Meet the cast of Michaela Coel drama I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel’s courageous and authentic BBC drama I May Destroy You (initially titled January 22nd) follows Arabella, a younger lady and rising literary star (performed by Coel) who’s the sufferer of a sexual assault following a late-night writing session at her writer’s London workplace.

The present is about totally different types of consent, and along with Arabella we observe her shut circle of associates, and their very own journeys navigating the capital metropolis’s courting scene.

Learn on for all the pieces you’ll want to find out about the cast and characters in I May Destroy You.

Michaela Coel performs Arabella

Who’s Arabella? A bestselling author who first discovered fame on-line, and whose first ebook struck a chord with millennials throughout the nation. She’s simply returned from a visit aboard, however she hasn’t obtained as a lot writing achieved as she’d hoped to – and she or he’s pressured to tug an all-nighter at her writer’s London workplace, as a way to meet a ebook deadline. She’s then satisfied to hitch some associates close by for a drink.

Afterwards, Arabella suffers from a blackout and might’t keep in mind a lot from the night – aside from a picture of a person looming over her in a bathroom stall, which she ultimately realises is a reminiscence from a sexual assault.

The place have I seen Michaela Coel earlier than? Coel is maybe is thought for creating the hit E4 comedy sequence Chewing Gum, through which she starred as Tracey Gordon. She’s additionally appeared as the lead function in the BBC Rwandan genocide drama Black Earth Rising; in Black Mirror; and in the Netflix movie Been So Lengthy. You might also have noticed her make a cameo in Star Wars: The Final Jedi.

Weruche Opia performs Terry

Who’s Terry? Arabella’s finest pal, she’s a struggling actress who’s busy rehearsing her traces for an upcoming audition for a Dove industrial.

The place have I seen Weruche Opia earlier than? Opia is finest identified for taking part in Cleo in Unhealthy Schooling and Nafisa in Prime Boy. She’s additionally starred in the likes of Suspects, Sliced, and Inside No. 9.

Paapa Essiedu performs Kwame

Who performs Kwame? A dancer-turned-fitness class trainer, Kwame is homosexual and having fun with London’s courting scene.

The place have I seen Paapa Essiedu earlier than? You could have noticed Essiedu onstage, taking part in Hamlet in the Royal Shakespeare Firm’s 2016 manufacturing, and starring in the firm’s King Lear manufacturing from the identical 12 months. He’s starred in quite a few movies and TV exhibits, together with Gangs of London (as Alexander Dumani), Kiri, The Miniaturist, Black Earth Rising (alongside Michaela Coel), Press (as a newcomer journalist), and in Homicide on the Orient Specific.

Marouane Zotti performs Biagio

Who’s Biagio? A drug vendor whom Arabella types an attachment to following a whirlwind vacation romance.

The place have I seen Marouane Zotti earlier than? The actor has starred in Think about You & Me, Requiem Espresso and The Pink Door.

Ann Akin performs Alissa

Who’s Alissa? A younger lady who’s with Arabella the night time that she has a blackout. She later says that she was drink spiked that very same night time.

The place have I seen Ann Akin earlier than? She’s finest identified for he recurring function as DS Ekwensi in Strike, as Dr Simpson in Phillip Okay Dick’s Electrical Goals, and for not too long ago taking part in Dee in Trigonometry. She’s additionally starred in the likes of Chilly Toes, Regulation & Order, and the darkish drama Unforgotten.

Sarah Niles performs a Police Officer

Who’s Police Officer? The detective who speaks to Arabella when she experiences the sexual assault.

The place have I seen Sarah Niles earlier than? She performed Melissa in the comedy Disaster, and Meg in the current Dracula TV mini-series. She’s additionally starred in the most up-to-date sequence of Belief Me, and appeared in Loss of life in Paradise, Transferring On, and Holby Metropolis.

I May Destroy You begins on Monday eighth June on BBC One at 10:45pm