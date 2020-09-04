Meet the cast of Netflix astronaut drama Away

Netflix by no means fails to draw top-tier expertise to its initiatives, with the newest being two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank, who leads a brand new sci-fi drama on the streaming service.

Away follows astronaut Emma Inexperienced as she leaves her household behind to embark on a three-year mission to Mars, charting the hazard of the expedition and the emotional toll of being separated out of your family members.

The collection has assembled a various ensemble cast to depict a world house effort, hoping to shine a light-weight on what humanity can obtain once we work collectively.

Right here’s every little thing it is advisable find out about the cast of Netflix‘s Away.

Hilary Swank performs Emma Inexperienced



Who’s Emma Inexperienced? Emma is an astronaut who should depart her household behind when she is chosen to guide a dangerous worldwide mission to Mars, which is able to stretch throughout three years. The collection follows her powerful resolution to go away and the way she fares being so drastically separated from these she loves most.

What else has Hilary Swank been in? Hilary Swank is a giant title in Hollywood, having one two Academy Awards, first for biographical drama Boys Don’t Cry and once more for Clint Eastwood sports activities movie Million Greenback Child.

Extra not too long ago, she starred reverse Daniel Craig in heist comedy Logan Fortunate, and made appearances in Netflix sci-fi flick I Am Mom and controversial satirical horror The Hunt.

Ato Essandoh performs Dr Kwesi Weisberg-Abban



Who’s Dr Kwesi Weisberg-Abban? Kwesi is a member of Emma’s worldwide crew, an English botanist with little to no expertise of house journey.

What else has Ato Essandoh been in? Sci-fi followers might recognise Essandoh from his previous roles on Amazon Prime Video’s Tales From The Loop and Netflix’s Altered Carbon. He has additionally performed the recurring position of Dr Isidore Latham on hospital drama Chicago Med.

Mark Ivanir performs Misha



Who’s Misha? One other member of Emma’s numerous crew, Misha is a Russian cosmonaut who has sacrificed quite a bit to get the place he’s in the present day.

What else has Mark Ivanir been in? Ivanir has not too long ago bagged roles on Apple TV+ unique collection For All Mankind, Sky Atlantic drama The New Pope, and long-running spy thriller Homeland.

Ray Panthaki performs Ram



Who’s Ram? Ram is an Indian medical officer and Emma’s second-in-command aboard the spaceship they’re piloting in the direction of Mars.

What else has Ray Panthaki been in? Avid followers of crime drama will recognise Ray from his roles as DCI Rav Sangha on ITV’s Marcella and Jevan Kapadia on Sky Atlantic’s latest smash-hit Gangs of London. He broke out enjoying Ronny Ferreira on BBC One cleaning soap opera EastEnders between 2003 and 2005.

Vivian Wu performs Lu



Who’s Lu? Lu is a Chinese language taikonaut deliberate to be the first particular person to stroll on Mars – that’s, if the daring mission is profitable.

What else has Vivian Wu been in? Wu has starred in a quantity of main movies together with 1987’s The Final Emperor and 1993 warfare movie Heaven & Earth.

Talitha Bateman performs Alexis Logan



Who’s Alexis Logan? Alexis is Emma’s teenage daughter, who she leaves behind to embark on an bold mission to Mars. Alexis is left in the care of her father, Matt.

What else has Talitha Bateman been in? Bateman might be finest recognized for her roles in LGBT+ romcom Love, Simon, sci-fi catastrophe movie Geostorm and creepy horror flick Annabelle: Creation.

Josh Charles performs Matt Logan

Who’s Matt Logan? Matt is Emma’s husband who turns into the sole carer of their teen daughter after she heads out on her outer house mission. A former astronaut himself, he understands the stress his spouse is below however has some main challenges of his personal to beat.

What else has Josh Charles been in? Charles is finest recognized for his position as Will Gardner in The Good Spouse, which he performed throughout a 5 season run. He later bagged a memorable visitor position on Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

