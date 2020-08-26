Meet the cast of Million Dollar Beach House

In search of the subsequent Promoting Sundown to quench your thirst for realtor actuality? Then look no additional – Million Dollar Beach House is touchdown on Netflix on Wednesday, with 5 Hamptons-based brokers competing to promote some of the costliest properties in the state.

Set to function large commissions and massive personalities, we’re sure to see some drama unfold all through the first sequence of the property agent sequence.

Right here’s all the things you’ll want to find out about the cast of Nest Seekers brokers.

James Giugliano

Netflix

Instagram: @jamesnestseekers

Born and raised in New York city Southampton, Guigliano is one of Nest Seekers’ most profitable brokers. He’s offered the costliest itemizing out of all the brokers, which was a grand home in Bridgehampton for $39,250,000.

He married his spouse Kelsey in 2016, and the couple are actually dad and mom to a bit of boy named Rocco.

JB Andreassi

Netflix

Instagram: @jb_andreassi

Andreassi can be a life-long resident of Southampton and went into the brokerage enterprise after rising up with a housing developer dad. The most costly property he has offered seems to be a house in Bridgehampton South, which went for slightly below $7 million.

Michael Fulfree

Netflix

Instagram: @mike_fulfree

Earlier than turning into an realtor, Fulfree was a “massively profitable worldwide mannequin” in line with his web page on the Nest Seekers web site, having modelled for Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Diesel Denims, Frankie Morello and Alexander McQueen.

Now in the Hamptons’ actual property recreation, the costliest property he has flogged was an enormous residence in Southampton Village which offered for $4,795,000. He’s actually meals mates with fellow colleague JB Andreassi and is married to spouse Samantha, with whom he shares a one-year-old son.

Noel Roberts

Netflix

Instagram: @noelxroberts

Roberts has a decade of actual property expertise and presently serves as the Head of Nest Seekers Personal Shopper. He beforehand lived in Manhattan earlier than transferring out to the Hamptons and created way of life and actual property journal Hamptons Spectator.

The most costly property he has offered has been an enormous 12,000 sq. foot property in Southampton priced at slightly below $6 million.

Peggy Zakakolas

Netflix

Instagram: @peggy_z

Born in Queens and raised on Lengthy Island, Zabakolas grew to become a member of the NYS Bar and is an skilled in transaction legislation, property, contracts and zoning provisions.

Million Dollar Beach House received’t be her first actuality gig, as she beforehand had a recurring position on Bravo TV’s Million Dollar Itemizing New York and appeared as an skilled commentator on Fox Enterprise.

The most costly property she has offered for Nest Seekers has been a $22 million seashore home in Southampton, and she or he describes her hobbies on Twitter as cooking, health and journey.

Million Dollar Beach House begins streaming on Netflix from Wednesday 26th August – take a look at our lists of the finest TV exhibits on Netflix and the finest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information