truly married to Bancroft star Sarah Parish) has beforehand starred as Daniel Coltrane in Cucumber, and Wesley in Age Earlier than Magnificence. You may additionally recognise him from Slicing It, Primeval, Suspects, Defiance, or Him.

Robert Lindsay performs Max Crockett

Who’s Max Crockett? As Robert Lindsay places it, “Max Crockett is a serious determine in Bathtub. He’s a particularly rich entrepreneur and a really highly effective man with a rare maintain over his household and plans handy on his legacy when he retires. Crockett has a large ego.” The episode kicks off with a person being shot to demise in Crockett’s home – and McDonald and Dodds should work out who he’s, who killed him, why, and how.

What else has Robert Lindsay been in? Throughout a protracted and assorted appearing profession, Robert Lindsay has received a BAFTA, a Tony, and three Olivier Awards. In recent times you might have seen him in Bounty Hunters, Genius, or Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (as King John); he’s additionally identified for taking part in Wolfie Smith in Citizen Smith, Captain Pellew in Hornblower, and narrating Brambly Hedge.

Rosalie Craig performs Megan Wattal

Who’s Megan Wattal? One of Max Crockett’s three daughters. She’s on the native council and is competing for management of the household enterprise as soon as her dad steps apart.

What else has Rosalie Craig been in? The actress has loved a profitable stage profession, showing in The Lord of the Rings, Firm, Marvel.land, and The Mild Princess (which received her an Night Commonplace Award and Olivier nomination). Her handful of TV and film credit consists of Father Brown, Midsomer Murders, and Spooks.

Navin Chowdhry performs Pete Wattal

Who’s Pete Wattal? Megan’s husband. He’s a lawyer, and he’s additionally decided that she ought to inherit the Crockett empire.

What else has Navin Chowdhry been in? Current years have seen him tackle roles in Our Woman, Subsequent of Kin, The Substitute, and The Finish of the F***ing World (taking part in Tony). He performed a Resistance Cargo Pilot in Star Wars: The Final Jedi, and on TV he’s been DC Asap Qureshi in A Contact of Material, Anwar in Physician Foster and Kurt in Academics. Again in 2005 he performed a personality referred to as Indra Ganesh in Physician Who, alongside Christopher Eccleston.

Susannah Fielding performs Tamara Valentine

Who’s Tamara Valentine? The second daughter. She and and husband Jack have their very own artwork dealership, and they’re determined to exhibit to her father that she must be the one to take over the household enterprise.

What else has Susannah Fielding been in? On TV, she’s performed Isobel in Sticks and Stones, Jennie in This Time with Alan Partridge, and Brooke in The Nice Indoors. Again in 2010 there was an look in Physician Who episode Victory of the Daleks, and quickly she’ll be showing in upcoming TV drama Life. However a lot of her profession thus far has been on the stage, with performances in The Service provider of Venice, American Psycho and All New Individuals.

Jack Ashton performs Jack Valentine

Who’s Jack Valentine? Tamara’s husband.

What else has Jack Ashton been in? He starred as the Reverend Tom Hereward in Name the Midwife, however left the drama in 2018 (although his real-life accomplice, Helen George, nonetheless performs Nurse Trixie Franklin). Different credit embrace Welcome to Curiosity, Endeavour, and Broadchurch.

Ellie Kendrick performs Elenora Crockett

Who’s Elenora Crockett? The third Crockett daughter. She’s gone in a very completely different route to her sisters, opening her personal bakery in Bathtub along with her spouse and completely opting out of competing for the Crockett household enterprise. Elenora doesn’t have a ton of cash, however she’s completely satisfied along with her life decisions.

What else has Ellie Kendrick been in? Having began out as a toddler actor in reveals together with Lewis and Docs, the actress starred as Anne Frank in 2009 TV drama The Diary of Anne Frank. She performed Tina in the film An Training, Helen in Misfits, and Ivy Morris in Upstairs Downstairs – however Sport of Thrones followers will know her for starring as Meera Reed in the HBO fantasy sequence. Since then, she’s been in Vainness Honest (as Jane Osborne), Press (as Leona Manning-Lynd) and Cobra (as Stephanie Lodge).

Cassie Bradley performs Kasha Perry

Who’s Kasha Perry? Elenora’s spouse. She has a Traveller background, and Max Crockett has by no means actually accepted her into his household.

What else has Cassie Bradley been in? Corrie followers might recognise her as Natalie Watkins, whereas Casualty followers might know her as Leigh-Anne Carr. Her different notable position is in the Historical past Channel TV sequence ‘Jesus: His Life’, by which she performed Mary Magdalene.

Natalie Mendoza performs Mathilde Crockett

Who’s Mathilde Crockett? Max’s youthful, pregnant spouse. Megan and Tamara are involved that she (and her future baby) may disrupt their plans to take over the household enterprise.

What else has Natalie Mendoza been in? She’s best-known for taking part in Jackie Clunes in Lodge Babylon, and for taking part in Juno in horror thriller The Descent (and its sequel). The previous couple of years have seen appearances in Blood Drive, Blue Bloods, Holby Metropolis, and Midsomer Murders.

Pearl Chanda performs DC Laura Simpson

Who’s DC Laura Simpson? A police officer working in Bathtub.

What else has Pearl Chanda been in? She was Debbie-Louise in Motherland, and Maud in the TV sequence Arthur & George. Different credit embrace Holby Metropolis, Endeavour (as the delightfully-named Bettina Pettybon) and Mr Turner – and later this 12 months she’ll be in BBC Two drama sequence January 22nd.

Jack Riddiford performs DC Darren Craig

Who’s DC Darren Craig? A police officer working in Bathtub.

What else has Jack Riddiford been in? He’s made a handful of on-screen appearances, taking part in Jago Martin in an episode of Poldark and showing in Doc Martin, Homicide on the Orient Categorical, Weapons Akimbo, Dunkirk, and Journey’s Finish.