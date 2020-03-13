Meet the cast of Netflix drama ‘Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker’

Netflix has assembled a formidable cast for ‘Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker’.

The brand new four-part drama is led by Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer who stars in the title function as “America’s first feminine self-made millionaire”. Listed below are the cast and characters you’ll see on display screen…

Octavia Spencer performs Sarah Breedlove – aka Madam CJ Walker

Who’s Sarah Breedlove? Also called Madam C.J. Walker after her marriage, Sarah Breedlove was an African-American entrepreneur and activist who constructed a enterprise round hair care merchandise and cosmetics for black girls in the early 20th century. As Netflix places it, “Towards all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, private betrayals, and enterprise rivalries to construct a ground-breaking model that revolutionised black haircare, as she concurrently fought for social change.”

What else has Octavia Spencer been in? The actress gained an Oscar for her supporting function in 2011’s The Assist, and was nominated for each Hidden Figures (2016) and The Form of Water (2017). Her different movie credit embrace Gifted, Onward (as the voice of The Manticore), Dolittle, The Shack, Dangerous Santa 2, Allegiant, and Fruitvale Station. On the small display screen, we’ve seen her in Fact Be Advised, Mother, Pink Band Society, and episodes of Black-ish and 30 Rock.

Blair Underwood performs CJ Walker

Who’s CJ? Sarah Breedlove married Charles Joseph Walker in 1906. CJ was a newspaper promoting salesman.

What else has Blair Underwood been in? The Golden Globe-nominated actor has lately starred as Moses Brown in Expensive White Folks, and Netflix’s When They See Us as Bobby Burns. You may additionally have seen him in The After Social gathering, Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. (as Andrew Garner), Quantico, Ironside, The Occasion, The New Adventures of Outdated Christine, or Soiled Horny Cash.

Tiffany Haddish performs Lelia

Who’s Lelia? Sarah’s daughter, also referred to as A’Lelia. Sarah had married her first husband Moses when she was simply 14 to be able to escape an abusive house, and he or she gave delivery to Lelia in 1885; Moses died when their youngster was two. Lelia later took her stepfather’s title, Walker, and in 1919 she turned president of her mom’s enterprise the Walker Firm. She additionally attended Knoxville School, and was deeply concerned in the arts – with a love of classical music and opera and African American music.

Lelia Walker married and divorced 3 times. She had one adopted daughter, “Mae Walker”, who joined the household in 1912 when she was a young person.

What else has Tiffany Haddish been in? The Emmy-winning actress starred as Dina in the comedy movie Ladies Journey, Nekeisha Williams in The Carmichael Present, and Hello-C in Keanu. She is the voice of Tuca in the collection Tuca & Bertie, Daisy in The Secret Life of Pets 2, and Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi in The Lego Film 2. Other than her performing work, Tiffany Haddish can be a humorist and has beforehand hosted Saturday Night time Stay.

Carmen Ejogo performs Addie Munroe

Who’s Addie Munroe? In the Netflix drama, she’s the primary antagonist: a former ‘buddy’ of Sarah Breedlove, turned enterprise rival. Carmen Ejogo describes her as an “entrepreneur and hustler”.

What else has Carmen Ejogo been in? The British actress starred as Amelia Reardon in the 2019 collection of True Detective, and can be identified for her big-screen roles as civil rights activist (and MLK’s spouse) Coretta Scott King in Boycott (2001) and Selma (2014), and Seraphina Picquery in the Implausible Beasts motion pictures. Her different credit embrace Alien: Covenant, It Comes at Night time, The Girlfriend Expertise, Zero Hour, Away We Go, and The Avengers.

Garrett Morris performs Cleophus

Who’s Cleophus? Sarah’s father-in-law, and CJ’s dad. Cleophus is a former slave who was freed after the American Civil Battle.

What else has Garrett Morris been in? The actor, who’s 83 years previous as of March 2020, was half of the unique cast of long-running sketch comedy present Saturday Night time Stay again in 1975 and has now racked up greater than 100 display screen credit. He’s additionally identified for starring as Uncle Junior in The Jamie Foxx Present, and Earl Washington in 2 Broke Ladies. Latest roles have included Lloyd in This Is Us, Arnold in Grand-Daddy Day Care, and Hector in Scandal.

Mouna Traoré performs Esther

Who’s Esther? We meet Esther in episode one when she joins the Walker Firm, providing her providers as a hairdresser and no matter else is required.

What else has Mouna Traoré been in? The Canadian actress has lately performed Ruby Goodchild in American Gods, Iris Loramer in Condor, and Rebecca James in Murdoch Mysteries. She was Vanessa Hastings in the 2018 collection In Contempt, and voiced a number of characters in Murderer’s Creed: Origins.

J Alphonse Nicholson performs John Robinson

Who’s John Robinson? Leila’s husband, and Madam CJ Walker’s son-in-law. The 2 separated in 1911 after a reasonably transient marriage, and formally divorced in 1914.

What else has J Alphonse Nicholson been in? His on-screen credit embrace Tales, Completely Single, Simply Mercy, and Photographs Fired. J Alphonse Nicholson can be identified for his stage work, together with his function in A Soldier’s Play on Broadway.

Kevin Carroll performs Ransom

Who’s Ransom? He’s described as Madam CJ Walker’s “longtime lawyer”.

What else has Kevin Carroll been in? He’s maybe best-known for enjoying John Murphy in The Leftovers, or for enjoying Sinnerman in Lucifer. The actor’s different credit embrace Alton Saint in Snowfall, James in Blindspotting, Dr Alan Wilson in Sacred Lies, and Deputy Chief Nick Turner in The Catch.

Invoice Bellamy performs Sweetness

Who’s Sweetness? Ransom’s cousin.

What else has Invoice Bellamy been in? As a comic, he’s appeared on Def Comedy Jam, Humorous You Ought to Ask, Late Night time with Conan O’Brien, and a ton of different exhibits. As an actor, he performed Kev’yn in the TV collection Insecure, FBI Agent Sanders in Kindergarten Cop 2, and Councilman Powell in Scorching in Cleveland.